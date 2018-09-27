Travelsify Raises €5 Million in New Funding Round and Launches Brand DNA AI Analytics for Hotels and Restaurants

Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate
Politica

Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate

Christine Ford al Senato: cosÃ¬ Brett Kavanugh cercÃ² di stuprarmi
Politica

Christine Ford al Senato: cosÃ¬ Brett Kavanugh cercÃ² di stuprarmi

E' morto Zanza, il re dei playboy di Rimini, infografica
Politica

E' morto Zanza, il re dei playboy di Rimini, infografica

Michelle Hunziker diventa imprenditrice con la sua linea "Goovi"
Culture

Michelle Hunziker diventa imprenditrice con la sua linea "Goovi"

Europei 2024 si terranno in Germania, battuta la Turchia
Sport

Europei 2024 si terranno in Germania, battuta la Turchia

Michelle Hunziker dalla parte delle donne con "Doppia Difesa"
Cronache

Michelle Hunziker dalla parte delle donne con "Doppia Difesa"

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Realizzeremo in 12 mesi il progetto di Renzo Piano e paga Autostrade"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Realizzeremo in 12 mesi il progetto di Renzo Piano e paga...

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Gli sfollati sotto casa di Grillo? E' un segnale che deve far pensare"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Gli sfollati sotto casa di Grillo? E' un segnale che deve far...

Foa canta a Radio Rock: "La Rai sarÃ  piÃ¹ intonata di me"
Politica

Foa canta a Radio Rock: "La Rai sarÃ  piÃ¹ intonata di me"

Bruxelles omaggia Jo Cox, una piazza per la deputata uccisa
Politica

Bruxelles omaggia Jo Cox, una piazza per la deputata uccisa

Sos MediterranÃ©e: appello a paesi Ue, una bandiera alla Aquarius
Cronache

Sos MediterranÃ©e: appello a paesi Ue, una bandiera alla Aquarius

Sgominata a Roma la "banda del finto monsignore": truffe e rapine
Cronache

Sgominata a Roma la "banda del finto monsignore": truffe e rapine

Manovra, Fontana: "Indispensabile fornire incentivi economici alla natalitÃ "
Politica

Manovra, Fontana: "Indispensabile fornire incentivi economici alla natalitÃ "

Caso Kavanaugh, manifestazione al Senato Usa: "We believe you"
Politica

Caso Kavanaugh, manifestazione al Senato Usa: "We believe you"

Vaccini, Grillo: â€œLâ€™obbligo non Ã¨ servito a fermare il morbilloâ€
Politica

Vaccini, Grillo: â€œLâ€™obbligo non Ã¨ servito a fermare il morbilloâ€

Sicilia, Musumeci: oltre 16 milioni per le marinerie dell'isola
Cronache

Sicilia, Musumeci: oltre 16 milioni per le marinerie dell'isola

Manovra, Grillo: "1 miliardo in piÃ¹ per fondo sanitario 2019"
Politica

Manovra, Grillo: "1 miliardo in piÃ¹ per fondo sanitario 2019"

Rai, Anzaldi (Pd): commissione nega accesso ad atti, gravissimo
Politica

Rai, Anzaldi (Pd): commissione nega accesso ad atti, gravissimo

Ue e Onu insieme contro violenza sulle donne in America Latina
Politica

Ue e Onu insieme contro violenza sulle donne in America Latina

Parmitano presenta "Beyond", la sua nuova missione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

Parmitano presenta "Beyond", la sua nuova missione spaziale


Travelsify Raises €5 Million in New Funding Round and Launches Brand DNA AI Analytics for Hotels and Restaurants

- New Funding Round, Led By AccorHotels, To Accelerate The Development Of Services Leveraging Travelsify's Hotel DNA™and Restaurant DNA™ AI Technology 

Travelsify, the world's first Travel & Lifestyle Product DNA platform, today announced that it has closed €5 million in a new funding round, led by AccorHotels, with participation from existing investors. Founded in April 2016, the startup raised more than €8 million to date and created a unique AI-driven database of more than 1 million Hotel DNA™, Restaurant DNA™, and Vacation Rental DNA™ worldwide.

Travelsify will use the capital to help hospitality groups and booking platforms to foster cross-brand discovery and cross-product sales amongst their customer base. The company is also launching Travelsify Brand DNA AI Analytics as hospitality groups increase brand portfolio to meet the diversity in customer expectations.

"Travelsify is thrilled to have AccorHotels at our side in our mission to help the hospitality and travel industry close the gap between guest expectation and reality thanks to AI analytics," said Bruno Chauvat, CEO of Travelsify. "We are launching new services like Travelsify Hotel Brand DNA that serves not only the interest of hotel owners in choosing the right brand, but also hotel groups in managing brand equity thanks to leading indicators pinpointing brand advocates or detractors amongst their hotels. After several years of more or less successful personalization efforts, the industry is now ready to unlock hotel and restaurant experiences with rich product descriptors like Travelsify Hotel DNA and Restaurant DNA to delineate more relevant offers and power tomorrow's voice search, conversational commerce."

"Better matching and delighting guests with the right hotels is at the heart of AccorHotels' mission," said Ian Di Tullio, SVP Guest Services at AccorHotels. "Having access to data, not only guest preferences, but enriched product data with hotel experience descriptors reflecting the guest nuances are key enablers for our strategy. Travelsify has developed a unique AI technology to connect hotels, restaurants, vacation rentals with the guest taste on a much deeper level than before. The number of AccorHotels services that could benefit from Travelsify Product DNA data is countless."

"AccorHotels is pursuing its transformation with an asset-light business model in which brands play a central role", said Steven Taylor, Global Chief Brand Officer at AccorHotels. "Managing a diverse portfolio of global brands requires insightful, objective and trustworthy customer data such as Travelsify Hotel DNA and Brand DNA analytics. I am delighted that AccorHotels is partnering with Travelsify to support our brand marketing teams place our customers at the heart of the organization and to make the right strategic and operational decisions."

About Travelsify 

Travelsify, the world's first Travel & Lifestyle Product DNA platform, creates unique Hotel DNA™, Restaurant DNA™, and Vacation Rental DNA™ AI analytics to help brands and distributors differentiate and better monetize their products. The company delivers its exclusive suite of Travel Product DNA data to hotel groups, hotel investors, online booking platforms, technology providers, and targeted advertising platforms. Travelsify Product DNA is platform and software agnostic. Travelsify is based in Luxembourg (Europe) and New York (USA). For more information, visit www.travelsify.com.

Media Contact 

Alexandra Fernandez Ramospress@travelsify.com +352-621-541-897


in evidenza
Gisele: "Soffrivo d'ansia Ho pensato al suicidio"

Nel libro la confessione choc

Gisele: "Soffrivo d'ansia
Ho pensato al suicidio"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.