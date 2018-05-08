UEFA & Pepsi® Announce 'New Rules' For UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony Presented By Pepsi

Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video
Roma

Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video

Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa
Economia

Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa

Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s
Politica

Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s

Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale
Milano

Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale

A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare
Politica

A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare

Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza
Politica

Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza

Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito
Politica

Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito

RoadShow Anas, Ferrara (coord A2 e Area Calabria): "Stanziato 1mld per A2, ridotti gli incidenti"
Politica

RoadShow Anas, Ferrara (coord A2 e Area Calabria): "Stanziato 1mld per A2, ridotti gli...

Toti: al Paese non serve un governo tecnico
Politica

Toti: al Paese non serve un governo tecnico

Anas festeggia i 90anni a Salerno, tecnologia e sicurezza le direttrici per il futuro, lo speciale
Politica

Anas festeggia i 90anni a Salerno, tecnologia e sicurezza le direttrici per il futuro,...

Compleanno Esercito, la parata delle divise militari
Milano

Compleanno Esercito, la parata delle divise militari

Parata a Bengasi, Haftar lancia un'offensiva contro i terroristi
Politica

Parata a Bengasi, Haftar lancia un'offensiva contro i terroristi

Bus in fiamme a Roma: "Ho visto fuoco e ho fatto scendere tutti"
Cronache

Bus in fiamme a Roma: "Ho visto fuoco e ho fatto scendere tutti"

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, le immagini dall'alto
Cronache

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, le immagini dall'alto

Governo, Toti: "Forza Italia con Lega e Fdi, no ad un esecutivo di tregua"
Politica

Governo, Toti: "Forza Italia con Lega e Fdi, no ad un esecutivo di tregua"

Raid al bar a Roma, arrestati i quattro esponenti del clan Casamonica
Politica

Raid al bar a Roma, arrestati i quattro esponenti del clan Casamonica

Di Maio: voto il 22 luglio. Ma il mio cellulare Ã¨ sempre acceso
Politica

Di Maio: voto il 22 luglio. Ma il mio cellulare Ã¨ sempre acceso

Festival di Cannes al via tra #MeToo e polemiche sui selfie
Spettacoli

Festival di Cannes al via tra #MeToo e polemiche sui selfie

Bus in fiamme a Roma: chiusa via del Tritone, evacuata Rinascente
Cronache

Bus in fiamme a Roma: chiusa via del Tritone, evacuata Rinascente

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, Vigili del Fuoco cercano di domare le fiamme
Cronache

Bus in fiamme in centro a Roma, Vigili del Fuoco cercano di domare le fiamme

UEFA & Pepsi® Announce 'New Rules' For UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony Presented By Pepsi

- PURCHASE, New York, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- #LOVEITLIVEIT – UEFA and Pepsi® have announced Dua Lipa as the music artist performing at the 2018 "UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi." The multi-award winning, 'New Rules' singer will take to the pitch to help fans in every corner of the globe celebrate their love of football and build anticipation minutes before the world's most watched annual sporting event kicks off in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, May 26th. 

In its third year of the hotly-anticipated "UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi," Dua Lipa will take a truly global stage with the worlds of music, entertainment and sport colliding to bring fans an unforgettable experience – whether they're in the stadium or tuning in at home. Dua Lipa, who holds the record for the youngest female solo artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views and is currently the top streamed female artist in the world on Spotify, will perform hits from her latest album, including "IDGAF" and "New Rules," which has gone Platinum in 18 countries. The global superstar's album has gone on to sell over 2.2 million copies and 17 million singles worldwide.

Dua Lipa said: "I was honoured to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the 'UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony' – it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I can't wait to get in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event – I'm planning to put on an unforgettable show!" 

This year's Final will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv on Saturday, May 26th and air in over 220 countries and territories around the world.

"A brand rooted in both music and football, Pepsi aims to celebrate the passion and love of fans and allow them to live the game like never before. Bringing one of the hottest music stars to one of the world's biggest sporting events will do just that," said Natalia Filippociants, Senior Marketing Director, Global Pepsi Trademark, Global Beverage Group, PepsiCo. "Dua Lipa is a phenomenal music artist and we're excited for her to get everyone on their feet ahead of such an exciting global moment for the game we all love and live for."

Alongside PepsiCo's continued sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League, Pepsi launched its global "LOVE IT. LIVE IT. FOOTBALL." campaign starring a world-class line-up of global footballers: Leo Messi, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Carli Lloyd and Dele Alli. The global campaign connects art and sport to bring the beautiful game to life – on and off the pitch – and features an energetic new global TV commercial and personalised on-pack designs by artists from each player's home country.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director, commented: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with our partner Pepsi on the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final for the third year running. Pepsi is synonymous with bringing music, entertainment and sport together and this year's event is set to be a great occasion. We are excited to welcome Dua Lipa to Kyiv. Her energy will provide the crowd with the perfect performance just moments before the ultimate match in European club football kicks off."

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChampionsLeague and the official Pepsi Facebook pages around the world. Join the conversation online with #LOVEITLIVEIT.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Nicole.Tronolone@pepsico.com

About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686556/PepsiCo_UEFA_Opening_Ceremony.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/686555/PepsiCo_Dua_Lipa.jpg  

in evidenza
Il papà di Meghan si prepara Mr Markle dal sarto per l'abito

Costume

Il papà di Meghan si prepara
Mr Markle dal sarto per l'abito

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.