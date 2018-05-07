Trucks and Cars Alert Each Other in Traffic - Pioneering Cooperation Between Volvo Trucks and Volvo Cars

Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto
Consultazioni, Di Maio: senza governo politico si torni al voto

Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana
Alkemy cresce nel mercato europeo: il commento di Paolo Fontana

Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto
Con Volvo On Call il pacco Amazon ti arriva direttamente in auto

Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici
Consultazioni, Di Maio: non voteremo la fiducia a governi tecnici

Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"
Gentiloni da Fazio: "Il rifiuto del Pd al M5s non era indispensabile"

Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore
Media sudcoreani: incontro Trump-Kim a metÃ  giugno a Singapore

Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest
Primo blue carpet, tutto pronto per l'Eurovision Song Contest

La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un vulcano alle Hawaii
La lava esce dal terreno nel giardino di un'abitazione durante l'eruzione di un...

Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''
Di Maio esce dal Quirinale dopo consultazioni cittadini urlano ''Datevi da fare''

Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale
Consultazioni, Berlusconi, Salvini e Meloni arrivano separati al Quirinale

Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo
Di Maio come Berlusconi, conta con le mani i punti del contratto di Governo

Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"
Di Maio: "Non sono stato io impedimento a firma contratto con la Lega, ok a figura terza"

Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per consultazioni
Di Maio alla guida dell'auto arriva al Quirinale con Toninelli e Giulia Grillo per...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio
Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 8 maggio

Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli
Vertice centrodestra, Meloni e Salvini lasicano Palazzo Grazioli

Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli
Vertice centrodestra, i leader arrivano a Palazzo Grazioli

Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo dato il cuore"
Napoli -Torino, Hamsik: "Amareggiati per scudetto, il pubblico ha capito che abbiamo...

Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova
Il ministro Minniti chiude il Festival Limes col tutto esaurito a Genova

Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"
Migranti, Minniti: "Non si possono chiudere i flussi solo governarli"

Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se sei un cane
Quando suonano la tua canzone preferita e non puoi fare a meno di ballare, anche se...

Trucks and Cars Alert Each Other in Traffic - Pioneering Cooperation Between Volvo Trucks and Volvo Cars

- Volvo Trucks is introducing a cloud-based service, Connected Safety, which allows Volvo trucks and Volvo cars to automatically alert each other to hazardous traffic situations.Thanks to pioneering collaboration, two independent vehicle manufacturers are allowing their cars and trucks to share real-time traffic hazard information.  

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8319051-volvo-trucks-volvo-cars-traffic-alert/

The passenger-car version of Connected Safety was launched by Volvo Cars in 2016. With Volvo Trucks now rolling out its version of the service, trucks and cars are able to alert each other to potential hazards. This is possible because the two companies share safety-related data between their respective clouds.

"Expanded cooperation between different players is one of the most important keys to improved road safety. If more vehicles are able to exchange real-time information about the traffic situation, it will lower the risk of accidents. With Connected Safety we are opening the door to the future, with the hope that more vehicle manufacturers will join in," says Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic and Product Safety Director at Volvo Trucks.

Connected Safety was developed to send out alerts to nearby vehicles connected to the service whenever a driver activates the vehicle's hazard warning lights.

"A vehicle standing still by the roadside in poor visibility risks being hit from the rear, which can have severe consequences. An alert issued well in advance gives all drivers of nearby cars and trucks the same opportunity to reduce speed, adjust their driving to the traffic situation and avoid a collision," explains Carl Johan Almqvist.  

In the longer term, the cloud-based service can be expanded with additional safety-enhancing functions.

"As the technology undergoes further refinement and more vehicles are linked to the system, real-time information will become an important complement to the various intelligent safety and driver support systems found in our trucks today. Connected Safety marks the start of a new phase in our ongoing drive to promote safe driving and prevent accidents," says Emanuele Piga, Director Customer Solutions & New Services Development at Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks will initially introduce Connected Safety on new trucks in Sweden and Norway, where both Volvo Trucks and Volvo Cars account for a significant proportion of annual new-vehicle registrations.

Facts, Volvo Trucks Connected Safety 

Direct link to images in high resolution

Press images are available in the Volvo Trucks image gallery at http://images.volvotrucks.com

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, and offers a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of 2,000 dealers and workshops in more than 120 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 15 countries across the globe. In 2016, more than 102,800 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Volvo's work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

For further information, please contact:  

Fredrik Klevenfeldt, Director Public Relations and Social Media Volvo Trucks Tel: +46-31-322-11-06; email:fredrik.klevenfeldt@volvo.com

 

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686579/Volvo_Trucks_Connected.jpg )

Video:       https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8319051-volvo-trucks-volvo-cars-traffic-alert/

Barbara D'urso chiama Alves Il Ken umano sbarca in tv

Barbara D'urso chiama Alves
Il Ken umano sbarca in tv

