Cronache

Spettacoli

Economia

Politica

Culture

Politica

Politica

Roma

Politica

CuriositÃ 

CuriositÃ 

Politica

Politica

Politica

Politica

Motori

Motori

Politica

Politica

Cronache

The Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership and Innovation With Anniversary Edition of Its World-famous Gold Maple Leaf Bullion Coin

- All $ are CAD

After four decades of innovation and commercial success, the Royal Canadian Mint is proud to launch a special 40th anniversary edition of the Gold Maple Leaf, celebrating the bullion coin that the global precious metal industry has come to accept as the standard against which all other gold bullion coins are measured. 

When it began in 1979 as a trial project to transform Canadian gold into pure gold investment coins, few could have predicted the runaway success and staying power of the highly-acclaimed Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin, with nearly 30 million ounces sold to date. Forty years later, it is the world's favourite gold bullion coin, with multiple benchmarks to its credit, such as unsurpassed purity, laser micro-engraving and Bullion DNA anti-counterfeiting technology. The Mint will start shipping this limited edition, 1 oz., 99.99% pure gold coin to official bullion distributors this month.

"The Royal Canadian Mint is extremely proud to have distinguished itself as a global market leader by consistently raising the bar on the purity and security of its Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin", said Jennifer Camelon, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.  

"Our 40th anniversary Gold Maple Leaf is also a tribute to the talent and ingenuity of our people, who made it possible for the Mint to offer world's best gold bullion coin to our customers."

In celebration of a truly Canadian success story, the special 40th anniversary Gold Maple Leaf coin is entirely crafted from gold  responsibly sourced from Canadian mines. Its reverse  features an intricate engraving of the signature Walter Ott-designed sugar maple leaf intertwined with the number  40, highlighted by contrasting finishes. The familiar obverse, distinguished by the Susanna Blunt effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, is double-dated 1979-2019.     

Like the 99.99% pure Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin that it honours, the anniversary coin has a distinct finish consisting of an array of precisely machined radial lines and its reverse features a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security containing the number 19, to denote its year of issue.  

Limited to a world-wide mintage of 15,000, this coin bears a $50 face value and will be sold as singles, in 25-coin tubes, or in a 500-coin monster box. 

Images of this new coin are available here.   

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world's major issuers of bullion coins, the Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order these new gold and silver bullion coins.    

About the Royal Canadian Mint The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit http://www.mint.ca .

Alex Reeves, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Royal Canadian Mint, +1-(613)-949-5777, reeves@mint.ca


MediaTech

