Usain Bolt dice addio al sogno di diventare un calciatore
Sport

EICMA 2018 tante novitÃ  per il mondo dei sedicenni amanti delle due ruote
Motori

Il #MeToo di Google, in migliaia protestano contro le molestie
Politica

Usa, Trump contro la carovana dei migranti: "E' un'invasione"
Politica

Maltempo senza tregua, in Veneto Ã¨ ancora allerta rossa
Cronache

Alberi spazzati via dalla tempesta sull'Altopiano d'Asiago
Politica

Conte arriva a Tunisi, la foto con il Presidente della Repubblica tunisina
Politica

Maltempo in Liguria, copertura di un campanile a Genova messa in sicurezza dai vigili del fuoco
Politica

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 3 novembre
Meteo

Maltempo a Roma, la Pontina allagata, difficolta' di circolazione
Politica

GoogleWalkout, protesta mondiale dipendenti Google per scandalo molestie
Politica

Acqua alta a Venezia, spunta una medusa in piazza San Marco
Politica

La nave Mare Jonio salpa dal porto di Palermo, Mediterranea alla sua seconda missione in mare
Politica

Bonino: "Europa, divisioni portano ad essere tutti ininfluenti"
Politica

Lo sfogo di Corona contro Savino: "Sei un nano senza nessuna dote"
Politica

Maltempo, allagato il cimitero di Palermo nel giorno di ognissanti
Politica

Auto finisce nel fiume Taro in piena nel parmense, il soccorso alpino salva il conducente
Politica

Un saluto diverso per ogni alunno, la trovata dell'insegnante USA per iniziare bene la giornata
Politica

Maltempo in Veneto, il vento abbatte 300 mila alberi ad Asiago
Politica

Diciotti, Salvini riceve archiviazione "Festeggio con un caffÃ¨, non corretto, non siamo a Bruxelles"
Politica

The World's First Mobile Residency Issued in Azerbaijan by Bakcell

- Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider of Azerbaijan, issued the world's first mobile residency during the second Digital Hub Conference, held in the capital Baku. Thus, the worlds's first mResidency on behalf of Azerbaijan was officially awarded to the Director General of ISESCO Mr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijr.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778679/Bakcell_Logo.jpg )

According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev, diplomatic missions and consulate offices of the country all over the world were delegated with the authority to issue electronic "Asan Imza" mobile signature certificates to foreign citizens, wishing to run a business in Azerbaijan or investing in the country's economy.

The Digital Trade Hub Conference, held with the sponsorship of Bakcell for the second time in Baku and organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication together with ISESCO, is one of the most prestigious events in the sphere of innovation. The conference has brought together representatives from more than 20 countries including the US, Thailand, UK, Estonia, Turkey, Morocco and other countries, as well as high-ranking representatives of government and public organizations of Azerbaijan and representatives of global trade platforms. 

The main focus of this year's Digital Trade Hub was the implementation of an electronic and mobile residency program all over the world; Azerbaijan in particular.

"This is the second time in a row that we support the Digital Trade Hub Conference and we are very proud to award the first mResidancy to Director General of ISESCO Mr. Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijr," said Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers.

Bakcell contributes largely to the development of innovation and digitalization, IT startups and startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan through different projects including its AppLab Startup Incubation Center. 

About Bakcell  

Bakcell is the first mobile operator of Azerbaijan.

Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

In 2017, Bakcell network was recognized as the "Best in Test" in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. In 2018, Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by the world-famous "Ookla" company, recognizes Bakcell's commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.


Otto trend di viaggio per il 2019 E 10 mete da non perdere. FOTO

Costume

