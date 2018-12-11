T-Mobile Launched the First 5G Network in Poland

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi
Cronache

Intesa Sanpaolo presenta Golden Links: biancheria per i bisognosi

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano
Economia

Mice e 2000 nuove camere: Budapest aspetta il turista italiano

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne
Politica

Brexit, May bloccata nell'auto a Berlino per la portiera in panne

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"
Politica

Toninelli a l'Aria che Tira: "Toti Ã¨ lo sponsor di Autostrade"

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia
Politica

Torna Miss Repubblica Centroafricana, grazie alla Russia

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter
Politica

Time: Khashoggi personalitÃ  dell'anno insieme ad altri reporter

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere
Spettacoli

Lillo e Greg supereroi in "Gagmen": il nostro potere Ã¨ far ridere

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel
Politica

May tenta tutto per salvare l'accordo Brexit, incontro con Merkel

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Cronache

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata
Cronache

Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte
Politica

Napolitano in aula al Senato va a parlare con Conte

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?
Spettacoli

Crozza su Ceresani: "Il riscaldamento globale colpa di Satana"?

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale
Politica

Il pitone lotta per non essere catturato, video diventa virale

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video
Politica

Un meteorite attraversa il cielo di CittÃ  del Messico, l'incredibile video

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."
Politica

Aggressione Corona, il racconto in ambulanza: "Uno di loro mi ha puntato un coltello.."

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"
Economia

On. Morelli: "5G scatenerÃ  una rivoluzione digitale"

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman
Spettacoli

La vita, la morte e l'amore di Dj Fabo secondo Eman

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"
Economia

Politecnico, Resta: "5G cambierÃ  modo di fare formazione"

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"
Economia

Sindaco Sala: "Milano prima cittÃ  europea per infrastrutture"

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "
Economia

Vodafone, Bisio: "5G darÃ  grandi opportunitÃ "


T-Mobile Launched the First 5G Network in Poland

- T-Mobile Polska has launched the first fully functional fifth generation mobile network in Poland - its coverage is currently availablein the centre of Warsaw. T-Mobile commits itself to investing in and continuing development of the 5G network in the coming months and years, extending it to more locations and citiessoit ultimately covers the entire country.

On the 7th December, in Warsaw at the #5G_LAB centre, the Minister of Digital Affairs and the representatives of T-Mobile inaugurated the launch of the 5G T-Mobile network, the first fifth generation network in Poland. Devices providing access to the network have been distributed to selected T-Mobile partners, so they can be used in order to develop new business solutions and products, which will be eventually offered on the mass market.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795922/T_Mobile_Polska.jpg )

Marek Zagórski, the Minister of Digital Affairs, represented the state authorities at the event and T-Mobile was represented not only by the CEO of T-Mobile Polska, Andreas Maierhofer but also Chairman of the Management Board of DT Group, Tim Hoettges, as well as Srini Gopalan, Management Board Member for Europe at Deutsche Telekom AG. The launch of the 5G network is a continuation of the declaration made a year ago by Tim Hoettges, who announced that Poland is one of the key markets for the DT Group and one of the first countries in Europe that will take advantage of the fifth generation network from T-Mobile.

"We do not wait for the future;we create it today for Poland by building and launching the first 5G network in our country! We are well awareof how important role 5G plays in the development of an innovative economy and creating development opportunities for the whole society. This conclusion has found its way to the "2020 Responsible Development Strategy" document. We are happy that we can now act on our commitments," said Andreas Maierhofer, the CEO of T-Mobile Polska. "It's noteworthy that the installation we have launched today is not just an isolated test of our technology, but an actual fully-fledged network of the fifth generation, which we will gradually expand and spread to other cities, to ultimately cover the entire country."

As predicted in the analyses published in the "Responsible Development Strategy", the launch of the 5G network in Poland is the baseline of the fourth industrial revolution and the formation of Industry 4.0, which will boost the economy, thanks to greater innovativeness and make the country more competitive globally.

From the point of view of an individual citizen, 5G is above all a chance to improve the quality of life. Thanks to the network's capacity, it will now be able to constantly monitor health using sensors that track the key vital functions, and its high reliability allows to carry out remote medical consultations or even remote surgical operations. The 5G network will certainly offer completely new possibilities in entertainment, from truly mobile and delay-free gaming to fully immersive broadcasts of music concerts and sporting events powered by virtual reality solutions.

5G will also be widely used in agriculture, where the mass use of sensors controlling soil temperature, hydration, and the harvest condition, coupled with the automation of farm animal husbandry will increase productivity and limit the use of chemicals. It will also bring major changes to industry and the labour market, where automation of manufacturing processes will allow the creation of truly smart factories, smoothly responding to changes in demand or in the prices of raw materials, and cooperating with other facilities in an automatic manner. It will also create new jobs for professionals and increase mobility, thanks to systems that support on-the-job training and facilitate access in real-time to information and instructions for even the most challenging tasks.

The 5G network also means new perspectives for the development of smart cities, where, for example, a network of miniature sensors embedded in all parts of urban infrastructure will help control traffic, streamline waste disposal, manage parking spaces, and even deliver measurable savings, thanks to smart street lighting.

"The highest quality of the network is the priority, and it is the most important feature that makes T-Mobile stand out from its competitors. Apart from the best coverage and data transmission speed in the LTE network, we now have yet another argument to support this claim. It is T-Mobile that launched today the first real, functional and fully-fledged 5G network in Poland, which is based on commercial solutions and has been made available to our partners," said Thomas Lips, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at T-Mobile Polska. "Even now, we are working hard towards the integration of the fifth generation network with our 3G and 4G commercial networks as well as the broadening the base station coverage."

As at the day of launching the 5G network, T-Mobile operates five base stations spreading network coverage across the centre of Warsaw. The 5G system in the 3.5 GHz band with a 100MHz channel bandwidth has been made available on every station. The 5G signal is broadcast by antennas, which support technological solutions that are essential to 5G, which involve forming and tracing the beam to the individual user's location as it changes (called beam forming and beam tracking). They ensure connections of the highest quality. Each of the base stations used in the project was thoroughly adapted and prepared for the launch of the fifth generation network, and they were all connected to the network via fibre optic technology supporting 10Gb/s.


in evidenza
Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it "Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore ad Affaritaliani.it
"Mi rivedo in Fiorello e poi.."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.