Trina Solar selected for first project with low CO2 bifacial dual-glass modules in France

Vietnam, anche Trump arrivato ad Hanoi per il summit con Kim
Politica

Vietnam, anche Trump arrivato ad Hanoi per il summit con Kim

Bonisoli lancia #iovadoalmuseo: 20 giorni gratis l'anno nei musei
Cronache

Bonisoli lancia #iovadoalmuseo: 20 giorni gratis l'anno nei musei

Basta omofobia, Napoli con la Tarantina dopo il murales sfregiato
Cronache

Basta omofobia, Napoli con la Tarantina dopo il murales sfregiato

Pedofilia, Papa proibisce al cardinale Pell contatto con minori
Cronache

Pedofilia, Papa proibisce al cardinale Pell contatto con minori

M5S, si cambia. Di Maio: via il limite dei due mandati nei Comuni
Politica

M5S, si cambia. Di Maio: via il limite dei due mandati nei Comuni

Aereo British per Gibilterra in difficoltÃ  per il vento forte
Politica

Aereo British per Gibilterra in difficoltÃ  per il vento forte

Brexit, May offre tre opzioni con rinvio del termine del 29 marzo
Politica

Brexit, May offre tre opzioni con rinvio del termine del 29 marzo

L'appello di Liliana Segre: no a maturitÃ  senza traccia storica
Cronache

L'appello di Liliana Segre: no a maturitÃ  senza traccia storica

Continuano a Bari le operazioni per disincagliare l'Efe Murat
Cronache

Continuano a Bari le operazioni per disincagliare l'Efe Murat

Sardegna, Fratoianni (LEU): "Buon risultato della sinistra ma serve proposta competitiva"
Politica

Sardegna, Fratoianni (LEU): "Buon risultato della sinistra ma serve proposta competitiva"

Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello
Spettacoli

Il Balletto di Roma in scena con "Giselle" al Teatro Vascello

"Grotesk!", il Kabarett amaro ai tempi di Hitler
Spettacoli

"Grotesk!", il Kabarett amaro ai tempi di Hitler

Per i prodotti agricoli di qualitÃ  serve un giusto prezzo
Cronache

Per i prodotti agricoli di qualitÃ  serve un giusto prezzo

Pesce (Mipaaft): prezzo equo prodotti agricoli Ã¨ tema centrale
Cronache

Pesce (Mipaaft): prezzo equo prodotti agricoli Ã¨ tema centrale

Amazon, Landini: â€œLivelli di sfruttamento assurdi, aprano trattativaâ€
Politica

Amazon, Landini: â€œLivelli di sfruttamento assurdi, aprano trattativaâ€

Area B, Fontana: â€œMilano rischia di diventare cittÃ  solo per ricchiâ€
Politica

Area B, Fontana: â€œMilano rischia di diventare cittÃ  solo per ricchiâ€

Pizza contro il razzismo a Napoli, da Sorbillo messaggio di solidarietÃ  e integrazione, lo speciale
Politica

Pizza contro il razzismo a Napoli, da Sorbillo messaggio di solidarietÃ  e...

Cina, a Shenzhen il primo autobus connesso a 5G
Cina

Cina, a Shenzhen il primo autobus connesso a 5G

Di Maio: "Basta denigrare M5s, orgoglioso di aver fatto steward"
Politica

Di Maio: "Basta denigrare M5s, orgoglioso di aver fatto steward"

Di Maio: "Con Grillo nessuna tensione, Governo va avanti per cinque anni"
Politica

Di Maio: "Con Grillo nessuna tensione, Governo va avanti per cinque anni"


Trina Solar selected for first project with low CO2 bifacial dual-glass modules in France

- EDF Renewables is building up two projects in Aramon (5 MWp) and Saint Pargoire (11MWp). Trina Solar is delivering a total of 44,790 units of its bifacial DUOMAX Twin dual-glass module in its low carbon footprint version, with power outputs ranging from 350 to 365Wp. As a global leader in renewable energy, EDF Renewables covers every sector of expertise, from project development, construction, and operations & maintenance.

These two projects developed under the specific constraints of CRE4.1 and CRE4.2 tenders are the first projects in France using low CO2 bifacial dual-glass modules. Once operational, the PV plants will produce 100% renewable energy covering the consumption of more than 8,400 French inhabitants.The plants are spread over approximately 18 hectares and will avoid the emission of roughly 15,000 tons of CO2annually over 30 years.The bifacial DUOMAX Twin dual-glass module features monocrystalline PERC cells and increases total power output through generation from the front and back side, with an additional energy gain of up to 25% depending on albedo and mounting. 1,500V system voltage further reduces BOS costs. Trina Solar's dual-glass technology has been recognized with 26 patents so far. The module's durable dual-glass structure made with high quality solar glass and encapsulation withstands harsh environmental conditions and protects solar cells from strong humidity, preventing energy loss from PID (potential induced degradation). The product has a wide range of applications and it is compatible with major tracker systems.Gonzalo de laVina, Head of Module Business Europe at Trina Solar, says: "We are honoured to have been chosen by EDF Renewables for these two projects in France being developed under the specific constraints of the French CRE4.1 and CRE4.2 tenders using our low carbon bifacial dual-glass monocrystalline PERC modules."

Deliveries of total 16 MW modules are expected to be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Image:http://bit.ly/2ppgJ48 Image caption: The bifacial DUOMAX Twin dual-glass module impresses with up to 25% additional energy gain, 1,500V system voltage and outstanding durability.

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a leading global total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has taken the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (internet of things) and is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.


in evidenza
Lady Gaga, la verità sui gossip Quel feeling con Bradley Cooper...

Shallow, emozioni da Oscar

Lady Gaga, la verità sui gossip
Quel feeling con Bradley Cooper...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.