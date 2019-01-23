Tom Loozen named EY Global Telecommunications Leader

Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio
Cronache

Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio

Riondino perfido Woland ne "Il Maestro e Margherita" all'Eliseo
Spettacoli

Riondino perfido Woland ne "Il Maestro e Margherita" all'Eliseo

Un attivista del Cara di Castelnuovo: "Una sconfitta per tutti"
Cronache

Un attivista del Cara di Castelnuovo: "Una sconfitta per tutti"

Allerta neve prorogata fino a domani in Liguria: bufera a Genova
Cronache

Allerta neve prorogata fino a domani in Liguria: bufera a Genova

Sindaco Castelnuovo: faremo ricorso al Tar per Mouna e gli altri
Cronache

Sindaco Castelnuovo: faremo ricorso al Tar per Mouna e gli altri

Una stella per il compositore venezuelano Gustavo Dudamel
Spettacoli

Una stella per il compositore venezuelano Gustavo Dudamel

La Lombardia replica a Legambiente: qualitÃ  dell'aria migliorata
Cronache

La Lombardia replica a Legambiente: qualitÃ  dell'aria migliorata

Brexit, Savona: ''Coordinamento a Chigi, pronte misure di emergenza''
Politica

Brexit, Savona: ''Coordinamento a Chigi, pronte misure di emergenza''

Bonisoli: ''Legge spettacolo a breve in Parlamento''
Politica

Bonisoli: ''Legge spettacolo a breve in Parlamento''

Migranti, Salvini: Mogherini? Ha dimenticato di essere italiana
Politica

Migranti, Salvini: Mogherini? Ha dimenticato di essere italiana

I bambini del Cara di Castelnuovo che tornano da scuola
Cronache

I bambini del Cara di Castelnuovo che tornano da scuola

Cattaneo: qualitÃ  dell'aria Lombardia oggi migliore di 20 anni fa
Cronache

Cattaneo: qualitÃ  dell'aria Lombardia oggi migliore di 20 anni fa

Di Maio: ''Reddito cittadinanza primo passo verso mondo egualitario''
Politica

Di Maio: ''Reddito cittadinanza primo passo verso mondo egualitario''

Cara Castelnuovo, Salvini: era un impegno preso con gli italiani
Politica

Cara Castelnuovo, Salvini: era un impegno preso con gli italiani

Terrorismo, Mattarella: chi Ã¨ in fuga sconti la pena
Politica

Terrorismo, Mattarella: chi Ã¨ in fuga sconti la pena

Cara di Castelnuovo, la psicologa: io e 119 colleghi senza lavoro
Cronache

Cara di Castelnuovo, la psicologa: io e 119 colleghi senza lavoro

Il Papa a Panama, le tappe della visita
Politica

Il Papa a Panama, le tappe della visita

Francia, Prodi: "Non mi capacito di questa brutale superficialitÃ  da Italia"
Politica

Francia, Prodi: "Non mi capacito di questa brutale superficialitÃ  da Italia"

Migranti, Prodi: "Unica soluzione Ã¨ porre fine a guerra in Libia"
Politica

Migranti, Prodi: "Unica soluzione Ã¨ porre fine a guerra in Libia"

Dissestamento idrogeologico, Lezzi: "Portata a Bruxelles proposta per accelerare finanziamenti Ue"
Politica

Dissestamento idrogeologico, Lezzi: "Portata a Bruxelles proposta per accelerare...


Tom Loozen named EY Global Telecommunications Leader

- Loozen has more than 25 years of experience across the Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications sectors, particularly in strategy and value creation, and in applying the latest technologies to drive innovation. Formerly Global Communications Industry Managing Director at Accenture – where he also led the Communications, Media & Technology practice in the Netherlands – Loozen has a proven track record of helping industry leaders shape and apply digital solutions to drive high-performance, and top- and bottom-line growth.

Greg Cudahy, EY Global Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications Leader, says:

"Tom takes the helm at a watershed moment for telecommunications. Digital disruption is redefining the competitive landscape everywhere, and telecoms is now at the heart of convergence across multiple industries. Tom's extensive experience and innovative approach will help clients navigate this fast-changing environment and unlock growth by embracing a strategic, forward-looking business model and fully leveraging the power that digital has to offer."

Loozen holds a Master's of Science degree in Applied Physics from the Delft University of Technology, and earned an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management in the Netherlands.

Tom Loozen, EY Global Telecommunications Leader, says:

"Today, telecommunications is integral to both consumers and enterprises, and with the introduction of 5G, it will only become more pervasive. At the same time, telecoms companies are now faced with a range of challenges, including ownership of the customer, competition from alternative providers of connectivity and more traditional telecoms services, increasing regulatory demand around data privacy and transparency, and the imperative to innovate. Highly capital-intensive network upgrades and build-outs are also putting pressure on returns on investment. Now is the time to act responsibly and decisively in rethinking business models, the approach to client engagement and how to exploit technologies such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence. With its range of services, global coverage and entrepreneurial teams, EY is well positioned to help companies succeed in this environment."

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

How the EY Global Telecommunications Sector can help your business

Telecommunications operators are facing a rapidly transforming business model. Competition from technology companies is creating challenges around customer ownership. Service innovation, pricing pressures and network capacity are intensifying scrutiny of the return on investments. In addition, regulatory pressures and shareholder expectations require agility and cost efficiency. If you are facing these challenges, we can provide a sector-based perspective on addressing your assurance, advisory, transaction and tax needs. Our Global Telecommunications Sector is a virtual hub that brings together people, cultures and leading ideas from across the world. Whatever your need, we can help you improve the performance of your business.

Michael CurtisEY Global Media Relations +44 20 7 980 0454 michael.curtis@uk.ey.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/381362/EY_Logo.jpg  


in evidenza
Corona pensa alla politica "Varrei cento volte Salvini..."

Milano

Corona pensa alla politica
"Varrei cento volte Salvini..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.