Minaccia di buttarsi dal ponte, la poliziotta lo salva al volo
Sparatoria Utrecht, caccia a Gokman Tanis, 37enne nato in Turchia
Edo canta "Noi gli Eroi". Roberta Giarrusso: trasmette entusiasmo
I 50 anni di Nenette, orango star del Jardin de Plantes di Parigi
Mattarella: senza corpi intermedi Italia piÃ¹ fragile
Olanda, spara su passeggeri di un tram a Utrecht: almeno un morto
Infografica - Flat tax, il cavallo di battaglia della Lega
Sopralluogo di Conte, Toninelli e Chiamparino sul tratto interrotto della Asti-Cuneo
Operazione contro la 'ndrangheta a Torino: 17 arresti
Flat Tax, Salvini: â€œDi Maio critica? Ha firmato anche lui il contratto di Governoâ€
Flat tax,Â Salvini: â€œLe coperture ci sono, spero nessuno faccia resistenzaâ€
Il ciclone Idai devasta il Mozambico, le immagini del drone
Cosmoprof, dal Salento progetti di sostenibilitÃ  e per l'ambiente
Strage Christchurch, la Nuova Zelanda ripensa la legge sulle armi
Flat tax, Tria: "Nessuna stima dal Mef, cifre prive di fondamento"
Tria contestato al suo arrivo all'Agenzia delle entrate
Zingaretti: no correnti, Pd cambi tutto e non sia partito dell'io
Roma, successo per l'installazione sui migranti "Corpi estranei"
Attentato Nuova Zelanda, l'haka maori davanti alla moschea della strage a Christchurch
5g, ministro Esteri cinese Yi: "Dati non sicuri? Attacchi infondati per motivi politici" SOTTOTITOLI
The Secretary General of the Muslim World League Condemns the Attacks on Worshippers in New Zealand

- The Muslim World League condemns the attacks in New Zealand's mosques that has claimed the lives of dozens of innocent worshipers and left many others seriously wounded. The Muslim World League also expresses its deep grief and condolences for the families, friends and communities of the victims.

Terrorist attacks against people of faith are one of the most inhumane and evil forms of incitement and hatred. The barbarity, hatred and ill will of this extremist terrorist act parallels the violent acts of Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

In the face of such evil, the global community can answer only with the values of love, harmony and peace.

To address the scourge extremism and Islamophobia, we need governments and faith organizations around the world to work together to encourage religious tolerance and understanding and prevent all forms of incitement and hatred, including all types of hatred leveled against any religion or ethnicity.

Without preventive action seeking to foster human and moral values in our younger generations, we risk further cycles of violence. The Muslim World League will work to increase its efforts to work with multi-faith groups in order to create initiatives to promote greater understanding and tolerance.

The Muslim World League plans to send a delegation to New Zealand to offer its condolences on behalf of HE Dr. Alissa and provide support to the impacted families and communities.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836580/Muslim_World_League_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Procedimento disciplinare vs CR7 Uefa, ora Ronaldo rischia davvero

Procedimento disciplinare vs CR7
Uefa, ora Ronaldo rischia davvero

