2 novembre 2018 Trina Solar provides 190MW of its TrinaPro PV solution to large solar park in Spain

- ACS Group and its subsidiary Cobra, specializing in turnkey energetic infrastructures, are building this EPC project in Alcázar, Ciudad Real province (Spain), with a total power capacity of 190MW. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, and is set to become the first of many TrinaPro projects in Europe.

Trina Solar will supply its integrated TrinaPro PV solution consisting of 560,000 units of TSM-PE14H multicrystalline half-cut cell modules, as well as the corresponding 6,206 single-axis tracker units. The high efficiency modules will be mounted on Trina Solar's single-axis tracking system, which allows the modules to follow the sun at optimum angles, thus receiving maximum sunlight and generating up to an 25% additional power in stable conditions.

TrinaPro is the first PV solution with an optimized combination of Trina Solar's industry-leading solar modules and state-of-the-art solar tracker systems. As a value-added solution, TrinaPro is optimally engineered with premium components and system integration. It is one of the most reliable solutions in the solar industry for high energy yields.

Gonzalo de la Viña, Head of Module Business Europe at Trina Solar, said, "We are delighted that Cobra has placed their trust in the superior quality and performance of Trina Solar products again for this new impressive project in Spain. This new sales agreement for the supply of 190MW follows the recent order of 167MW for the biggest project in Europe which is under development in Murcia, Spain."

De la Viña added, "By harnessing the power of data and optimizing the design of the entire system, we further increase overall efficiency. TrinaPro can boost system power output by up to 30%. We are proud that Trina Solar has evolved from a module supplier to a value-added solutions provider, bringing greater value to our customers."

Picture: The integrated utility-scale TrinaPro solution features industry-leading Trina Solar PV modules and best-in-class single-axis tracking systems. TrinaPro can boost power output by up to 30%. Picture link: http://bit.ly/2OikFML Picture source: Trina Solar

