UBTech's All-terrain Patrol Robot ATRIS selected by Beijing's Shougang Park

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 gennaio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 gennaio

Un anno di bagarre, ecco gli scontri del 2018 in Parlamento
Politica

Un anno di bagarre, ecco gli scontri del 2018 in Parlamento

I parlamentari vanno in vacanza, il via/vai dei trolley fuori da Montecitorio
Politica

I parlamentari vanno in vacanza, il via/vai dei trolley fuori da Montecitorio

La Camera approva la Manovra. Sorrisi e strette di mano tra i banchi del Governo
Politica

La Camera approva la Manovra. Sorrisi e strette di mano tra i banchi del Governo

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia contro i botti di Lillo e Greg
Politica

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia contro i botti di Lillo e Greg

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia con Boldi-De Sica contro i botti
Politica

Capodanno, lo spot della Polizia con Boldi-De Sica contro i botti

Manovra, ok definitivo della Camera con 313 sÃ¬, Ã¨ legge
Politica

Manovra, ok definitivo della Camera con 313 sÃ¬, Ã¨ legge

Carfagna (Fi): "Basta stalking, Salvini e Di Maio non occupino l'etere il 31 Dicembre"
Politica

Carfagna (Fi): "Basta stalking, Salvini e Di Maio non occupino l'etere il 31 Dicembre"

Martina: "Governo allo sbando, piu' tasse, taglio pensioni e ci dicono che siamo terroristi"
Politica

Martina: "Governo allo sbando, piu' tasse, taglio pensioni e ci dicono che siamo...

Manovra Carfagna (Fi): "Piu' tasse e meno pensioni incredibile Salvini si sia prestato"
Politica

Manovra Carfagna (Fi): "Piu' tasse e meno pensioni incredibile Salvini si sia prestato"

Post M5s, Fassino: "Terrorismo mediatico? Da Blog campagna denigratoria quotidiana"
Politica

Post M5s, Fassino: "Terrorismo mediatico? Da Blog campagna denigratoria quotidiana"

Meloni: "Assurdo, Governo chiude i porti ma spende soldi per finanziare Global Compact"
Politica

Meloni: "Assurdo, Governo chiude i porti ma spende soldi per finanziare Global Compact"

Fico su post M5s: "Democrazia non Ã¨ sotto attacco" Applausi anche dall'opposizione
Politica

Fico su post M5s: "Democrazia non Ã¨ sotto attacco" Applausi anche dall'opposizione

Carelli spiega Post M5s: "Parla di terrorismo mediatico e psicologico inquina dibattito democratico"
Politica

Carelli spiega Post M5s: "Parla di terrorismo mediatico e psicologico inquina...

Post M5s, Carfagna: " Ritengo improprio paragonare lavoro delle opposizioni a terrorismo"
Politica

Post M5s, Carfagna: " Ritengo improprio paragonare lavoro delle opposizioni a terrorismo"

Carfagna a deputati in Aula che interrompono Lollobrigida: "Se volete chiacchierare c'Ã¨ la bouvette"
Politica

Carfagna a deputati in Aula che interrompono Lollobrigida: "Se volete chiacchierare...

Manovra, Boldrini e il gioco dei cartelli: "Fatto, ecco in cosa consiste"
Politica

Manovra, Boldrini e il gioco dei cartelli: "Fatto, ecco in cosa consiste"

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 31 dicembre
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per lunedÃ¬, 31 dicembre

Milan, Bakayoko: â€œRestare? Vedremo a fine stagioneâ€
Politica

Milan, Bakayoko: â€œRestare? Vedremo a fine stagioneâ€

Milan, Donnarumma: "Ora sono piÃ¹ sereno, Gattuso? Siamo tutti con lui"
Politica

Milan, Donnarumma: "Ora sono piÃ¹ sereno, Gattuso? Siamo tutti con lui"


UBTech's All-terrain Patrol Robot ATRIS selected by Beijing's Shougang Park

- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UBTech, a leading global AI and humanoid robotics company, announced on December 26, 2018 the signing of an agreement with New Shougang High-end Industry Comprehensive Services Park (Shougang Park), whereby the two parties will collaborate on the development of high-tech demonstration projects. On the same day, Shougang AI Industrial Park also commenced operations. UBTech's all-terrain patrol robot ATRIS will provide intelligent security support for the park.

ATRIS enhances the efficiency of security patrols within Shougang Park and reduce the park's costs associated with security staff. UBTech plans to continue working with Shougang Park to promote the development of the AI-enabled digital community and improve the industry ecosystem characterized by AI applications, with the aim of becoming a model for Beijing's ongoing urban development and supporting the city's hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

By using ATRIS, Shougang Park can establish a rapid, efficient and flexible smart security system, efficiently supporting security patrols within the park. ATRIS comes equipped with U-SLAM, an autonomous navigation feature that allows Shougang Park to build a comprehensive smart solution for security patrols by scheduling the locations, routes and time for such patrols based on the environment and local geography. ATRIS automatically adapts to a number of complex road conditions, including cobblestone paths, steps and sloping roads, in addition to being capable of conducting security patrols even under poor weather conditions.

ATRIS enables round-the-clock patrols and monitoring of sensitive areas within the park through accurate identification of persons within its range of vision even when cloudy, foggy or at night. ATRIS also comes with a "SOS" emergency call button that automatically calls for help when an emergency situation has been identified, allowing for real-time communication with the park's security center.

About UBTech

Founded in 2012, UBTech is a global leading AI and humanoid robotics company. In 2018, UBTech achieved a valuation of USD$5 billion following the single largest funding round ever for an artificial intelligence company, underscoring the company's technological leadership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802953/UBTech_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802954/UBTech_2.jpg


Oroscopo 2019 dei viaggi Le mete giuste segno per segno

Costume

Oroscopo 2019 dei viaggi
Le mete giuste segno per segno

