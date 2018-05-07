Di Maio: "O si va al voto, o c'Ã¨ pericolo di governo tecnico"
Di Maio: "O si va al voto, o c'Ã¨ pericolo di governo tecnico"

A Roma 400 acquarelli di Moireau raccontano la Sicilia nascosta
Meloni: "Non serve Governo di tregua ma di battaglia, si a incarico a Salvini"
"Make Art Not War" per togliere alle armi la forza di uccidere
La pittura che pensa se stessa: Kerstin Bratsch in Fond. Memmo
Cannes, prove generali tra ingenti misure di sicurezza
Consultazioni, Giorgetti (Lega): "Mattarella ha chiesto di trovare una soluzione ci stiamo provando"
Salvini fa il gesto del silenzio: "Chi dice che ho problemi economici si sciacqui la bocca"
Ad Umbria Jazz Spring tributo degli Huntertones a Michael Jackson
Bilancio 2017 Sorgenia, Mancini: azienda risanata e proiettata verso il futuro
Consultazioni, Fassino (PD): "Interesse elettorale maggiore dell'interesse per il Paese"
Consultazioni, Boccia (PD): "Serve premio di maggioranza in legge elettorale per tornare al voto"
Governo, Salvini chiede su Facebook: "Chi di voi voterebbe l'8 luglio?"
Governo, Salvini: "Non amo tanti forni, ho un panettiere di fiducia"
Addio a Emanno Olmi, regista del mondo contadino - Infografica
Raid al bar, Raggi: "ParlerÃ² con Prefetto e Ministro"
Governo, Martina: basta gioco dell'oca, da tutti passo in avanti
Raid al bar, Raggi: "Le stituzioni devono essere vicino alle persone che denunciano"
Di Maio: "Voto l'8 luglio se non si fa un governo politico"
The World Lights Up for Manchester City's Premier League Win

- To celebrate Manchester City's Premier League win, a series of light projections took place last night in each of the players' home cities around the world. These projections, which spread across 25 cities over three continents, were a special surprise to the players after they lifted the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687661/Manchester_City_David_Silva.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687662/Manchester_City_Gabriel_Jesus.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687664/Manchester_City_Kevin_De_Bruyne.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687665/Manchester_City_Sergio_Aguero.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687666/Manchester_City_Leroy_Sane.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687667/Manchester_City_Pep_Guardiola.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687669/Manchester_City_Town_Hall.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687670/Manchester_City_Vincent_Kompany.jpg )

Every player who has been part of the title-winning campaign, manager Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff were represented in the projections which kicked off with an image of the squad on Manchester Town Hall last night. Each of the locations were selected due to a personal connection with the players, from the first pitch they ever played football in to their childhood school.

The locations included the favela in Sao Paulo where Gabriel Jesus first learned to play football, the beach in Gran Canaria where a young David Silva used to practise his skills and the site of Kevin De Bruyne's first club in Belgium where young footballers now compete in the 'Kevin De Bruyne Cup' each year. A projection also took place in Germany on a local landmark that Leroy Sané has tattooed on his back. Projections also took place across the City Football Academy in Manchester to recognise the young players who have graduated from the Academy to the first team this season.  

Manchester City's chief operating officer, Omar Berrada said: "This was an ambitious and exciting project that we have been delighted to reveal over the last 24 hours. Yesterday was a great day in Manchester as we lifted the Premier League trophy and we wanted to do something that would resonate with our players and extend these celebrations to their home towns.

"The reactions from the players have been fantastic - they have loved seeing their Premier League achievement being marked in such special locations and allowing local fans to join in. I would also like to thank the friends and families of the players for their help in making this project possible."

To view photos and videos of each projection, visit http://www.mancity.com/ or the Club's social media platforms.

Locations for each projection (arranged by squad number):

Additional Photos:  https://boardwalkstudio.app.box.com/s/vhh37sihzcrus4o9yqvnir8wlp1iztep/folder/49162479680 

Agnese Renzi, nuovo look Gonna corta e tacchi alti

