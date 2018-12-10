10 dicembre 2018- 11:01 Thumb Cellular Selects Interop Technologies™ to Transform Subscriber Messaging with Rich Communications Services (RCS)

- Under the terms of the agreement, Interop will provide Thumb Cellular with a fully managed, cloud-based, end-to-end RCS technology solution. This includes a virtualized IMS Core and RCS Application Servers to enable enhanced person-to-person (P2P) features for subscribers, RCS Interconnection to support global reach and ubiquity, and access to RCS application-to-person (A2P) and business-to-consumer (B2C) content from global brands and content providers. This messaging transformation will enable Thumb Cellular to better differentiate itself in their market, and it will open opportunities for future services and new revenue sources.

Edwin H. Eichler, President and CEO at Thumb Cellular says: "Interop's complete RCS solution and managed services allows us to be an early adopter of RCS technology. With this advanced technology, we are future-proofing our services and making the latest messaging features available to our customers. As the industry moves toward 5G, the importance of the RCS MaaP ecosystem will become increasingly valuable for customer loyalty."

Built on the GSMA Universal Profile (UP) specifications, Interop's RCS solution supports UP-compliant, native-capable RCS clients and delivers service ubiquity for subscribers. It will also provide the key ecosystem partner and aggregator connections needed to provide conversational commerce capabilities to subscribers, brands and businesses.

Michael Slamka, Director of Customer Relations at Interop Technologies says: "We value our long-standing relationship with Thumb Cellular, as they truly understand the mobile market trends affecting the industry. In the past, this has meant that the largest operators go first, but virtualization and standardization have really leveled the playing field and all operators now have the opportunity to become agile services providers with the latest technologies."

Interop Technologies provides additional services to Thumb Cellular, including Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Over-the-Air (OTA) provisioning, Common Short Codes (CSC), Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Messaging Personalization and Control (MPAC), and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

Interop Technologies will be exhibiting in Hall 1 Stand 1C21 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from Feb. 25 – 28, 2019.

About Interop TechnologiesInterop Technologies is a leading provider of virtualized communication networks and cloud-based managed solutions for mobile messaging, voice and connectivity. Founded in 2002, Interop Technologies' is dedicated to providing mobile network operators with services and solutions that reduce the complexity of deploying and managing next generation communication technologies. Through its GSMA-accredited, end-to-end RCS solution, Interop is committed to delivering Telco-grade, standardized technology and the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available for the global RCS ecosystem.

Interop Technologies' has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and offices in Irving, Texas, as well as an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.interoptechnologies.com.

About Thumb CellularFounded in 1991, Thumb Cellular is a 4G LTE rural cellular service provider to Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties in Michigan's Thumb region. The company provides a premium experience to its customers by offering the most comprehensive local and nationwide cellular coverage paired with leading mobile devices from makers including Apple, Samsung and LG.

The company, a subsidiary of Agri-Valley Communications, is headquartered in Pigeon, Michigan. Learn more at: www.thumbcellular.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540536/Interop_Technologies_Logo.jpg