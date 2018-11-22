The Sunhak Peace Prize for 2019 Awarded to Waris Dirie and Dr. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina

Alla Cassa ragionieri la certificazione British Standard OHSAS
Economia

Alla Cassa ragionieri la certificazione British Standard OHSAS

Allarme Onu: nuovo recordo storico per emissioni gas serra
Politica

Allarme Onu: nuovo recordo storico per emissioni gas serra

Da Mosca a Vicenza, il trionfo del Settecento veneto
Culture

Da Mosca a Vicenza, il trionfo del Settecento veneto

Pd, sindaco di Milano: grande stima per Martina, ma non voterÃ²
Politica

Pd, sindaco di Milano: grande stima per Martina, ma non voterÃ²

Conte: Ue chiede aggiustamento incompatibile con nostra economia
Politica

Conte: Ue chiede aggiustamento incompatibile con nostra economia

L'Onu critica l'Italia: "Preoccupati per politiche su migranti"
Politica

L'Onu critica l'Italia: "Preoccupati per politiche su migranti"

La Casa delle Donne a Roma: ricorso al Tar contro la giunta Raggi
Cronache

La Casa delle Donne a Roma: ricorso al Tar contro la giunta Raggi

Valori e valore delle architetture crescono con le neuroscienze
Economia

Valori e valore delle architetture crescono con le neuroscienze

Roma abbraccia The Giornalisti, data chiude prima parte #Lovetour
Spettacoli

Roma abbraccia The Giornalisti, data chiude prima parte #Lovetour

Patologie cardiovascolari, tra prevenzione e fattori di rischio
Economia

Patologie cardiovascolari, tra prevenzione e fattori di rischio

#ProtectUrLife, la campagna per prevenire patologie cuore e ossa
Economia

#ProtectUrLife, la campagna per prevenire patologie cuore e ossa

India, bimba cade sui binari mentre passa il treno: illesa
Politica

India, bimba cade sui binari mentre passa il treno: illesa

Brexit, May si difende: Ã¨ l'accordo giusto per il Regno Unito
Politica

Brexit, May si difende: Ã¨ l'accordo giusto per il Regno Unito

Martina annuncia sua candidatura, la foto accanto a busto di Gramsci e davanti murles Calabria
Politica

Martina annuncia sua candidatura, la foto accanto a busto di Gramsci e davanti murles...

Segreteria Pd, l'annuncio di Martina: '' 'Noi' ci candidiamo''
Politica

Segreteria Pd, l'annuncio di Martina: '' 'Noi' ci candidiamo''

Manovra, Padoan: ''Non prendiamoci in giro procedura infrazione Ue colpa attuale Governo''
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: ''Non prendiamoci in giro procedura infrazione Ue colpa attuale Governo''

Manovra, Conte: "Vogliamo crescita e non austeritÃ ", applausi dall'aula
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Vogliamo crescita e non austeritÃ ", applausi dall'aula

Manovra, Conte: "Se Ecofin aderirÃ  a raccomandazione Ue chiederemo tempi molto distesi"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Se Ecofin aderirÃ  a raccomandazione Ue chiederemo tempi molto distesi"

Delrio: ''Martina diverso da Zigaretti per giudizio su Governo''
Politica

Delrio: ''Martina diverso da Zigaretti per giudizio su Governo''

Segreteria Pd, Serracchiani: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ sostengo candidatura Martina''
Politica

Segreteria Pd, Serracchiani: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ sostengo candidatura Martina''


The Sunhak Peace Prize for 2019 Awarded to Waris Dirie and Dr. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina

- Waris Dirie, a human rights activist and super-model, is widely acclaimed for raising worldwide awareness of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). As an agricultural economist, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been promoting Good Governance in Africa through agricultural innovation for over 30 years and greatly contributed to food security in Africa.

Warisi Dirie was born into a nomad family and she was subjected to FGM at the age of 5. In 1997, she shared her experience to the world and was appointed as the Special Ambassador to the UN for the Elimination of FGM.

In 2002, she established the Desert Flower Foundation and in 2003, her anti-FGM campaign led 15 African Union member countries to ratify the Maputo Protocol which promotes eradication of FGM. In 2012, the UN unanimously passed a resolution banning the practice of FGM, and the UN has set a goal to eliminate FGM by 2030.

Another laureate Dr. Akinwumi Adesina pioneered in expanding rice production, increasing the availability of credit for smallholder farmers, attracting private investments for the agricultural sector, rooting out the corrupt elements in the fertilizer industry, and establishing the major agricultural policies.

For the 2006 Africa Fertilizer Summit, he was instrumental in developing the Abuja Declaration on Fertilizer for the African Green Revolution, stating eradication of hunger in Africa, by 2030.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina currently serves as the president of the African Development Bank Group, promoting the "High 5 Strategy", which is improving lives of millions of people throughout Africa.

Dr. Il Sik Hong, Chairman of the Sunhak Committee, stated that "the Sunhak Peace Prize was established based upon the vision of 'One Family Under God' and the Sunhak Peace Prize for 2019 gives special attention to human rights and human development in Africa."

The Sunhak Peace Prize honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the peace and the welfare of the future generations. The Sunhak Peace Prize includes a cash prize totaling one million US dollars and the Award Ceremony will take place on February 11, 2019 in Seoul, Korea.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785992/Waris_Dirie.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785993/Dr_Akinwumi_Adesina.jpg

 


in evidenza
"La rivoluzione delle api" Ecco perché salvarle. Il libro

Novità editoriali

"La rivoluzione delle api"
Ecco perché salvarle. Il libro

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.