Treasury Management International recognizes ION community member Tesco for excellence in risk management

- With over 6,800 locations around the world serving millions of customers every week, Tesco is a world leader in grocery and general merchandise sales.

By leveraging Openlink, an ION treasury solution, Tesco manages liquidity and risk within a single treasury management system (TMS) providing end-to-end visibility of all global financial flows and risk along the commodities supply chain, as well as automates their treasury, cash management, trading and risk operations.

Jennifer Broker, ION SVP of Professional Services for EMEA and APAC said, "We are very proud of our evolving partnership with Tesco and applaud this recognition by their peers. Our solution centralizes all their market and credit risk under one framework. It also allows their procurement team to execute purchases with far greater market insight. "

"Corporate treasury professionals, together with the providers of treasury services, have a vital role to play in supporting a wide range of vital functions and initiatives. These awards offer recognition for those organizations, leading the way in the industry and providing a platform to showcase innovative projects in this space," said Robert Page, CEO of TMI.

For more than a decade, the TMI Awards for Innovation & Excellence recognize outstanding performance in the international treasury profession, recognizing the banks, vendors, consultants and practitioners who are defining new frontiers and driving best practices in treasury management globally.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporates. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com.

