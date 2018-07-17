TUMI Taps Rosario Dawson For Women's Brand Campaign

Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e rischio disoccupazione
Economia

Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e rischio disoccupazione

Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "
Economia

Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "

CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia
Economia

CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia

La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato
Sport

La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato

A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio
Spettacoli

A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio

Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager
Spettacoli

Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager

Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia
Cronache

Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia

Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter
Economia

Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter

Alessandro Antonello, ad Inter: la nuova partnership con Credit Agricole
Economia

Alessandro Antonello, ad Inter: la nuova partnership con Credit Agricole

Di Lernia presenta Peranziani.it, la Community dei "Senior"
Altro

Di Lernia presenta Peranziani.it, la Community dei "Senior"

Danilo Gallinari racconta il progetto "We playground together"
Sport

Danilo Gallinari racconta il progetto "We playground together"

FSN, Dr. Gualtiero Lorini: "Costruire la pace"
Culture

FSN, Dr. Gualtiero Lorini: "Costruire la pace"

FSN, Dr. Roberto Caracci: "La madre come archetipo e come mistero"
Culture

FSN, Dr. Roberto Caracci: "La madre come archetipo e come mistero"

FSN, Prof.ssa Basso: "Malattia mentale e imputabilitÃ "
Culture

FSN, Prof.ssa Basso: "Malattia mentale e imputabilitÃ "

Tria: "Reddito cittadinanza sostituirÃ  altri strumenti"
Politica

Tria: "Reddito cittadinanza sostituirÃ  altri strumenti"

Blitz Casamonica, Carabinieri: "Anche lo speaker Baldini vittima del clan"
Politica

Blitz Casamonica, Carabinieri: "Anche lo speaker Baldini vittima del clan"

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "La Georgia partner affidabile e stabile"
Politica

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "La Georgia partner affidabile e stabile"

Seoul, protesta choc con cuccioli morti: stop al massacro di cani
Politica

Seoul, protesta choc con cuccioli morti: stop al massacro di cani

Maradona, fan bielorussi in delirio allo stadio di Brest
Sport

Maradona, fan bielorussi in delirio allo stadio di Brest

Las Vegas, poliziotto spara mentre guida attraverso il parabrezza
Politica

Las Vegas, poliziotto spara mentre guida attraverso il parabrezza


TUMI Taps Rosario Dawson For Women's Brand Campaign

- As travelers, we all have more than one mode. Sometimes we need to explore, sometimes we want to show off a look, while other times we just need to get down to business. We are never just one thing, which means we are never on a single journey. The TUMI women's campaign showcases TUMI's range of unique women's product which allows you to shift appearance, location, and motivation with ease as you connect from one journey to the next, so you never have to be one thing. You can be them all.

The campaign features one woman, played by actress, producer and activist Rosario Dawson, embodying four different personas. Each mode features vastly different ambitions, appearances and bag styles, but there's one thing they all have in common – each is on their perfect journey. Directed by Allen Coulter, the campaign follows each of these personas on individual journeys with a TUMI women's bag in hand and blends them together seamlessly to become one unique journey.

We open to our TUMI woman at home, about to begin her day. She heads to a gritty warehouse gym, takes her boxing gloves out of her Voyageur Colina Duffel and steps into the ring. You can see that she's been training for a long time - the dedication in her eyes, the bruises on her hands and the sweat on her brow. There's beauty in her strength and she's prepared for anything that comes her way.

We follow her as she transitions to her Georgica Yvonne Carry-Alland moves confidently through a professional setting, leading a group of investors. She's unstoppable and up for any challenge. She shakes her colleague's hand from the head of the conference room table to seal the deal. She's driven and will never settle in her pursuit of excellence.

Full of energy and ambition, our TUMI woman carries her Mezzanine Joan Backpack with her as she heads backstage to cultivate her passions. She's dynamic and inspired. We see her sharing her ideas with the band and watches them play back, falling deep into the music. She's courageous with her creativity.  

Finally, she's an eccentric taste-maker at the top of her game, giving direction at a photoshoot. She has powerful opinions and drives those ideas further. The only thing that's as strong as her ideas is her sense of style. Her Mariella Vivian Tote makes a bold statement. She leads her team with confidence at all times.

"Being a part of this TUMI campaign has been an incredible experience," says Rosario Dawson. "I've loved expressing each of these personas, creating bold statements and communicating powerful actions through each journey."

"With this campaign, we wanted to follow the spirit embodied by each of these personas, revealing one amazing, strong, resilient, intelligent woman," says Victor Sanz, TUMI's Creative Director. "Partnering with Rosario to present this incredible woman to the world was an amazing experience. This woman inspired us and represents all the women breaking barriers and living in multiple modes around the world."

Georgica, Mezzanine, Voyageur and Mariella will be offered in a range of styles, sizes and colors and will be available in TUMI retail stores worldwide and on TUMI.com.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,200 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/719040/TUMI_Fall_Campaign.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Tutti pazzi per il caffè alla spina Illy, Cold Brew per i Millennial

Marketing

Tutti pazzi per il caffè alla spina
Illy, Cold Brew per i Millennial

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.