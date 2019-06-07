Tilti Multilingual Translation Agency - Growth Continues With Design of New Website and Relaunch of the Translation Project Portal

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 giugno
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per sabato, 8 giugno

Palazzi (B Corps): "Modello B Corp, Italia all'avanguardia"
Economia

Palazzi (B Corps): "Modello B Corp, Italia all'avanguardia"

Tommasi di Vignano (Hera): "SostenibilitÃ  per noi non Ã¨ uno slogan"
Economia

Tommasi di Vignano (Hera): "SostenibilitÃ  per noi non Ã¨ uno slogan"

"CittÃ  Irreale", romanzo di formazione di una donna a Londra
Culture

"CittÃ  Irreale", romanzo di formazione di una donna a Londra

"La produttivitÃ  Ã¨ una delle sfide che la Russia deve vincere"
Politica

"La produttivitÃ  Ã¨ una delle sfide che la Russia deve vincere"

Salute, contro le Fake news il patto trasversale per la Scienza
Scienza e tecnologia

Salute, contro le Fake news il patto trasversale per la Scienza

Alberto Cirio proclamato presidente del Piemonte, l'emozione del neo Governatore
Politica

Alberto Cirio proclamato presidente del Piemonte, l'emozione del neo Governatore

Il neo Governatore Cirio incontra i lavoratori Mercatone Uno
Politica

Il neo Governatore Cirio incontra i lavoratori Mercatone Uno

Cirio: â€œPrima chiamata da presidente la farÃ² a Di Maio, le seconda a Toninelliâ€
Politica

Cirio: â€œPrima chiamata da presidente la farÃ² a Di Maio, le seconda a Toninelliâ€

Infografica - Fca-Renault, game over (forse)
Politica

Infografica - Fca-Renault, game over (forse)

Russia chiama Italia, il nostro Paese insegna a fare PMI
Economia

Russia chiama Italia, il nostro Paese insegna a fare PMI

Putin minaccia mancato rinnovo trattato Start su nucleare
Politica

Putin minaccia mancato rinnovo trattato Start su nucleare

#Populeconomy, il saggio di Capone su come cambiare l'Ue
Economia

#Populeconomy, il saggio di Capone su come cambiare l'Ue

Centrodestra, Musumeci a Toti: creiamo un nuovo soggetto politico
Politica

Centrodestra, Musumeci a Toti: creiamo un nuovo soggetto politico

Allenamento con le Azzurre, Barbie realizza il sogno di 5 bambine
Sport

Allenamento con le Azzurre, Barbie realizza il sogno di 5 bambine

Morricone riceve premio al Colosseo da Bonisoli: "Non voglio fare piÃ¹ musica per il cinema"
Politica

Morricone riceve premio al Colosseo da Bonisoli: "Non voglio fare piÃ¹ musica per il...

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"
Politica

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"

Governo, Di Maio: "Si vada avanti per battagliare, non per vivacchiare"
Politica

Governo, Di Maio: "Si vada avanti per battagliare, non per vivacchiare"

Morricone: "Colonne sonore di oggi spesso composte da dilettanti con i sintetizzatori"
Politica

Morricone: "Colonne sonore di oggi spesso composte da dilettanti con i sintetizzatori"

Morricone: "Io ricordato solo per musiche film, mi dispiace molto perchÃ© ho fatto anche altro"
Politica

Morricone: "Io ricordato solo per musiche film, mi dispiace molto perchÃ© ho fatto...


Tilti Multilingual Translation Agency - Growth Continues With Design of New Website and Relaunch of the Translation Project Portal

-

Rapid completion of assignments has a major role to play in our globalised world and for that reason the founders of Tilti Multilingual recognised early on that there was a need to automate internal processes and to send data in encoded form over the internet. The project management software for the Agora translation project portal was designed specifically for Tilti Multilingual and has been geared to facilitate the optimal processing of translation assignments. Moreover, documents can be transmitted securely by and to customers through Agora.

Thanks to our worldwide network of more than 3000 experienced and qualified translators, we can offer translations into and from in excess of 50 languages, undertaken by our specialists in fields such as technology, law and medicine. We ensure that all our translation activities conform to the stipulations of quality standards ISO 9001 and ISO 17100.

"At the top of our list of priorities is the provision of high-quality, accurate translations as quickly as possible. We continue to invest extensively in the development and security of our IT systems. It has emerged over the long term that adopting this strategy was the right thing to do. It has ensured a high level of satisfaction among our customers and provided for the growth of the company as a business," points out Johann Urga, one of the directors of Tilti Multilingual.

Why not see what we at Tilti Multilingual can do?

About Tilti Multilingual

Tilti Multilingual translation agency offers a wide range of services - not just translation but also software localisation and simultaneous and consecutive interpretation. We are competent in more than 50 languages and many different specialist fields. Our many years of experience and the skills of our technical team mean that we can process files in a wide variety of formats. We are thus the one-stop shop for commercial clients looking to assign major and complex localisation projects.

https://www.tilti.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899141/Tilti_Multilingual_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Madonna contro New York Times "Mi sono sentita stuprata "

Costume

Madonna contro New York Times
"Mi sono sentita stuprata"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.