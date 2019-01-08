8 gennaio 2019- 18:49 The Royal Canadian Mint Honours Bravery and Sacrifice by Dedicating Its 2019 Proof Silver Dollar to the 75th Anniversary D-Day

- With each new year, the Royal Canadian Mint maintains the tradition of issuing an annual silver dollar to commemorate a story of national significance. This year, the Mint is proud to honour Canada's pivotal role in the successful Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 on the traditionally engraved 2019 Proof Silver Dollar - 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Designed by Simcoe-area artist Tony Bianco, the coin vividly depicts Canadians coming ashore under enemy fire. It is a poignant testament to the brave soldiers who risked all to help Canada and its allies win the Second World War. Multiple engravings of the letter "V" for victory in Morse Code further illustrate the magnitude of an incredible moment in military history.

Another powerful symbol of the sacrifices made by Canadians on D-Day can be found on the 2019 $100-Karat Gold Coin. Those who landed at Juno Beach, site of the Canadian offensive, are remembered by a simple boot print on a stretch of beach in Normandy, France, hallowed ground that will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of Canadians. Both these memorable keepsakes are available as of today.

Innovating with shape is another Mint hallmark that returns on the new fine silver "three-panel" coin set - Wings of Hope. Designed by artist David Caesar, two rectangular wafers flank a maple leaf-shaped centrepiece to produce a panoramic scene of a majestic Peregrine falcon with its wings outstretched over two familiar habitats. Natural cliffs appear to the left, while urban skyscrapers where many of these once-endangered birds nest, are shown to the right.

Other products, including several mainstays, launching in January include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of http://www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit http://www.mint.ca.

Contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Advisor, External Communications, Tel: (613)949-5777, reeves@mint.ca