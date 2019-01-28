Boccia: sbloccare i cantieri per 400mila nuovi posti di lavoro
Economia

Messina: povertÃ  si combatte partendo da esigenze elementari
Economia

Centrodestra, Lupi: "Non mi entusiasma 'la gamba' della Meloni"
Politica

PD, Emiliano: "VoterÃ² Zingaretti, credo sarÃ  capace di stare alla guida mantenendo nostri principi"
Politica

Marco Granelli Assessore ai Trasporti Comune di Milano
Motori

Andrea Dellâ€™orto Presidente Confindustria ANCMA
Motori

Trivelle, Emiliano: "Soluzione del Governo Ã¨ pannicello caldo ma Costa ha fatto il possibile"
Politica

Sgarbi replica a Valentina Nappi... come pornostar fai cagare
Roma

Rossopomodoro, spruzza deodorante su dipendenti stranieri: Ã¨ bufera
Milano

Sea Watch, Zingaretti: "Governo viola legge, noi pronti ad accogliere i minori"
Politica

La democratica Harris lancia la sua campagna in USA: "America mai stata cosÃ¬ debole" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Shoah, posate nuove Pietre d'Inciampo nel ghetto di Venezia
Politica

Lady Gaga e Rami Malek superstar sul red carpet dei SAG Awards
Spettacoli

Conte inaugura centro per il clima e lo sviluppo sostenibile per l'Africa, lo speciale
Politica

Novak Djokovic da record, conquista il settimo Australian Open
Sport

Conte scherza con i fotografi: "Siamo in una dittatura"
Politica

Trivelle, Costa: "In 18 mesi arriveremo alla decisione definitiva"
Politica

A Panama si chiude la Gmg, il Papa: la prossima a Lisbona
Cronache

Pagani Huayra BC: una delle piÃ¹ veloci di sempre
Motori

Captain Marvel: il film sarÃ  ambientato nel futuro o nel passato?
Spettacoli

TUMI Unveils Global Campaign Starring Lenny & Zoë Kravitz

- The campaign, directed by Eliot Rausch, captured in the Bahamas, the beloved haven that established the soul of the Kravitz family. While honoring the passing of tradition, storytelling, and family values from generation to generation, TUMI joins the Kravitzs on their first film project together, on an intimate quest to where it all began; illustrating the strengthening of the bonds individuals create, and the significant, supporting role TUMI plays - understanding it's not about the destination, but the invaluable moments created along the way.

"To me, this campaign is about connecting with ourselves, our roots, and with each other," says Zoë Kravitz. "I loved working with TUMI and the idea of telling a story about travel, family and connecting with one's roots. It was amazing to travel to the other side of the island for my first time to see where my family originated from and to pay respect to our elders and those who came before us – to experience that with my father was monumental."

"I've been a TUMI customer and admirer of the brand for as long as I've been touring," says Lenny Kravitz. "When you're traveling and living out of a suitcase, your luggage becomes an extension of your home—and yourself for that matter. It's the one thing that's always with you: on the plane, on the tour bus, in the hotel room, backstage, or on set. So, you want it to be reliable, durable, and make a statement. For me, TUMI embodies all of those qualities to the fullest. Working on the campaign was very gratifying. Not only did I get the opportunity to represent a great product, but it was a very collaborative experience as I was involved in many creative aspects of the campaign."

In 1983, TUMI introduced its signature Ballistic Nylon, a material that revolutionized the travel market. Originally used by the military to protect WWII troops from shrapnel, TUMI incorporated the ultra-tough material into its luggage designs to make bags that would withstand the wear and tear of a life well-traveled. After rigorous testing proved it held up, TUMI added its patented functionality: U-zip pockets, telescoping handles, dual wheel systems, Add-a-Bag, expansion systems, TUMI Tracer®—interior and exterior features designed to make life on the move easier. The combination created the most reliable, time-tested travel companion the industry had seen. Now, 35 years later, TUMI remasters its iconic collection with Alpha 3.

"With the launch of A3, we took everything we stand for as a brand and pushed it one step further," says Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI. "It's always been a motivator for us to remember our products are what enable these travel stories to continue, and we were thrilled that both Lenny and Zoë Kravitz wanted to share their perfect journey with us."

Alpha 3 will be offered in a wide range of travel products, backpacks, day bags, accessories and more. The collection will retail for $35-$1,175 at TUMI retail stores worldwide and on TUMI.com. The campaign will run globally across the brands' social channels, including Facebook and Instagram, OOH and Digital.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business and travel essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale. For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812481/Tumi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214382/tumi_logo.jpg


Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa E' già caos tra le naufraghe

Isola dei Famosi 2019

Taylor Mega vs Marina La Rosa
E' già caos tra le naufraghe

