Travel Seoul with the Discover Seoul Pass BTS Edition

- -- 24 hour pass (KRW 39,900, 1 design)

-- Free admission to 35 attractions, discounts to 29 attractions

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As an honorary ambassador of Seoul, global boyband BTS will be featured on the Discover Seoul Pass. The pass is made by Seoul City and Seoul Tourism Organization. Pre-orders for the limited edition start March 15th.

The Discover Seoul Pass has become a must-have for tourists by offering exclusive benefits to the most popular attractions in Seoul. With a variety of landmarks covered, you can select your favorite attractions and plan your unique trip.

The Discover Seoul Pass BTS Edition includes a photo postcard with all the members of BTS and an English tourist map. This edition can also be used for the Discover Seoul Pass free admission and discount attractions. Tmoney is not supported.

The Discover Seoul Pass BTS Edition is a limited edition. It is possible to purchase the pass online and collect it in Korea, or purchase it directly at the Myeong-dong Tourist Information Center.

The Discover Seoul Pass BTS Edition is available for online orders.

