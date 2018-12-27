27 dicembre 2018- 16:40 The Stars Allianz releases 5A Index - 2018 (Second Half) Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Index Rankings and Potential Index Rankings

- The latest iteration of the data collection model adds two new elements, an increased focus on the ingestion of data concerning sports stars in real time, as well as the inclusion of several new data points.

The recently released Stars Allianz 5A Index (second half) Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Index Rankings paid special attention to the influence and reputation of sports stars in Greater China. On the heels of a series of negative events surrounding some of the most well-known stars, the positive guiding role of sports stars has become more recognized and valued by society.

The Top 100 Chinese Sports Stars' Commercial Value Comprehensive Index Rankings and Top 50 Chinese Sports Stars' Commercial Value Potential Index Rankings, world-record-holding swimmer Sun Yang and sprinter Su Bingtian held the first two positions in the Comprehensive Index Rankings, followed by short track speed skater Wu Dajing, in third. Chinese women's volleyball national team captain and two-time gold medalist Zhu Ting and Shanghai SIPG footballer and all-time top goal scorer for the club Wu Lei, followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively. 2018 Asian Games gold medal winner swimmer Wang Jianjiahe and Paris Saint-Germain Féminines footballer Wang Shuang ranked among top 10 in both Index Rankings. Wang Jianjiahe's performance in 2008 demonstrated her value and potential, while Wang Shuang's goalscoring showcased her technical prowess.

Stars Allianz is a comprehensive data analysis service provider for China's sports industry, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country's sports industry. The company is primarily engaged five aspects of the sports industry: brokerage, management and commercial development of the industry's leading players, finance, big data as well as events management. The core of Stars Allianz's big data business is the complete 5A ecosystem, formed through the long-term market survey by sports professionals, mathematical actuaries, data search and mathematical modeling experts as well as marketing professionals, coupled with extensive data mining, sorting, analysis and comparison.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802284/Stars_Allianz_Index_2018.jpg