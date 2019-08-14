TTI Delivers a Strong First Half Performance With Record Revenue

L'italiano Luca Parmitano diventa il primo dj nello spazio
Scienza e tecnologia

L'italiano Luca Parmitano diventa il primo dj nello spazio

A Policoro il Jova Beach Party con la nuotatrice Benedetta Pilato
Spettacoli

A Policoro il Jova Beach Party con la nuotatrice Benedetta Pilato

Crollo Genova, il dolore dei parenti delle vittime: ora giustizia
Cronache

Crollo Genova, il dolore dei parenti delle vittime: ora giustizia

Open Arms: famiglia evacuata e portata in Italia con ok Viminale
Cronache

Open Arms: famiglia evacuata e portata in Italia con ok Viminale

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime
Cronache

Crollo Ponte Morandi un anno dopo, Genova abbraccia le vittime

Pellegrinaggio islamici alla Mecca, l'impressionante time-lapse
Politica

Pellegrinaggio islamici alla Mecca, l'impressionante time-lapse

Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni
Politica

Crollo Genova, Di Maio: nostro dovere revocare concessioni

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcuno ragiona di poltrone, no giochi di palazzo"
Politica

Governo, Salvini: "Qualcuno ragiona di poltrone, no giochi di palazzo"

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai piÃ¹
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Zingaretti: non accada mai piÃ¹

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata
Politica

Ponte Morandi, Toti: giorno di dolore, ma cittÃ  si Ã¨ risollevata

Salvini a pranzo con Toti e Bucci: "Abbiamo parlato di Trofie"
Politica

Salvini a pranzo con Toti e Bucci: "Abbiamo parlato di Trofie"

Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Salvini: la rabbia dei parenti Ã¨ anche la mia

Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi
Politica

Genova, Luigi Di Maio alla commemorazione per le vittime del ponte Morandi

Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi
Cronache

Crollo Genova, il minuto di silenzio per le vittime del Morandi

Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui
Cronache

Crollo Genova, Bucci: Ã¨ giusto che oggi siano tutti qui

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime
Cronache

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella a Genova abbraccia familiari vittime

Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova
Politica

Fiocco rosa nella vasca dei lamantini nell'acquario di Genova

Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato
Politica

Crollo Genova, premier Conte: non vi abbiamo dimenticato

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero
Politica

Greta verso New York con Casiraghi sulla barca a emissioni zero

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme
Politica

L'isola greca di Eubea ancora avvolta dalle fiamme


TTI Delivers a Strong First Half Performance With Record Revenue

-  

 

HONG KONG, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based global power equipment and floor care company Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) announced its results for the six months ended June 30, 2019. It was another record first half for the Group with revenue increasing 8.7%, EBIT and net profit both increasing 11.9%, and earnings per share increasing 12.4%, to approximately US15.61 cent. Revenue grew 10.7% in local currency. The strong first half performance was driven by the launch of new products, category and geographic expansion. Gross margin increased in the first half for the eleventh consecutive year, up 50 bps, increasing from 37.1% to 37.6%. TTI's disciplined working capital management continued to yield solid performance at 18.4% of sales. The Board is recommending an interim dividend of HK45.00 cents (approximately US5.79 cents) per share, against HK38.00 cents (approximately US4.89 cents) per share in 2018, an increase of 18.4%.

The Power Equipment segment continued the strong momentum with 14.3% growth in local currency, to revenue of US$3.3 billion. New products, geographic expansion, and entry into new categories all contributed to the excellent performance. Our flagship Milwaukee Tool business once again grew over 20% globally in local currency and our Power Equipment business outperformed the market with double-digit growth. The Floor Care business is starting to improve with a strategic focus on our next generation cordless vacuums, carpet washing products and solutions range.

Our geographic expansion was also a highlight for the first half with the European team delivering an outstanding 14.2% growth in local currency, led by Milwaukee Tool with over 25% growth. In rest of world, Australia and our Asian companies continued to deliver above market growth at 12.8%. Our North American businesses continued to perform exceptionally well at 9.7% growth with Milwaukee Tool up 20%+ in the US and 28%+ in Canada.

Mr. Horst Pudwill, Chairman of TTI, said, "We are pleased to have achieved another record first half of outstanding growth. Our expanding global manufacturing network and world class supply chain continues to deliver consistent productivity gains. We are well positioned to deliver a strong second half, and importantly, a strong future."

Mr. Joseph Galli, CEO of TTI, commented, "New product development is a core strength of TTI and our new product flow continues to accelerate. We continue to aggressively invest in this high speed, world class process so that we can bring to market a stream of high margin new products with cutting edge technology for the months and years to come. With the strength of our new product programs, our outstanding team and strong brand portfolio, we are poised to deliver excellent results."

About TTI

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floor Care Appliances and Accessories for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence - reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools, RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX and DIRT DEVIL Floor Care and Appliances.

TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, FTSE Developed Index and MSCI ACWI Index. For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

For enquiries:

 


in evidenza
Le ansie degli italiani in ferie Il 71% teme rapine in casa

Costume

Le ansie degli italiani in ferie
Il 71% teme rapine in casa

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.