The Republic of Ecuador Announces an Invitation for Offers to Tender for Cash Its 2020 Notes

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)
Economia

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)

Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"
Spettacoli

Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"

Maltrattamenti all'asilo nido, fermate 3 educatrici nel bresciano
Cronache

Maltrattamenti all'asilo nido, fermate 3 educatrici nel bresciano

Spazio, per Samantha Cristoforetti inizia la missione Neemo23
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, per Samantha Cristoforetti inizia la missione Neemo23

Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilitÃ 

Sciopero mezzi a Milano, ferme 3 linee del metrÃ², circola solo la Rossa
Politica

Sciopero mezzi a Milano, ferme 3 linee del metrÃ², circola solo la Rossa

@AstroSamantha comandante di Neemo23: Ã¨ come tornare sull'Iss
Scienza e tecnologia

@AstroSamantha comandante di Neemo23: Ã¨ come tornare sull'Iss

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 14 giugno

Matteo Lunelli: "Premio all'articolo dell'anno in linea con nostri valori"
Culture

Matteo Lunelli: "Premio all'articolo dell'anno in linea con nostri valori"

Camilla Lunelli: "Premio Ferrari: giuria di qualitÃ  per candidati di livello"
Culture

Camilla Lunelli: "Premio Ferrari: giuria di qualitÃ  per candidati di livello"

SbloccaÂ cantieri, via libera Camera a fiducia, 318 sÃ¬
Politica

SbloccaÂ cantieri, via libera Camera a fiducia, 318 sÃ¬

Emergenza tracoma: l'impegno di CBM Italia Onlus in Etiopia
Cronache

Emergenza tracoma: l'impegno di CBM Italia Onlus in Etiopia

Alitalia, Lotito formalizza offerta per la compagnia
Economia

Alitalia, Lotito formalizza offerta per la compagnia

Esonda il lago di Como, le strade diventano un torrente
Cronache

Esonda il lago di Como, le strade diventano un torrente

Donatella Finocchiaro in "Tulipani": un fantasy tra fiori e mafia
Spettacoli

Donatella Finocchiaro in "Tulipani": un fantasy tra fiori e mafia

"Il grande salto", commedia dolceamara. Tirabassi dirige Memphis
Spettacoli

"Il grande salto", commedia dolceamara. Tirabassi dirige Memphis

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)
Economia

I surgelati piacciono sempre piÃ¹ agli chef (e trainano consumi)

Moscovici: preferibile andare rapidi sulla procedura per l'Italia
Politica

Moscovici: preferibile andare rapidi sulla procedura per l'Italia

Giornate energia Trevi, nuova mobilitÃ  chiave per sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Giornate energia Trevi, nuova mobilitÃ  chiave per sostenibilitÃ 


The Republic of Ecuador Announces an Invitation for Offers to Tender for Cash Its 2020 Notes

- The Invitation is not conditioned upon any minimum participation of Old Notes. Acceptance of tenders of Old Notes may be subject to proration if the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is greater than the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount. Ecuador reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept any or all Offers, to modify the Purchase Price (as set forth below) upon the terms and conditions described in the Invitation, to accept only a portion of Old Notes tendered in the event that the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount is reached, or to terminate the Invitation for any reason.

The Invitation will begin on June 10, 2019 and, unless extended or earlier terminated, the Invitation and withdrawal rights will expire at 8:00 a.m., New York time on June 17, 2019 (the "Expiration Deadline" and the "Withdrawal Deadline"). The settlement of validly tendered and accepted Old Notes is scheduled to occur on June 18, 2019 (the "Settlement Date"). Ecuador reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to delay the Settlement Date without extending the Withdrawal Deadline. The following table sets forth certain terms of the Invitation:

Eligible holders of Old Notes must tender Old Notes by requesting that the direct participant through which the holder holds its Old Notes submit, at or prior to the Expiration Deadline, such holder's offer to tender their Old Notes by properly instructing Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear") or Clearstream Banking Luxembourg, société anonyme ("Clearstream, Luxembourg", each a "Clearing System" and together the "Clearing Systems"), as applicable, in accordance with the procedures and deadlines established by the relevant Clearing System.  A separate Offer to tender must be completed on behalf of each beneficial owner. The acceptance of any Offers submitted to Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg after the Expiration Deadline will be in the sole discretion of Ecuador. See "The Invitation— Procedures for Submitting Offers for Old Notes" in the Invitation. Old Notes tendered pursuant to the Invitation may only be withdrawn in accordance with the procedures specified under "The Invitation—Irrevocability; Withdrawal Rights" in the Invitation prior to the Withdrawal Deadline, but not thereafter. There is no letter of transmittal for the Invitation.

Ecuador intends to use the proceeds from the New Notes Offering not otherwise used to purchase Old Notes tendered and purchased pursuant to the Invitation to redeem Old Notes in accordance with the optional redemption provisions of the indentures governing the Old Notes.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Old Notes. The invitation for each holder to submit Offers is only being made pursuant to the Invitation. Holders of Old Notes should read the Invitation carefully prior to making any decision with respect to tendering Old Notes because it contains important information. Any offering of securities will only be made by an offering document and any such offering may not be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The distribution of materials relating to the Invitation, and the transactions contemplated by the Invitation, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Invitation is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Invitation is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Invitation come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Invitation do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. The Invitation does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Invitation is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which any Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is so licensed, it shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Managers or such affiliates on behalf of Ecuador. See "Certain Legal Restrictions" and "Jurisdictional Restrictions" in the Invitation.

Ecuador will make (or cause to be made) all announcements regarding the Invitation by press release issued to an international news service, which is expected to be PR Newswire or another appropriate international news service, (the "News Service"), and will subsequently publish such announcement on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

NONE OF ECUADOR, THE DEALER MANAGERS OR THE INFORMATION AND TENDER AGENT MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION THAT ANY HOLDER TENDER OR REFRAIN FROM TENDERING ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUCH HOLDER'S OLD NOTES, AND NO ONE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY ANY OF THEM TO MAKE SUCH A RECOMMENDATION. HOLDERS MUST MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS WHETHER TO TENDER OLD NOTES, AND, IF SO, MUST DECIDE ON THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OLD NOTES TO TENDER.

The Information and Tender Agent for the Invitation is:

Any questions regarding procedures for tendering Old Notes or requests for copies of the Invitation should be directed to the Information and Tender Agent at the telephone number above.  Holders may also contact the Dealer Managers at their telephone numbers set forth below or its broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Invitation.

The Dealer Managers for the Invitation are:

 


in evidenza
Grande Fratello Vip, rivoluzione Cambierà conduttore (e non solo)

Mediaset prepara una svolta

Grande Fratello Vip, rivoluzione
Cambierà conduttore (e non solo)

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.