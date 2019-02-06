Trueblue Announces Opening of a North American Office and Appoints Mario Settino as Executive VP Corporate Development and CFO

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa agli italiani"
Politica

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa...

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"
Politica

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli
Politica

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"
Politica

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"
Politica

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"
Politica

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris
Politica

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"
Politica

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"
Politica

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"
Politica

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi
Politica

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio
Spettacoli

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"
Politica

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"
Economia

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹ realista del re"
Politica

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹...

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"
Politica

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni hanno differenze"
Politica

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni...

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"
Economia

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio
Spettacoli

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio


Trueblue Announces Opening of a North American Office and Appoints Mario Settino as Executive VP Corporate Development and CFO

- Trueblue, a leading technology innovator in the Pharmaceutical sector for the last 17 years is pleased to announce the opening of its North American office in Montreal, Canada and the appointment of Mario Settino as Executive VP of Corporate Development and CFO.

Mr. Settino, a resident of Canada, has had a successful career of over 35 years as a public company executive in both Canada and the USA. Most recently he was CFO of BioAmber and previously President of Peds Legwear with its main operations in North Carolina, USA. Before this he held senior executive positions at Miranda Technologies /Grass Valley, Loblaws, Bombardier and LGS, (an IBM company). Mr. Settino is a chartered professional accountant (CPA) who began his career at Deloitte and holds degrees from Concordia University and McGill University.

Mr. Settino will be based in Montreal, Canada and will be responsible for all of Trueblue's corporate functions, including finance and legal. He will also draw upon his strong background in business development to lead the North American expansion and support the Company with their global clients. Mr. Settino will be supported in the North American market by a dedicated team including Corrado Corsini, VP Account Manager and Luca Caucchioli, Account Manager.

The office will be located at 1250 Rene-Levesque West Suite 2200, Montreal, Quebec, Canada H3B 4W8.

About TRUEBLUE 

Since its founding in 2002 the Company has been recognized for innovation and excellence of its solutions and support services. With over 90 clients, Trueblue has worked with many of the top global pharmaceutical companies and has reached a leading position in the market with its products and services.

With over 140 employees with offices in Verona and Milan, Italy, Trueblue is founded on the strength of its people and puts a high value on them. This people-oriented approach is based on significant investments aiming at providing the best solutions to meet its clients' needs.

Trueblue will be present at the 17th edition of EyeForPharma Barcelona from March 12-14.Come visit our booth and discover our new offerings. 

Contact us at trueblue.it

Marco Bonesini, CEO, marco.bonesini@trueblue.it, +39-0459200901; Mario Settino, Executive VP Corporate Development and CFO, mario.settino@trueblue.it, +1(514)984-1441; Anita Battistella, Marketing Manager & Media Relations, anita.battistella@trueblue.it , +39-0459200901


in evidenza
Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Milan News

Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter
San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.