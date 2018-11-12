12 novembre 2018- 18:38 TIENS Group Launches Global Expansion Into New Retail

- PointsWin, Tiens' brand new e-wallet app plays a core role to connect the blockchain-based customer network. Consumers can use the app to make purchases and earn rewards at any business bearing the TIENS banner. These innovations as a circle are enabling a merger of online and offline retail that the Group has sought to harness through a growing international presence.

TIENS is establishing 110 branches worldwide and the new store will be the icon of the Group's "One Body, Multiple Wings" strategy globally. This includes developing a diverse, integrated healthcare ecosystem spanning physical retail, e-commerce, TCM and medical facilities, as well as educational, tourism, hotel and lifestyle experiences.

"We have always approached development by considering the world from a global perspective," said TIENS Group Chairman Li Jinyuan. "These are especially the regions involved in China's One Belt One Road initiative," he added, noting that a majority of TIENS worldwide branches fall within this zone.

The flagship store will focus on an experience-driven approach to marketing by offering an immersive environment in which customers can explore and discover original health and beauty products.

"Experience marketing is at the cutting-edge of business development trends. We aim to bring our customers an intuitive experience of meticulous care, attentiveness, and beauty," said Board member and General Manager of E-Commerce, Chelsea Li (Li Yue Qi). "The TIENS Experience Store is designed with a calming, aquatic aesthetic that quietly permeates its atmosphere," she continued, adding that "each visitor's experience is like a journey of discovery, and we have carefully arranged our products throughout the store for their benefit."

Through in-depth, immersive customer experiences, this latest development is helping the group transform the concept of brand consumption into a more personalized experience. "The TIENS Experience Store's diverse layout is a concrete representation of the 'One Body, Multiple Wings' global strategy," said Peggy Liu (Liu Yu), Director of the Group's Experience Operations Department.

For more infomation, please refer to http://www.tiens.com/index.php?m=content&c=index&a=show&catid=32&id=85

