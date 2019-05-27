ToJoy cooperates with international talents to implement the strategy of globalization

Sambo, arte da combattimento e difesa ora fenomeno in Europa
Sport

Sambo, arte da combattimento e difesa ora fenomeno in Europa

Fca ha presentato una proposta di fusione alla pari con Renault
Economia

Fca ha presentato una proposta di fusione alla pari con Renault

Jean Todt ricorda Niki Lauda: io in Ferrari grazie a lui
Spettacoli

Jean Todt ricorda Niki Lauda: io in Ferrari grazie a lui

Fox "How I Met Your Mother", un canale dedicato alla serie tv
Spettacoli

Fox "How I Met Your Mother", un canale dedicato alla serie tv

Europee, l'affluenza piÃ¹ alta in 20 anni. Ma in Italia in calo
Politica

Europee, l'affluenza piÃ¹ alta in 20 anni. Ma in Italia in calo

Trump primo leader mondiale a incontrare imperatore Naruhito
Politica

Trump primo leader mondiale a incontrare imperatore Naruhito

Elezioni, in Spagna Puigdemont eletto al Parlamento
Politica

Elezioni, in Spagna Puigdemont eletto al Parlamento

Europee: il trionfo di Nigel Farage, ma la Brexit resta in salita
Politica

Europee: il trionfo di Nigel Farage, ma la Brexit resta in salita

Europee, verso nuova maggioranza europeista, contro sovranisti
Politica

Europee, verso nuova maggioranza europeista, contro sovranisti

Europee, Meloni: ora Lega e Fdi sono una maggioranza alternativa
Politica

Europee, Meloni: ora Lega e Fdi sono una maggioranza alternativa

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 28 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 28 maggio

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 28 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 28 maggio

Europee, boom della Lega e crollo M5S. Pd secondo partito
Politica

Europee, boom della Lega e crollo M5S. Pd secondo partito

Infografica - Elezioni Europee, i numeri in Italia
Politica

Infografica - Elezioni Europee, i numeri in Italia

Europee, Polonia: vince Pis, Coalizione europea seconda a 5 punti
Politica

Europee, Polonia: vince Pis, Coalizione europea seconda a 5 punti

Europee: in Ungheria il trionfo di Orban, oltre il 50%
Politica

Europee: in Ungheria il trionfo di Orban, oltre il 50%

Europee, in Spagna il premier socialista Sanchez grande vincitore
Politica

Europee, in Spagna il premier socialista Sanchez grande vincitore

Europee, in Grecia Tsipras perde e convoca elezioni per giugno
Politica

Europee, in Grecia Tsipras perde e convoca elezioni per giugno

Zingaretti: ora il PD Ã¨ l'altro polo, verso le elezioni
Politica

Zingaretti: ora il PD Ã¨ l'altro polo, verso le elezioni

Europee: Zingaretti, "i sovranisti a livello europeo falliscono"
Politica

Europee: Zingaretti, "i sovranisti a livello europeo falliscono"


ToJoy cooperates with international talents to implement the strategy of globalization

- Most enterprises would employ international talents during the stage of transformation and improvement. Nowadays, Chinese enterprises are eager for high-end innovation-oriented talents, but most talents don't have the ability to support the enterprises' transformation and improvement. The cause lies in the gap between the demand for talents and the inadequacy of competent employees in the reform of enterprises. Therefore, only an international management system can match global talents.

In the past six months, a private Chinese enterprise has set a good model for us to solve this problem.

As of late, leading figures such as Jose Maria Figueres, the former president of Costa Rica; Boris Tadic, the former president of Serbia; Yves Leterme, the former prime minister of Belgium; and Ge Jun, the former Global Vice President of Apple Inc. have joined ToJoy Shared Group.

Taking Ge Jun as an example, he experienced the two influential emerging eras represented by Intel and Apple respectively. Therefore, he was determined to create a promising future brought by unicorn enterprises and sharing economy.

Expanding on Lu Junqing's experience.

First, all the three political leaders played a vital role in accelerating the economic and cultural development of China and their motherlands during their terms of office.

Second, they have abundant political experience and great business wisdom. Also, they are highly capable of predicting the global economic landscape.

Third, they speak highly of the culture and values of ToJoy and are interested in starting businesses, sharing resources and achieving win-win results.

ToJoy has been committed to accelerating the development of Chinese private enterprises. To date, it has provided services for over 100,000 enterprises and established 100 wholly-owned companies and holding corporations in 38 cities worldwide.

On November 20, 2018, the American branch of ToJoy Shared Group was put into operation in New York, a sign that the unicorn enterprise accelerator has gone global. The overseas business of ToJoy has covered countries and regions such as the US, Europe, Latin America and ASEAN. Head offices have been established in Vienna, Paris, New York, Hong Kong and other international metropolises. It is now preparing for expansion to Japan, South Korea and India.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891787/ToJoy_group_1.jpg


in evidenza
Elisa Isoardi scatenata. VIDEO Il suo charleston è un successo

Ballando con le stelle

Elisa Isoardi scatenata. VIDEO
Il suo charleston è un successo

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.