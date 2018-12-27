Siria, allagato il campo profughi al confine con la Turchia
Politica

L'esercito turco commemora l'arrivo di Ataturk ad Ankara
Da Broadway all'Italia The Illusionists, con il mago Andrew Basso
Spazio, la sonda New Horizons pronta a incontrare Ultima Thule
Andrew Basso, l'escapologo: l'italiano all'estero Ã¨ piÃ¹ simpatico
Sulle dune nel deserto del Qatar: fuoristrada e radio al massimo
Twitter, ripristinato l'ordine cronologico della timeline
Intervistare Giulio Paolini, teoria e pratica di una assenza
Salvini: sospendere Inter-Napoli era una scelta dell'arbitro
Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: Bruzzese chiese rinuncia a protezione
Questore di Milano: "Chiudere curva dell'Inter e stop trasferte"
Sicilia, Di Maio: emergenze vanno affrontate in modo organico
I pinguini del capo arrivano al Bioparco di Roma, lo speciale
Boom di visitatori al presepe vivente di Monterchi, nell'aretino
Terremoto Catania, Di Maio: domani dichiarazione stato emergenza
Grecia, esplosione davanti a una chiesa ad Atene: due feriti
Gli Anni 80 da Aldo Rossi a Bettino Craxi: una mostra debordiana
Terremoto Sicilia, Di Maio: "Domani in cdm dichiareremo stato di emergenza"
Morte Ultras, Salvini: "Parlero' con societa' e tifosi, riportare civilta' dentro e fuori gli stadi"
Omicidio Pesaro, Salvini: "Indagini in corso, non si facciano passare le Marche per terra di mafia"
The Stars Allianz releases 5A Index - 2018 (Second Half) Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Index Rankings and Potential Index Rankings

- The latest iteration of the data collection model adds two new elements, an increased focus on the ingestion of data concerning sports stars in real time, as well as the inclusion of several new data points.

The recently released Stars Allianz 5A Index (second half) Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Index Rankings paid special attention to the influence and reputation of sports stars in Greater China. On the heels of a series of negative events surrounding some of the most well-known stars, the positive guiding role of sports stars has become more recognized and valued by society.

The Top 100 Chinese Sports Stars' Commercial Value Comprehensive Index Rankings and Top 50 Chinese Sports Stars' Commercial Value Potential Index Rankings, world-record-holding swimmer Sun Yang and sprinter Su Bingtian held the first two positions in the Comprehensive Index Rankings, followed by short track speed skater Wu Dajing, in third. Chinese women's volleyball national team captain and two-time gold medalist Zhu Ting and Shanghai SIPG footballer and all-time top goal scorer for the club Wu Lei, followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively. 2018 Asian Games gold medal winner swimmer Wang Jianjiahe and Paris Saint-Germain Féminines footballer Wang Shuang ranked among top 10 in both Index Rankings. Wang Jianjiahe's performance in 2008 demonstrated her value and potential, while Wang Shuang's goalscoring showcased her technical prowess.

Stars Allianz is a comprehensive data analysis service provider for China's sports industry, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country's sports industry. The company is primarily engaged five aspects of the sports industry: brokerage, management and commercial development of the industry's leading players, finance, big data as well as events management. The core of Stars Allianz's big data business is the complete 5A ecosystem, formed through the long-term market survey by sports professionals, mathematical actuaries, data search and mathematical modeling experts as well as marketing professionals, coupled with extensive data mining, sorting, analysis and comparison.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802284/Stars_Allianz_Index_2018.jpg


Biancaneve, Boldi&De Sica e... Nel catastrofismo vince l'evasione

