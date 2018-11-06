The Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates Decades of Innovation with Anniversary Tributes to its Gold and Silver Maple Leaf Bullion Coins

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United
Sport

Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo si allena per il match con lo United

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"
Politica

Seggi aperti in California, si vota nella Berkeley "anti-Trump"

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin
Culture

Maxxi, le ferite di guerre e natura nelle foto di Paolo Pellegrin

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato
Economia

Diritti d'autore, D'Atri: completare liberalizzazione del mercato

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

La Cina presenta il simulacro della sua nuova Stazione spaziale

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre
Spettacoli

"Oetzi e il mistero del tempo", al cinema dall'8 novembre

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia
Politica

Midterm Usa, code ai seggi ad Atlanta in Georgia

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari
Cronache

Federica Brignone, la sciatrice contro la plastica nei mari

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione
Politica

Brasile, Bolsonaro promette di difendere la Costituzione

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia
Spettacoli

"La via della seta", l'Orchestra di Xi'an in tour in Italia

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld
Politica

Toninelli: danni maltempo in tutta Italia ammontano a oltre 3 mld

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico
Spettacoli

Al cinema "Menocchio", la storia di un mugnaio friulano eretico

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson
Politica

Mummie e toporagni: a Vienna una mostra firmata da Wes Anderson

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Salvini: "C'e' una maggioranza stabile e coesa di cui vado orgoglioso"

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"
Politica

Prescrizione, Salvini: "Sicuro che troveremo la quadra"

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'
Politica

Salvini circondato da giornalisti scherza: 'Se mi toccate il culo...'

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale
Politica

Eredi al trono di Danimarca a pranzo da Mattarella al Quirinale

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"
Politica

Manovra Italia, Dombrovskis: "Necessaria correzione sostanziale"

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa
Cronache

Corte Ue: Italia dovrÃ  recuperare Ici non pagata dalla Chiesa

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019
Spettacoli

Le sexy curve di Manuela Ferrera sul calendario 2019


The Royal Canadian Mint Celebrates Decades of Innovation with Anniversary Tributes to its Gold and Silver Maple Leaf Bullion Coins

- Long known for defining the "gold standard" of refining and bullion coin manufacturing, the Royal Canadian Mint is proud to celebrate its Gold and Silver Maple Leaf bullion coins (GML and SML), with a pair of innovative collector coins. Marking its 40th anniversary in 2019, the GML is being honoured with an extra-low mintage 99.99% pure gold kilo coin incorporating finely machined background radial lines, a security feature that is standard to modern GMLs, but which appears for the first time on a Mint kilo coin. The 30 year-old SML is getting its own special anniversary tribute in the form of a 2 oz. pure silver coin, with black rhodium plating surrounding the iconic maple leaf reverse design and the obverse effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. These elements dramatically shine out from the coin in their natural silver brilliance.

Always looking to innovate, the Mint is also launching the 2019 $50 Fine Silver Coin - Polar Bears: Mother and Cub, an impressive 5 oz. silver coin shaped in the rough contours of ice floes drifting across an Arctic seascape. In the coin's centre, Tony Bianco's design of a mother bear and her cub comes to life with the bright contrast of shimmering waters from which the realistically engraved bears are emerging. The same effect is achieved on the obverse, with the effigy of the Queen.            

Historic coins are also celebrated this month, starting with a kilo version of the Mint's famous "Voyageur" coin. The 2018 $1 Fine Silver Coin - The Voyageur, features the iconic Emanuel Hahn reverse design of a paddling explorer and guide, which first appeared on the 1935 Silver Dollar issued in celebration of King George V's Silver Jubilee. Recalling the Mint's beginnings as a world-class refiner and celebrating our 110-year history are a pair of 2018-dated British Sovereign reproductions featuring Benedetto Pistrucci's classic engraving of St. George slaying a dragon. This timeless design is found on a 1 oz. fine silver coin plated in pure gold, as well as an exclusive 99.999% pure gold 1 oz. coin. Operating as a branch of Britain's Royal Mint until 1931, the Mint's Ottawa facility produced over 400,000 Sovereigns from 1908 to 1919, each bearing a "C" mint mark to indicate their Canadian origin.    

Other collectibles available now include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of http://www.mint.ca . Coin images can be viewed here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at http://www.mint.ca. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint 

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. An ISO 9001 certified corporation, the Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit http://www.mint.ca.

For more information, please contact:Alex Reeves Senior Advisor, External Communications Royal Canadian Mint Tel: +1-(613)-949-5777reeves@mint.ca


in evidenza
Manuela Ferrera, calendario super Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Spettacoli

Manuela Ferrera, calendario super
Che 2019 con For Men Magazine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.