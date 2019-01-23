Tradition Merges Seamlessly With Contemporary Design

Just Dance World Cup: Antonino Pomilia Ã¨ il campione italiano
Spettacoli

Just Dance World Cup: Antonino Pomilia Ã¨ il campione italiano

L'attivista per il clima svedese Greta Thunberg scuote Davos
Politica

L'attivista per il clima svedese Greta Thunberg scuote Davos

Castelnuovo di Porto, il metodo spiccio per chiudere il Cara
Politica

Castelnuovo di Porto, il metodo spiccio per chiudere il Cara

MotoGp, Marquez e Lorenzo, la Honda presenta il suo dream Team
Sport

MotoGp, Marquez e Lorenzo, la Honda presenta il suo dream Team

Ufficiale, Balotelli al Marsiglia ma i tifosi lo bocciano
Sport

Ufficiale, Balotelli al Marsiglia ma i tifosi lo bocciano

Spazio, decimo volo test di successo per il razzo di Jeff Bezos
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, decimo volo test di successo per il razzo di Jeff Bezos

Da vergini a dive, alla Gam di Roma inaugura la mostra "Donne"
Culture

Da vergini a dive, alla Gam di Roma inaugura la mostra "Donne"

Trivelle, Costa: "Sono per il no, se mi sfiduciano torno a fare il generale dei Carabinieri"
Politica

Trivelle, Costa: "Sono per il no, se mi sfiduciano torno a fare il generale dei...

Migranti, Conte, Merkel mi ha confermato che non si ritirano da Sophia
Politica

Migranti, Conte, Merkel mi ha confermato che non si ritirano da Sophia

Calcio, bagno di folla per Zaniolo al Roma Store di via del Corso nella Capitale
Politica

Calcio, bagno di folla per Zaniolo al Roma Store di via del Corso nella Capitale

Operazione Sophia, Salvini: da 6 mesi chiediamo cambio regole
Politica

Operazione Sophia, Salvini: da 6 mesi chiediamo cambio regole

Processo fondi Lega, Belsito: "Pago per aver eseguito determinati ordini"
Politica

Processo fondi Lega, Belsito: "Pago per aver eseguito determinati ordini"

Conti pubblici, Conte: "Debito crescente prezzo da pagare per euro" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Conti pubblici, Conte: "Debito crescente prezzo da pagare per euro" SOTTOTITOLI

Ue, Conte: "Italiani sono stati pazienti per anni" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue, Conte: "Italiani sono stati pazienti per anni" SOTTOTITOLI

Non piÃ¹ solo materiali a Klimahouse, fiera mette l'uomo al centro
Economia

Non piÃ¹ solo materiali a Klimahouse, fiera mette l'uomo al centro

Governo francese: non faremo gara di stupiditÃ  con l'Italia
Politica

Governo francese: non faremo gara di stupiditÃ  con l'Italia

Governo, Conte: "E' risposta a desiderio futuro Italiani" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Governo, Conte: "E' risposta a desiderio futuro Italiani" SOTTOTITOLI

Governo, Conte: "Popolo parola chiave attorno cui abbiamo costruito nostre politiche" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Governo, Conte: "Popolo parola chiave attorno cui abbiamo costruito nostre politiche"...

Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio
Cronache

Il sindaco di Cerveteri Pascucci: decreto Salvini crea scompiglio

Riondino perfido Woland ne "Il Maestro e Margherita" all'Eliseo
Spettacoli

Riondino perfido Woland ne "Il Maestro e Margherita" all'Eliseo


Tradition Merges Seamlessly With Contemporary Design

- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, a global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, is delighted to announce its continued global expansion into Warsaw, Poland.

On track for 20 hotels globally by 2020, Nobu Hotels have become synonymous with passionate service, distinctive design and unpretentious luxury. Reflecting these core values within the local culture, Nobu Hotel Warsaw will be situated in the heart of the historic city. With 120-rooms, expansive meeting and event spaces, fitness centre and signature Nobu Restaurant, it will be an integrated mix of luxurious hotel and energised living spaces.

Nobu Hotel's first Polish property will open in the first half of next year and occupy a new building located at Wilcza Street, designed by the Polish architectural firm, Medusa Group, and will also encompass the existing Hotel Rialto. The design refurbishment will be a collaborative effort between Medusa Group and Californian-based, Studio PCH. The new building will see a transformative architectural design for Warsaw, blending with the original Rialto building.

Warsaw is the cultural heart of Poland, and one of the country's most dynamic cities. With a booming business community, Warsaw has been ranked as the 7th greatest emerging market in the world and continues to evolve as a vibrant leisure destination. 

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hotels said, "As we enter 2019, this is our newest hotel in Europe and the start of an exciting future partnership. We are truly proud to announce Nobu Hotel Warsaw to our growing Nobu Hotel and Restaurant family.  This takes our hotel portfolio to 17 hotels underpinning our strategy to carve out our own niche whilst staying true to our brand and loyal Nobu customer."

Karolina Kaim, president of Tacit Investment said, "Nobu is a global brand, recognizable thanks to the passion of its founders, exceptional service and excellent cuisine. In combination with Polish openness and energy, we will create an exciting and unique place that will win the hearts of visiting guests. We are especially pleased that we will be able to offer our clients the most famous dishes of the Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, served in Nobu restaurants around the world and for years well known as the highest quality Asian cuisine."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811861/NOBU_HOTEL_WARSAW.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811862/NOBU_WARSAW_BAR.jpg 


in evidenza
Corona pensa alla politica "Varrei cento volte Salvini..."

Milano

Corona pensa alla politica
"Varrei cento volte Salvini..."

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.