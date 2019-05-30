The World's First Smart Life Creator Award presented at University of Oxford

Spese Pazze in Regione Liguria, Rixi condannato a 3 anni e 6 mesi
Spese Pazze in Regione Liguria, Rixi condannato a 3 anni e 6 mesi

Sardegna, elicottero Aeronautica salva donna su nave da crociera
Sardegna, elicottero Aeronautica salva donna su nave da crociera

"Fiore gemello", due ragazzi e l'innocenza perduta e ritrovata
"Fiore gemello", due ragazzi e l'innocenza perduta e ritrovata

Lo spettacolo dell'Etna nuovamente in eruzione
Lo spettacolo dell'Etna nuovamente in eruzione

Ostia, aggressioni e rapine a donne sole: una coppia in manette
Ostia, aggressioni e rapine a donne sole: una coppia in manette

Too good to go vuole risparmiare 2mila tonnellate di CO2
Too good to go vuole risparmiare 2mila tonnellate di CO2

Con "La Traviata" al via l'Arena di Verona Opera Festival 2019
Con "La Traviata" al via l'Arena di Verona Opera Festival 2019

PD, Zingaretti: "Gestione rassicurante di noi stessi non Ã¨ risposta a tempesta politica di oggi"
PD, Zingaretti: "Gestione rassicurante di noi stessi non Ã¨ risposta a tempesta politica di oggi"

Quirinale contemporaneo, il Palazzo del Quirinale e l'Arte Contemporanea
Quirinale contemporaneo, il Palazzo del Quirinale e l'Arte Contemporanea

Israele: Knesset vota scioglimento, nuove elezioni 17 settembre
Israele: Knesset vota scioglimento, nuove elezioni 17 settembre

Spese pazze in Liguria, Rixi condannato, l'avvocato: "Sereno, convinto dell'innocenza mio assistito"
Spese pazze in Liguria, Rixi condannato, l'avvocato: "Sereno, convinto dell'innocenza mio assistito"

Rixi condannato per peculato, la lettura della sentenza
Rixi condannato per peculato, la lettura della sentenza

Spese pazze in Liguria, Rixi condannato, l'avvocato: "E' tranquillo ma non Ã¨ contento per niente"
Spese pazze in Liguria, Rixi condannato, l'avvocato: "E' tranquillo ma non Ã¨ contento per niente"

Budapest, barca di turisti si ribalta nel Danubio: almeno 7 morti
Budapest, barca di turisti si ribalta nel Danubio: almeno 7 morti

New York, prima di "Big Little Lies 2": la novitÃ  Ã¨ Meryl Streep
New York, prima di "Big Little Lies 2": la novitÃ  Ã¨ Meryl Streep

A NetComm Forum le strategie di Poste sull'e-commerce
A NetComm Forum le strategie di Poste sull'e-commerce

Sobrero: le mille voci dell'Italia sostenibile: piÃ¹ investimenti
Sobrero: le mille voci dell'Italia sostenibile: piÃ¹ investimenti

Trionfo di Sarri col Chelsea: "Se me ne vado? Dobbiamo parlare"
Trionfo di Sarri col Chelsea: "Se me ne vado? Dobbiamo parlare"

Crisi M5S, Crimi: "Leadership Di Maio non in discussione, capro espiatorio roba da vecchia politica"
Crisi M5S, Crimi: "Leadership Di Maio non in discussione, capro espiatorio roba da vecchia politica"

Lettera UE, Garavaglia (Lega): "Condiviso risposta con Tria, ora grandi opere a partire da Tav"
Lettera UE, Garavaglia (Lega): "Condiviso risposta con Tria, ora grandi opere a partire da Tav"


The World's First Smart Life Creator Award presented at University of Oxford

- An excellent research team with Oxford alumni showcased at the event their invention of RouteMasters systems, a novel combination of deep learning technology and air balloons to observe and predict traffic flows in the often jammed streets of Lagos, Nigeria, to help the city move faster.

Defined as "the world's first creativity award that highlights the integration of technologies and everyday life", SEED AWARD, sponsored by Guangzhou-based real estate Seedland Group, aims to encourage the innovative application of technology in everyday life, according to the organisers.

SEED AWARD features a grand cash prize of RMB 1 million, three Prizes for Excellence and 30 Talent Awards. It is open to all individuals, teams, research institutions, and start-ups, regardless of age, nationality, or background.

"Contestants will benefit from an expert mentoring program with some of the world's leading scientists and inventors to help them test and bring their creations to fruition," said Lu Chuyang, CEO of Fast Company China, business media partner of the award.

A dozen world-renowned industry experts including Michael I. Jordan, named "world's most influential computer scientist" by Science magazine in 2016, Demis Hassabis, the creator of AlphaGo and DeepMind co-founder, and Karl Ulrich, vice-dean of Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Wharton Business School, will mentor the contestants on their projects.

Dr. Dov Moran, the inventor of the USB Flash Drive and Eric Frank, a founding member of Uber AI Labs, among other leading figures, are judges for the awarding committee. 

Technological innovation is vital for humankind to live a better, more sustainable life, opined Dr. Carl Benedikt Frey, co-director of the Oxford Martin Program on Technology and Employment and Economics Associate of Nuffield College, University of Oxford.

During his presentation titled "Technology for a better life" at the event, Dr. Frey walked the 100-strong audience through his research on the transformation of industrial nations to digital economies, and subsequent challenges for economic growth, labour markets, and urban development.

Shimon Whiteson, professor of Computer Science at the University of Oxford and Chief Scientist and co-founder of Latent Logic Ltd., demonstrated how to design algorithms for computational systems to acquire and execute intelligent behaviour, learn from experience and reason about their goals and deduce behavioural strategies to maximise their utility.

SEED AWARD tour will also stop at Peking University, China and Stanford University, the United States before the award selection enters its next stage.

According to the organisers, SEED AWARD 2019 will organise its semifinals in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe as a further step in helping creators to bring their ideas to life.

About Seedland Group

Seedland Group is one of China's Top 100 Real Estate companies, dedicated to developing "smart living solution" for living security, family health and emotional interaction in the use of intelligent products, data analysis, and residential support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895050/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895048/2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895049/3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895047/4.jpg

 


