18 ottobre 2018- 18:42 The TRISON Group Strengthens Its Leadership With the Incorporation of the French Company TMM Communication

- Last 3 October the acquisition of the French company TMM Communication, leading company in the creation of audiovisual solutions, was formalised. By doing so, the TRISON Group consolidates its leadership position in Europe in the digitalisation of physical spaces and client experience.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770701/TMM_Communication_Logo.jpg ) With its head office in A Coruña (Spain), TRISON boasts 20 years of experience in audiovisual integration and sensory marketing, having implemented more than 10.000 projects to date in 98 countries. The company places technology at hand to the public through the integration of visual systems, acoustics, and scent marketing in sectors such as retail, automotive, hospitality, corporate, and real estate. TRISON registered sales of 52 million euros in 2017, and currently has 175 employees and 11 delegations around the world. Among their clients we can include: The Inditex Group, including all the chain throughout the world, TOUS, IKEA, SEPHORA, NEW BALANCE, ADIDAS, REAL MADRID CF, C&A, MERLIN PROPERTIES, TOYOTA, PORSCHE, among others.

TMM, headquartered in Montigny le Bretonneux (Paris, France) with more than 25 years of experience in Digital Signage, has implemented close to 4,000 projects in 10 countries. Founder in 2005 of Club du Digital Media, and with 26 years of experience, the company manages 450 projects per year. Among their clients are companies such as AIR FRANCE, AVIS, BNP PARIBAS, CARREFOUR, CITROEN, ESTEE LAUDER, KENZO, NOVARTIS, ROCHE, SHISEIDO, SANEF, SNCF RÉSEAU, etc.

With TMM, the TRISON group has multiplied its solutions in technological conceptualisation and production of multimedia content, capacities which are key in the consolidation of growth for the Group in the global market. For TMM, the integration is an opportunity to take all their expertise to an increasingly international environment, and also offer a greater operational capacity to its multinational clients.

About TRISON

TRISON is a world leader in the digitalisation of physical spaces. Its international vocation, together with its undisputed experience, makes it a company capable of consulting, designing, implementing, and supervising innovative solutions of a technological nature anywhere in the world.

