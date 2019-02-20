The XXI Habanos Festival Pays Tribute to Havana on Its 500th Anniversary

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance
Spettacoli

Grande successo del tour italiano della Parsons Dance

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Siagri, Eurotech: piÃ¹ tecnologia meno sprechi, Ã¨ la sostenibilitÃ 

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story
Cronache

Flashmob delle infermiere del Gaslini, la danza a tema Toy Story

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo
Politica

Gb, scontro May - Corbyn sull'antisemitismo

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni
Politica

Venezuela, ultimatum di GuaidÃ² alle forze armate: avete 3 giorni

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, la sonda Haybusa 2 si prepara ad atterrare su Ryugu

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia
Spettacoli

Grace Ã  Dieu, il film di Ozon sui preti pedofili esce in Francia

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione
Politica

Trump: Bernie Sanders mi piace, ma ha giÃ  perso la sua occasione

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano
Culture

Quando la pittura inventÃ² l'uomo: Antonello da Messina a Milano

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi
Cronache

L'autore di "Sodoma": in Vaticano non c'Ã¨ lobby gay ma molti casi

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"
Politica

Il sindaco di Livorno Nogarin annuncia: "Non mi ricandido, correrÃ² per le Europee"

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video
Politica

Valanga a Crans Montana, 1 morto. La fuga degli sciatori in video

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico
Cronache

Milano Fashion Week, la prima sfilata in monopattino elettrico

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"
Politica

Pil, Tria: "Manovra bis? Prematuro esprimersi in tal senso"

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"
Spettacoli

Il "Gaetanaccio" all'Eliseo 40 anni dopo. "Una lezione di stile"

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a prostituirsi"
Politica

Amministrative Bari, gaffe candidata Lega: "Pd non ha fatto nulla per aiutare minori a...

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"
Politica

Autonomia differenziata, De Petris (Leu): "Scopo intergruppo Ã¨ far decidere il Parlamento"

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa
Politica

Russia, Putin contro i missili Usa in Europa: target anche su Usa

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola
Economia

Marangon (Univ. Udine): insegnare la sostenibilitÃ  realizzandola

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave
Politica

Ponte Morandi, azionati gli strand jack, iniziata la discesa della seconda trave


The XXI Habanos Festival Pays Tribute to Havana on Its 500th Anniversary

- Havana is celebrating its 500th anniversary this year, and the history of the Habano is closely tied to this city, from which it takes its name. The history of the Habano extends all over the Cuban capital and its footprint is felt in several places around the city.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8500151-xxi-habanos-festival-tribute-to-havana/

The Tobacco Museum (Museo del Tabaco) is an institution in constant motion. Here visitors can find everything related to the ritual enjoyed by good Habanos smokers. Another representation of Habanos in Havana is the San Cristóbal de La Habana brand. Its vitola, Prado, owes its name to an emblematic avenue in the city. The Paseo del Prado is home to well-known buildings, and among the highlights are the Gran Teatro de La Habana, inaugurated in 1838, and Havana's Capitol, built in 1929, and regarded as one of the six most important palaces in the world.

Other symbols related to the Habano are the emblematic tobacco factories, where Cuban cigar rollers make each Habano Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga - Totally Handmadewith Long Filler in the most traditional way: the Real Fábrica de Tabacos Partagás is one of the most popular tobacco factories in the city. The Fábrica de Tabaco Torcido El Laguito is known as one of the most exclusive and most reserved factories for visitors. Lastly, the Real Fábrica de Tabaco Torcido La Corona is famous for being one of the most unique and prominent buildings in Cuba.

In order to pay tribute to the city the Festival will dedicate a Master Lecture to the 500th anniversary of the city of Havana and its connection to the Habano, by Dr. Eusebio Leal Spengler, Historian of the city of Havana. Also, this edition will see the presentation of an exclusive production of 500 humidors of San Cristóbal de La Habana 1519 (57 ring gauge x 170 mm length), specially designed to commemorate the anniversary of the city.

Habanos, S.A. has also paid special tribute to the five centuries of Havana, this year dedicating the welcome evening event to the city, as well as to the San Cristóbal de La Habana brand, which is celebrating 20 years since its creation.

Young & Rubicam: press.habanos@yr.com  Carla Lladó Tel: +34-669-54-69-09

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823883/HABANOS.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8500151-xxi-habanos-festival-tribute-to-havana/


