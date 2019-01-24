TI Automotive Names Stefan Rau Executive Vice President, Fluid Carrying Systems

Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama
Politica

Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama

Anna Tatangelo torna a Sanremo per parlare d'amore
Spettacoli

Anna Tatangelo torna a Sanremo per parlare d'amore

Il Papa a Panama tra malati di Aids. Raul: cosÃ¬ accolgo Francesco
Politica

Il Papa a Panama tra malati di Aids. Raul: cosÃ¬ accolgo Francesco

Draghi avverte: segnali dall'economia piÃ¹ deboli del previsto
Economia

Draghi avverte: segnali dall'economia piÃ¹ deboli del previsto

Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti
Cronache

Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti

Imparare a programmare con la bacchetta di Harry Potter
Scienza e tecnologia

Imparare a programmare con la bacchetta di Harry Potter

MITO Technology lancia fondo per tecnologie della sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

MITO Technology lancia fondo per tecnologie della sostenibilitÃ 

La nuova generazione Huawei: cuore 5G e schermo pieghevole
Economia

La nuova generazione Huawei: cuore 5G e schermo pieghevole

A Klimahouse cappotto termico che rende edifici anche antisismici
Economia

A Klimahouse cappotto termico che rende edifici anche antisismici

Venezuela, Meloni: "Sbagliato silenzio del Governo italiano, venga riconosciuto GuaÃ¬do presidente"
Politica

Venezuela, Meloni: "Sbagliato silenzio del Governo italiano, venga riconosciuto GuaÃ¬do...

Mattarella: dovere morale combattere razzismo e odio
Politica

Mattarella: dovere morale combattere razzismo e odio

Mattarella avverte: orrore Shoah pronto a risvegliarsi e colpire
Politica

Mattarella avverte: orrore Shoah pronto a risvegliarsi e colpire

Appello Regioni: su reddito, rischio caos operativo incredibile
Cronache

Appello Regioni: su reddito, rischio caos operativo incredibile

Aibo, il cane-robot che controlla i propri familiari a distanza
Scienza e tecnologia

Aibo, il cane-robot che controlla i propri familiari a distanza

Venezuela, Boldrini: "ComunitÃ  internazionale faccia in modo che si eviti guerra civile"
Politica

Venezuela, Boldrini: "ComunitÃ  internazionale faccia in modo che si eviti guerra civile"

Diciotti, Boldrini: "Salvini ha atteggiamento sprezzante verso umanitÃ  e istituzioni"
Politica

Diciotti, Boldrini: "Salvini ha atteggiamento sprezzante verso umanitÃ  e istituzioni"

Draghi: "ProbabilitÃ  di recessione Ã¨ bassa" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Draghi: "ProbabilitÃ  di recessione Ã¨ bassa" SOTTOTITOLI

Diciotti, Salvini: torno indagato, ma su chiusura porti non mollo
Politica

Diciotti, Salvini: torno indagato, ma su chiusura porti non mollo

"Pyongyang Rhapsody", a Palermo la mostra-parodia su Kim e Trump
Cronache

"Pyongyang Rhapsody", a Palermo la mostra-parodia su Kim e Trump

Pensare e condividere la contemporaneitÃ , a Milano inaugura ICA
Culture

Pensare e condividere la contemporaneitÃ , a Milano inaugura ICA


TI Automotive Names Stefan Rau Executive Vice President, Fluid Carrying Systems

- "We are pleased to promote Stefan Rau into this leadership position, where his deep technical and management capability will drive the success of our Fluid Carrying Systems division," said Bill Kozyra, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through his experience in automotive operations, we will continue our success in meeting and exceeding our customer's needs."

Mr. Rau joined TI Automotive in 2002 as plant manager of the Neunkirchen and Heidelberg, Germany locations. He quickly progressed in his career with various roles in operations and engineering until his latest role as Managing Director, Fluid Carrying Systems Europe. Prior to joining TI Automotive, he held engineering roles within Faurecia and Michels GmbH. Stefan holds a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Saarbrücken in Germany.

Stefan succeeds Steve Taylor, who held the Executive Vice President role since 2014, and elected to step down from the position in preparation for his retirement later this year.

About TI AutomotiveTI Automotive is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Automotive has manufacturing facilities in 118 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tiautomotive.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811902/TI_Automotive_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini accolto da un corazziere nero

Politica

Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini
accolto da un corazziere nero

