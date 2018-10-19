Australia, Harry e Meghan scalzi tra i surfisti a Bondi Beach
Politica

Franz Pagot, spiegare la politica ai giovani divertendoli
Cronache

Come bere un'acqua migliore con benefici per l'ambiente
Cronache

Salini: â€œImportante un quadro legislativo stabile per investimentiâ€
Economia

Confindustria, Rossi: â€œIl Sud dimenticato dalla manovraâ€
Economia

Moscovici: "No lezioni a Italia, non vogliamo interferire con il Governo"
Politica

Manovra, Moscovici: "Nulla e' deciso, attendo risposte dal Ministro Tria
Politica

Ladri e furbi in metropolitana a Milano
Milano

Conte: ''Tensione maggioranza Ã¨ questione tecnica non politica''
Politica

Conte: ''Stiamo lavorando bene. Salvini in Cdm? Le presenze si prendono al momento''
Politica

Salvini: ''Dl fiscale, Conte leggeva e Di Maio verbalizzava''
Politica

Dl fiscale, Salvini: "Inizio ad arrabbiarmi, serve chiarimento tra Conte e Di Maio non con me"
Politica

Toninelli con gli occhiali 3D prova un software per l'edilizia al SAIE 2018 di Bologna
Politica

Dl Fiscale, Toninelli: "Della manina mi interessa poco, Governo Ã¨ compatto e scioglieremo nodi"
Politica

Dl Fiscale, Toninelli: "Di Maio e Salvini si incontreranno nelle prossime ore"
Politica

Vertice ASEM, Merkel ruba scena agli altri leader nella foto di gruppo con la sua giacca fucsia
Politica

I leader del vertice Asia Europa incantati dal drone che gli vola sopra la testa
Politica

Daniele Celona racconta â€œAbissi Tascabiliâ€ ad Affari. Video
Spettacoli

La marcia dei migranti, migliaia diretti dall'Honduras agli Usa
Politica

De Magistris: "M5S decida se continuare a stare dalla parte di chi massacra diritti"
Politica

The World Premiere of the new Magnetic Particle Homo-heating Product

- He Qing, the spokesman of China Tobacco Anhui Industry Corporation's "Toop-zero" technical team, introduced the design ideas, technical features and consumption feelings of the new magnetic particle homo-heating (MaPH) products.

MaPH technology utilizes the principle of magnetic induction alternating current variable frequency to generate thermal energy by inducing particle collision, which is delivered in a non-contact manner. The energy delivery is characterized by uniformity and stability. Therefore, the uniform distribution of heated body can lead to adjustable and controllable energy transfer, ensuring steady-state heating in a specific temperature range, and uniform and orderly release of the effective materials.

In the portable and rechargeable miniature electromagnetic energy transmitter, the exquisite but simple heating chamber design enables heated body perfectly contact with the chamber. The integrated design of MaPH technology brings about a new consumption experience of "Toop-zero" tobacco. While the pure smoke taste of natural tobacco is retained, the releases of tar and other substances are reduced.

During the sixty-year history of the Huangshan brand, the technology research and development has been changed from following up to rebirth. Our staff of Huangshan have always been adhering to the spirit of "Climber", searching for higher standards tirelessly. The technological accumulation of several generations and the continuous breakthrough of core technology have ushered in the innovative "Toop-zero" product and finally created a new product of MaPH technology, which has become a new model of consumption experience.

According to the technology spokesman He Qing, 2018 is the first year of a new model of tobacco consumption and "Toop-zero" is a new starting point representing a new experience of tobacco consumption. It is reported that China Tobacco Anhui Industry Corporation has completed the systematic preparation of mass production for products of MaPH technology. The first-generation product "Toop" is expected to be officially launched in 2019.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771366/Toop_zero_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771368/Toop_zero_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771369/Toop_zero_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771370/Toop_zero_4.jpg


