True Flip Reveals Crypto-Themed Mining Factory With Plasmatron Bonus

Bomba pizzeria, de Magistris: "Siamo in attesa delle forze dell'ordine promesse da Salvini"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria, de Magistris: "Siamo in attesa delle forze dell'ordine promesse da...

Chiusa per bomba, il messaggio lasciato da Sorbillo all'ingresso della sua pizzeria a Napoli
Politica

Chiusa per bomba, il messaggio lasciato da Sorbillo all'ingresso della sua pizzeria a...

Bomba pizzeria, De Magistris: "Napoli Ã¨ con Sorbillo, delinquenti non passeranno"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria, De Magistris: "Napoli Ã¨ con Sorbillo, delinquenti non passeranno"

Bomba pizzeria, Fico: "Napoli non si arrende, Stato combatta Camorra con fermezza"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria, Fico: "Napoli non si arrende, Stato combatta Camorra con fermezza"

Concluso l'attacco jihadista a Nairobi, tutti i terroristi uccisi
Politica

Concluso l'attacco jihadista a Nairobi, tutti i terroristi uccisi

Bomba devasta la pizzeria di Sorbillo al centro storico di Napoli, le immagini dopo l'esplosione
Politica

Bomba devasta la pizzeria di Sorbillo al centro storico di Napoli, le immagini dopo...

Tav, Foietta: ''Ho mandato 12 lettere al Governo, non mi ha mai risposto''
Politica

Tav, Foietta: ''Ho mandato 12 lettere al Governo, non mi ha mai risposto''

Brexit, sottosegretario Geraci: "Sono positivo, la razionalitÃ  prevarrÃ "
Politica

Brexit, sottosegretario Geraci: "Sono positivo, la razionalitÃ  prevarrÃ "

Roma, tornano le pietre di inciampo in memoria dei deportati
Cronache

Roma, tornano le pietre di inciampo in memoria dei deportati

Salvini: "Juncker su austeritÃ ? meglio tardissimo che mai"
Politica

Salvini: "Juncker su austeritÃ ? meglio tardissimo che mai"

Brexit, Ue preoccupata: il Regno Unito rischia un'uscita brutale
Politica

Brexit, Ue preoccupata: il Regno Unito rischia un'uscita brutale

No della Camera all'accordo sulla Brexit, voto di fiducia per May
Politica

No della Camera all'accordo sulla Brexit, voto di fiducia per May

Bomba pizzeria a Napoli, Fico: "Piena solidarietÃ  a Gino Sorbillo"
Politica

Bomba pizzeria a Napoli, Fico: "Piena solidarietÃ  a Gino Sorbillo"

Riforma Coni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna volonta' di intromissione della politica"
Politica

Riforma Coni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna volonta' di intromissione della politica"

Banche, Giorgetti: "Con regole fissate da altri istituti falliscono"
Politica

Banche, Giorgetti: "Con regole fissate da altri istituti falliscono"

Maire Tecnimont, Di Amato: "Archivio storico sia esempio per giovani e futuro"
Culture

Maire Tecnimont, Di Amato: "Archivio storico sia esempio per giovani e futuro"

Riforma Coni, MalagÃ²: "Non ero ottimista, oggi lo sono"
Politica

Riforma Coni, MalagÃ²: "Non ero ottimista, oggi lo sono"

Rifiuti, Raggi: "Scoperta discarica a cielo aperto nel Parco dell'Aniene"
Politica

Rifiuti, Raggi: "Scoperta discarica a cielo aperto nel Parco dell'Aniene"

Brexit, Boccia: "Serve piÃ¹ Europa, parliamo di fini non di tattiche"
Politica

Brexit, Boccia: "Serve piÃ¹ Europa, parliamo di fini non di tattiche"

Brexit, Renzi: "Sempre piÃ¹ complicata, bugie dei populisti hanno gambe corte"
Politica

Brexit, Renzi: "Sempre piÃ¹ complicata, bugie dei populisti hanno gambe corte"


True Flip Reveals Crypto-Themed Mining Factory With Plasmatron Bonus

- Mining Factory is a high end video slot with unique features and smooth gameplay.

Meet Henry the Stingray, an old hand adapting hardly to the digital world. Henry would be happy to let things stay the same, but new times demand new rules. Gripped by the bitcoin rush, Henry turned one of his many factories into a mining farm. An adorable robot, Chain, tries to help fill Plasmatron for extra mining power.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808848/True_Flip.jpg )

Mining Factory is a highly volatile, 3x5 video slot with 27 paylines, Expanding Wilds, Free Spins and an accumulative Plasmatron Bonus. RTP is 96.1%, the Max win is 16,200x coin value.

Featuring state of the art visuals, Mining Factory has a responsive design based on HTML5 and handles comfortably across a wide range of devices.

"With its captivating gameplay and special features, Mining Factory is a great addition to our successful launches throughout 2018. We're happy to announce this important product, which was completely built and designed by our in-house team." - True Flip CMO,Konstantin Katsev.

Type: Slot Machine  Max win: 16,200x  RTP: 96.1%  Volatility: High Responsive design: Yes  Mobile: HTML5 Languages: 10+

About True Flip 

True Flip is an iGaming provider which has released multiple games, with more in development. The games combine unique storylines with authentic visuals, and offer varied gameplay and risk levels. The products are designed for easy business-to-business integrations and follow on service.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/true-flip/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueFlip.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrueFlipLoto

True Flip is the source of this content.  

This press release is for informational purposes only.  

Blockchain Games N.V., Curaçao, reg. 145550

Sales: business@trueflip.io

Media Contact: Vasily Polynovvas@trueflip.io+7-926-5504247


in evidenza
Isola dei Famosi nel 'pallone' Ecco le figlie di Mihajlovic. E poi..

Cast, le news

Isola dei Famosi nel 'pallone'
Ecco le figlie di Mihajlovic. E poi..

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.