Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti cosÃ¬
Sport

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni
Cronache

Pittore ucciso a Roma perchÃ© protestava contro chi sporca: fermato tunisino
Roma

Camorra, oltre 100 arresti: scacco all'alleanza di Secondigliano
Cronache

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica
Politica

Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano
Politica

Boldrini scatenata, quanta esultanza per le azzurre. "Il sogno continua"
Sport

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 27 giugno
Meteo

Ali storiche su Venezia, sul Dc-3 con la prima hostess italiana
Culture

Whirlpool, si aprono spiragli: "Trattativa in fase delicatissima"
Economia

Cisgiordania, proteste contro la conferenza in Barhein
Politica

Spazio, successo parziale per il terzo lancio del Falcon Heavy
Scienza e tecnologia

Direttore Hermitage: "Un buon museo crea il dialogo tra culture"
Culture

La Corte europea di Strasburgo respinge richiesta della Sea Watch
Cronache

Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri
Cronache

Per 94% delle donne igiene intima Ã¨ prioritÃ , piÃ¹ di cura capelli
Cronache

Bond25, il video dal set in Giamaica del prossimo 007
Spettacoli

Auditel entra nell'era digitale, ora rileva anche device digitali
Economia

Toninelli: nuovo ponte Genova sarÃ  inaugurato in primavera 2020
Cronache

Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"
Spettacoli

The Royal Canadian Mint Releases Innovative Tributes to Canada Just in Time for Annual July 1st Celebrations

- The patriotic offering continues with the 2019 $15 Fine Silver Coin – Golden Maple Leaf, a Trevor-Tennant tribute to our iconic maple leaf, which is selectively gold-plated and sculpted in a 3D relief, surrounded by a bough of maple leaves evoking the reverse designs of Canada's first circulation coins. The 2019 $200 Pure Gold Coin – Celebrating Canada's Diversity: Light and Prosperity is a stunning creation designed by artist Frances Ferdinand, featuring a genuine Madagascar ruby around which a mandala-inspired array of cross-cultural symbols is meticulously engraved.

A lesser-known story of Canadian know-how and ingenuity lies behind one of the biggest achievements in human history, celebrated on a pair of convex gold and silver coins commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Designed by artist Tony Bianco, features the lunar module which transported the first astronauts to the surface of the moon in July 1969. The module's landing gear, manufactured by Quebec company Héroux-Devtek, was a giant step for Canada's budding aerospace industry. Surrounding the circumference of the coin are the words of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau who, along with other world leaders of his era, issued a goodwill message to the Apollo 11 mission. 

Other collectibles available this month include:

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at +1-800-267-1871 in Canada, +1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian MintThe Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: +1 (613) 949-5777, reeves@mint.ca

 

 


in evidenza
De Lellis-Iannone, che passione Il pilota le bacia i piedi. Lei.. Video

La coppia dell'estate. I gossip

De Lellis-Iannone, che passione
