Ueni Trading Launches New English Website for Brand Owners Seeking to Crack Japanese Market

Funerali Diabolik, il saluto dei tifosi a Fabrizio Piscitelli
Video

Funerali Diabolik, il saluto dei tifosi a Fabrizio Piscitelli

Funerali Diabolik, alta tensione tra famiglia Piscitelli e forze dell'ordine
Roma

Funerali Diabolik, alta tensione tra famiglia Piscitelli e forze dell'ordine

Zingaretti sorridente entra in Quirinale per Consultazioni, con lui Delrio Marcucci e Gentiloni
Politica

Zingaretti sorridente entra in Quirinale per Consultazioni, con lui Delrio Marcucci e...

Meloni: "Ho sentito Salvini, al voto insieme vinciamo"
Politica

Meloni: "Ho sentito Salvini, al voto insieme vinciamo"

Meloni: ho sentito Salvini, penso se si andasse al voto Fdi e Lega, vedremo Fi
Politica

Meloni: ho sentito Salvini, penso se si andasse al voto Fdi e Lega, vedremo Fi

Meloni: Fdi per voto subito, chi fino a ieri si insultava non potrÃ  governare insieme a lungo
Politica

Meloni: Fdi per voto subito, chi fino a ieri si insultava non potrÃ  governare insieme...

Meloni: "Voto unico esito rispettoso degli italiani"
Politica

Meloni: "Voto unico esito rispettoso degli italiani"

Consultazioni, la delegazione di FdI arriva a piedi al Quirinale
Politica

Consultazioni, la delegazione di FdI arriva a piedi al Quirinale

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 23 agosto

MSF: sulla Ocean Viking il clima Ã¨ sempre piÃ¹ teso
Cronache

MSF: sulla Ocean Viking il clima Ã¨ sempre piÃ¹ teso

Governo, consultazioni al via: Casellati e Fico da Mattarella
Politica

Governo, consultazioni al via: Casellati e Fico da Mattarella

Consultazioni, Lupi: "Elezioni per un Governo stabile di centro-destra"
Politica

Consultazioni, Lupi: "Elezioni per un Governo stabile di centro-destra"

Consultazioni, Fornaro (LeU): "No ad arrocchi, disponibili a Governo di svolta"
Politica

Consultazioni, Fornaro (LeU): "No ad arrocchi, disponibili a Governo di svolta"

Governo, Lorenzin: "Sgomenti per crisi iniziata senza motivazioni"
Politica

Governo, Lorenzin: "Sgomenti per crisi iniziata senza motivazioni"

Fico al Quirinale, colloquio di mezz'ora con Mattarella
Politica

Fico al Quirinale, colloquio di mezz'ora con Mattarella

Boccia: (Confindustria): "C'Ã¨ un rischio stagnazione e recessione"
Politica

Boccia: (Confindustria): "C'Ã¨ un rischio stagnazione e recessione"

Grasso: appello a Pd e M5S, avere coraggio per trovare Governo di legislatura
Politica

Grasso: appello a Pd e M5S, avere coraggio per trovare Governo di legislatura

Boccia (Confindustria): "Nuovo Governo deve affrontare prioritÃ  economica"
Politica

Boccia (Confindustria): "Nuovo Governo deve affrontare prioritÃ  economica"

20-08-19 Taverna saluta i sostenitori M5s fuori dal Senato: "Manifestazioni che fanno bene al cuore"
Politica

20-08-19 Taverna saluta i sostenitori M5s fuori dal Senato: "Manifestazioni che fanno...


Ueni Trading Launches New English Website for Brand Owners Seeking to Crack Japanese Market

- (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105599/201908079538/_prw_PI1lg_EWlxjQqk.jpg)

Official website: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/  

Ueni Trading is looking for products in new categories. It encourages clients to contact the company if they have products they want to sell in Japan such as national brands and lifestyle brands that are still not available in Japan.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/contact_us/  

About Ueni Trading Company Limited

Ueni Trading Company Limited is one of the top-brand import/wholesale companies in Japan. Since its founding in 1989, Ueni Trading has built and maintained strong, productive partnerships in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

For details please visit: https://www.ueni.co.jp/en/


in evidenza
Vacanze green per gli italiani 3 su 4 in malghe, frantoi e cantine

Green

Vacanze green per gli italiani
3 su 4 in malghe, frantoi e cantine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.