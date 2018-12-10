Thumb Cellular Selects Interop Technologies™ to Transform Subscriber Messaging with Rich Communications Services (RCS)

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente
Politica

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio
Scienza e tecnologia

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media
Economia

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli
Politica

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro
Culture

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate
Sport

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray
Cronache

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray

Corinaldo, Jovanotti: applicate le leggi, unica cosa da fare
Cronache

Corinaldo, Jovanotti: applicate le leggi, unica cosa da fare

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 11 dicembre

Passo del Tonale: strumenti di ghiaccio per concerti sul Paradiso
Economia

Passo del Tonale: strumenti di ghiaccio per concerti sul Paradiso

In anteprima il video di Eman ispirato alla storia di Dj Fabo
Politica

In anteprima il video di Eman ispirato alla storia di Dj Fabo

Gilet gialli, polizia ferma ragazzo disabile e lo fa cadere dalla sedia a rotelle
Politica

Gilet gialli, polizia ferma ragazzo disabile e lo fa cadere dalla sedia a rotelle

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "Un paziente sarÃ  dimesso nelle prossime ore"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "Un paziente sarÃ  dimesso nelle prossime ore"

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "7 pazienti restano gravi, condizioni da verificare nel tempo"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Papa (Dir Medico): "7 pazienti restano gravi, condizioni da...

'Un Capitano' il coro al corteo dei deputati leghisti dopo la manifestazione in piazza a Roma
Politica

'Un Capitano' il coro al corteo dei deputati leghisti dopo la manifestazione in piazza...

Discoteca Ancona, da Vasco a Fedez gli artisti si stringono alle famiglie delle vittime
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, da Vasco a Fedez gli artisti si stringono alle famiglie delle vittime

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Un dolore enorme, ora va fatta giustizia"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Un dolore enorme, ora va fatta giustizia"

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Nel locale c'erano troppe persone, regole vanno sempre rispettate"
Politica

Discoteca Ancona, Fico: "Nel locale c'erano troppe persone, regole vanno sempre...

La folla riempie piazza Venezia, tutti vogliono vedere Spelacchio
Politica

La folla riempie piazza Venezia, tutti vogliono vedere Spelacchio

Spelacchio is back, Raggi: ''La tradizione continua''
Politica

Spelacchio is back, Raggi: ''La tradizione continua''


Thumb Cellular Selects Interop Technologies™ to Transform Subscriber Messaging with Rich Communications Services (RCS)

- Under the terms of the agreement, Interop will provide Thumb Cellular with a fully managed, cloud-based, end-to-end RCS technology solution. This includes a virtualized IMS Core and RCS Application Servers to enable enhanced person-to-person (P2P) features for subscribers, RCS Interconnection to support global reach and ubiquity, and access to RCS application-to-person (A2P) and business-to-consumer (B2C) content from global brands and content providers. This messaging transformation will enable Thumb Cellular to better differentiate itself in their market, and it will open opportunities for future services and new revenue sources.

Edwin H. Eichler, President and CEO at Thumb Cellular says: "Interop's complete RCS solution and managed services allows us to be an early adopter of RCS technology. With this advanced technology, we are future-proofing our services and making the latest messaging features available to our customers. As the industry moves toward 5G, the importance of the RCS MaaP ecosystem will become increasingly valuable for customer loyalty."

Built on the GSMA Universal Profile (UP) specifications, Interop's RCS solution supports UP-compliant, native-capable RCS clients and delivers service ubiquity for subscribers. It will also provide the key ecosystem partner and aggregator connections needed to provide conversational commerce capabilities to subscribers, brands and businesses. 

Michael Slamka, Director of Customer Relations at Interop Technologies says: "We value our long-standing relationship with Thumb Cellular, as they truly understand the mobile market trends affecting the industry. In the past, this has meant that the largest operators go first, but virtualization and standardization have really leveled the playing field and all operators now have the opportunity to become agile services providers with the latest technologies."

Interop Technologies provides additional services to Thumb Cellular, including Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Over-the-Air (OTA) provisioning, Common Short Codes (CSC), Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Messaging Personalization and Control (MPAC), and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).     

Interop Technologies will be exhibiting in Hall 1 Stand 1C21 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from Feb. 25 – 28, 2019.

About Interop TechnologiesInterop Technologies is a leading provider of virtualized communication networks and cloud-based managed solutions for mobile messaging, voice and connectivity. Founded in 2002, Interop Technologies' is dedicated to providing mobile network operators with services and solutions that reduce the complexity of deploying and managing next generation communication technologies. Through its GSMA-accredited, end-to-end RCS solution, Interop is committed to delivering Telco-grade, standardized technology and the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available for the global RCS ecosystem.

Interop Technologies' has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and offices in Irving, Texas, as well as an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.interoptechnologies.com

About Thumb CellularFounded in 1991, Thumb Cellular is a 4G LTE rural cellular service provider to Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties in Michigan's Thumb region. The company provides a premium experience to its customers by offering the most comprehensive local and nationwide cellular coverage paired with leading mobile devices from makers including Apple, Samsung and LG.

The company, a subsidiary of Agri-Valley Communications, is headquartered in Pigeon, Michigan. Learn more at: www.thumbcellular.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540536/Interop_Technologies_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Il segreto per la convivenza? L’ordine. E niente ospiti a casa

Costume

Il segreto per la convivenza?
L’ordine. E niente ospiti a casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.