Tregren's IoT Kitchen Garden is Boosting the Strong Urban Gardening Trend

8 febbraio 2018- 14:03

- The ever growing urban gardening trend is hitting cities across the globe with an increasing intensity. We see this trend bringing green buildings, urban farms and now even automated gardens into our kitchens. The latest technologies in lighting and IoT have enabled the development of affordable kitchen gardens to be used in everyone's home. Tregren is the first company to bring these fully automated gardens to the consumers. Tregren's T-series kitchen gardens have been an instant success in Europe and North America.

"We could sense the potential already last year when we introduced our new T-series Kitchen Gardenconcept to our B2B customers at Ambiente-fair in Frankfurt. The first time we knew that we were on to something big was when our Kickstarter campaignwas successfully over funded.The strong demand continued when we recentlyannounced the start of shipments and we immediately received orders from more than 15 countries across Europe.We are happy to see years of hard work is bearing fruit,"saysTregren's CEO Jyri Timonen.

The success of T-series kitchen gardens is based on IoT combined with the innovative use of hydroponic cultivation. The state of the art technology in the T-series provide many benefits as it produces three times faster growth, big stable yields and the possibility to grow more than 100 different species of plants. The best thing is that this can be achieved without any previous knowledge of gardening.

The three times faster growth pace is the result of Active Growing TechnologyTM, a combination of hydroponic cultivation, the latest in growing light technology and growth nutrients. With T-series, Tregren also launched the Smart GardenerTM application. The Smart GardenerTM controls the Active Growing TechnologyTM that creates the right growing condition for the different plant species.

"Like human beings, every plant has its own special needs. Some plants need a lot of water when others don't. Some plants need more light than others and some need to grow in a nutrient-rich environment to flourish, whereas for others this can be harmful. This is something that many of us experience as challenging, even to the extent that we don't consider gardening as an option. With the T-series, we wanted to omit this hurdle and provide an easy and effective solutionto indoor gardening for everyone. We believe that the T-series will do the same for urban gardening that iPhone did to mobile phones," says Tregren's CVO and founder Markus Nilsson.

The T-series isn't only about good yields and intuitive usability, but it is also about design. The T-series consists of three products, the T3, T6 and T12. The T3 is the perfect product for small households. The T6 is the family friendly kitchen garden, where your family can have all of their favorite herbs growing in your kitchen all year round. The T12 is designed for high yield households and public places where continuous harvest is needed. The recommended price 89€ for T3, 139€ for T6 and 179€ for T12. The Smart GardenerTM works with both Android and iOS devices.

Tregren T-series takes a new approach to indoor gardening, incorporating innovative technologies, effortless usability and contemporary design into a unified product. Easy to set up, easy to take care of and guaranteed success enabled by Active Growing TechnologyTM and the Smart GardenerTM application make T-series a unique product of the future.

Tregren develops and manufactures consumer products intended for cultivation in urban areas, particularly indoors. The products are examples of a new kind of Nordic design where functionality and form support each other. Tregren's product philosophy is based on consumer-friendly functional design. Tregren operates in more than fifteen countries and more than one hundred thousand products developed by Tregren have been sold since the company was established in 2010. The products are developed and manufactured in Finland. For more information, visit http://tregren.com

