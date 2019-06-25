The Royal Canadian Mint and United States Mint Team Up to Launch Joint Pride of Two Nations Coin Set

Ali storiche su Venezia, sul Dc-3 con la prima hostess italiana
Culture

Ali storiche su Venezia, sul Dc-3 con la prima hostess italiana

Whirlpool, si aprono spiragli: "Trattativa in fase delicatissima"
Economia

Whirlpool, si aprono spiragli: "Trattativa in fase delicatissima"

Cisgiordania, proteste contro la conferenza in Barhein
Politica

Cisgiordania, proteste contro la conferenza in Barhein

Spazio, successo parziale per il terzo lancio del Falcon Heavy
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, successo parziale per il terzo lancio del Falcon Heavy

Direttore Hermitage: "Un buon museo crea il dialogo tra culture"
Culture

Direttore Hermitage: "Un buon museo crea il dialogo tra culture"

La Corte europea di Strasburgo respinge richiesta della Sea Watch
Cronache

La Corte europea di Strasburgo respinge richiesta della Sea Watch

Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri
Cronache

Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri

Per 94% delle donne igiene intima Ã¨ prioritÃ , piÃ¹ di cura capelli
Cronache

Per 94% delle donne igiene intima Ã¨ prioritÃ , piÃ¹ di cura capelli

Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007
Spettacoli

Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007

Auditel entra nell'era digitale, ora rileva anche device digitali
Economia

Auditel entra nell'era digitale, ora rileva anche device digitali

Toninelli: nuovo ponte Genova sarÃ  inaugurato in primavera 2020
Cronache

Toninelli: nuovo ponte Genova sarÃ  inaugurato in primavera 2020

Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"
Spettacoli

Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"

Salvini: la Sea Watch non entra a Lampedusa, neanche a Natale
Politica

Salvini: la Sea Watch non entra a Lampedusa, neanche a Natale

Mattarella presiede la riunione del Consiglio Supremo di Difesa
Politica

Mattarella presiede la riunione del Consiglio Supremo di Difesa

Sea Watch, Bartolo (PSE): "Al Parlamento UE appello perchÃ¨ altri stati membri li facciano sbarcare"
Politica

Sea Watch, Bartolo (PSE): "Al Parlamento UE appello perchÃ¨ altri stati membri li...

Olimpiadi 2026, Appendino: â€œNessun rimpianto, ho lottato come un leoneâ€
Politica

Olimpiadi 2026, Appendino: â€œNessun rimpianto, ho lottato come un leoneâ€

Male la crescita nel Lazio, appello Federmanager alle istituzioni
Economia

Male la crescita nel Lazio, appello Federmanager alle istituzioni

Recita l'inno della Roma alla nozze in chiesa, prete furioso
Cronache

Recita l'inno della Roma alla nozze in chiesa, prete furioso

La rivincita della vodka alla frutta: diventa un cocktail da bar
Cronache

La rivincita della vodka alla frutta: diventa un cocktail da bar

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare
Economia

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare


The Royal Canadian Mint and United States Mint Team Up to Launch Joint Pride of Two Nations Coin Set

- "The maple leaf and eagle are proud symbols of our neighbouring nations, which have grown and prospered together for more than 150 years," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud that these same emblems, found on our famous Silver Maple Leaf and Silver Eagle bullion coins, could be brought together in an inspiring new coin set that celebrates the special bond between Canada and the United States."

The set contains a special numismatic version of a Silver Maple Leaf coin, featuring a modified proof finish and reverse design, as well as a United States Mint American Eagle 1 oz. silver coin with an enhanced reverse proof finish. Both finishes are firsts for these coins.

The reverse of the Silver Maple Leaf coin features Walter Ott's classic sugar maple design, first created in 1979. That icon of the Mint's Maple Leaf family of bullion coins rests on a background of radial lines encircled by a pattern of stars and maple leaves on the perimeter. This same pattern surrounds the Susanna Blunt effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse. 

The obverse (heads) of the American Eagle 1 oz. silver coin features Adolph A. Weinman's full-length figure of Liberty in full stride enveloped in folds of the star spangled banner, with her right hand extended and branches of the laurel and oak in her left. The coin's reverse (tails) features a heraldic eagle with shield, clutching an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left.

These stunning numismatic coins are packaged in a special clamshell case branded with the logos of the Royal Canadian Mint and US Mint. Inside, a certificate emblazoned with imagery of the Canadian and American flags adds an eye-catching touch of colour.

Images of the Pride of Two Nations Coin Set are available here.

Limited to a mintage of 10,000 and retailing for $189.95 CAD. This product may be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site as of July 3, 2019. The coin set is also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

About the United States MintCongress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including: proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Contact: Alex Reeves,Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: +1 (613) 884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

 


in evidenza
La nuova campagna Tampax #decidoio by Publicis Italia

Costume

La nuova campagna Tampax
#decidoio by Publicis Italia

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.