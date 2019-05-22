UL Named a Leading EHS Solution in the Latest Green Quadrant Report

Confindustria, oltre due minuti di applausi per Mattarella
Politica

Confindustria, oltre due minuti di applausi per Mattarella

Sindaco 'destituito' di Istanbul apre nuova campagna elettorale
Politica

Sindaco 'destituito' di Istanbul apre nuova campagna elettorale

Pullman si ribalta sulla Siena-Firenze: un morto e diversi feriti
Cronache

Pullman si ribalta sulla Siena-Firenze: un morto e diversi feriti

Bimbo di due anni trovato morto in casa a Milano: Ã¨ stato ucciso
Cronache

Bimbo di due anni trovato morto in casa a Milano: Ã¨ stato ucciso

Il tappeto volante di Koi, omaggio dello street artist ad Aladdin
Culture

Il tappeto volante di Koi, omaggio dello street artist ad Aladdin

Marco Mengoni torna in autunno nei palazzetti d'Italia e d'Europa
Spettacoli

Marco Mengoni torna in autunno nei palazzetti d'Italia e d'Europa

Il rapper Samuel Heron si racconta in "Triste"
Spettacoli

Il rapper Samuel Heron si racconta in "Triste"

Cannes, Giannini: "Pasqualino Settebellezze" fu un film faticoso
Spettacoli

Cannes, Giannini: "Pasqualino Settebellezze" fu un film faticoso

Pirelli HangarBicocca, un'immersione nel lavoro di Andreotta CalÃ²
Culture

Pirelli HangarBicocca, un'immersione nel lavoro di Andreotta CalÃ²

Bus di turisti finisce in una scarpata a Siena, un morto e 37 feriti
Politica

Bus di turisti finisce in una scarpata a Siena, un morto e 37 feriti

La lezione di Giancarlo Giannini: per recitare bisogna divertirsi
Spettacoli

La lezione di Giancarlo Giannini: per recitare bisogna divertirsi

Presentato a Londra Honor 20 Pro nonostante il blocco di Google
Economia

Presentato a Londra Honor 20 Pro nonostante il blocco di Google

"Figli di boss". Le vite in cerca di riscatto di Cirrincione
Politica

"Figli di boss". Le vite in cerca di riscatto di Cirrincione

Meteorite illumina a giorno la notte australiana
Politica

Meteorite illumina a giorno la notte australiana

Giancarlo Giannini e Catch 22: Clooney? Magari fosse Presidente
Spettacoli

Giancarlo Giannini e Catch 22: Clooney? Magari fosse Presidente

Governo, Giorgetti: "Qualcosa non ha funzionato, ma squadra che vince non si cambia"
Politica

Governo, Giorgetti: "Qualcosa non ha funzionato, ma squadra che vince non si cambia"

Tour Aboca arriva a Milano: "Il cibo condiziona il nostro umore"
Cronache

Tour Aboca arriva a Milano: "Il cibo condiziona il nostro umore"

Si ribalta bus turistico vicino Siena, morta una donna e 31 feriti. Le riprese aeree del luogo
Politica

Si ribalta bus turistico vicino Siena, morta una donna e 31 feriti. Le riprese aeree...

Downton Abbey riapre le sue porte: il trailer del film
Spettacoli

Downton Abbey riapre le sue porte: il trailer del film

Usa, #StopTheBans: migliaia in piazza contro le leggi sull'aborto
Politica

Usa, #StopTheBans: migliaia in piazza contro le leggi sull'aborto


UL Named a Leading EHS Solution in the Latest Green Quadrant Report

- NORTHBROOK, Illinois, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UL has again been named a market leader in the latest Green Quadrant report by independent analyst firm Verdantix. The ranking places UL among the most elite EHS and sustainability software firms in the world and distinguishes UL's solutions for their ability to jointly manage EHS requirements and workflows with reporting objectives, as well as UL's global presence and deep subject matter expertise. The Green Quadrant report follows a rigorous, independent evaluation process and can be found at http://info.insights.ul.com/verdantix-report-2019.html

UL was lauded specifically for its capabilities in sustainability management. GHG reporting and EHS training, tracking and content management. UL led the "GHG emissions management" category, above the other 22 firms evaluated. UL also performed highest in the sustainability management category for its "comprehensive sustainability functionality—including program management."

Verdantix further highlighted UL's offerings not included in the analysis, including its environment and sustainability consulting services for circular economy initiatives and efforts to set science-based GHG targets. The firm also highlighted UL's extensive EHS training management, calling it "one of the most comprehensive EHS training content libraries" for its 800 titles and 11 languages, along with UL's ability to create custom courseware for its clients.

"We are delighted that Verdantix has again named UL's offerings as a market leader. We are fully committed to supporting our customers with our breadth of capabilities and deep subject matter expertise to reduce risk, confirm compliance, and enhance sustainability," said Gitte Schjotz, president of UL's Retail and Industry business unit. "UL has proven that we can consistently serve a wide range of stakeholders with a clear and customer-centric focus on their EHS and sustainability needs."

Verdantix highlighted several of UL's unique advantages. UL has functionality across environment, health, safety and sustainability information management. Its history of leadership in safety management and training, along with its best-in-class sustainability measures, offers clients a way to jointly manage EHS and sustainability programs.

"This year's Green Quadrant report recognizes UL's strength in sustainability and greenhouse gas emissions management, which are increasingly becoming a focus for companies reporting their sustainability and carbon performance," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager of UL's Environment & Sustainability division. "As the report indicates, UL's sustainability software is a comprehensive, globally scalable solution and is a top choice for companies."  

UL has been one of the world's leading safety science companies for 125 years. That heritage, combined with personnel in 38 countries, makes it a natural choice for large international firms seeking software with a global presence.

The full Green Quadrant Report can be accessed through http://info.insights.ul.com/verdantix-report-2019.html.

About ULUL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

CONTACT: Johnathon BriggsUL, Corporate CommunicationsT: (847) 664-8268E: johnathon.briggs@ul.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg


in evidenza
Wanda Nara, che spacco da urlo Si vedono gli slip... LE FOTO

E quella frase sibillina...

Wanda Nara, che spacco da urlo
Si vedono gli slip... LE FOTO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.