11 giugno 2019- 12:01 UL Officially Approved as an External Testing Laboratory to the BMW Group

- As a unique add-on service for customers worldwide, UL's Krefeld facility offers in-house injection molding of test specimens with extensive tracking of processing parameters. This combination of in-house injection molding and comprehensive testing services offer thermoplastic raw material suppliers extended and substantial product development support.

"This approval by BMW is an essential part of our client-oriented expansion of service offerings towards the Automotive industry," said Thomas Wagner, PhD, automotive business manager of UL's Chemicals division. "UL has a very collaborative relationship with manufacturers of thermoplastic raw materials. Now we can offer our clients a new complete service package to have their grades officially approved for serial applications in BMW automobiles. Our materials experts can support clients in the entire process of getting their material grades listed to GS 93016.'

The ISO 17025 accredited materials testing center in Krefeld-Uerdingen offers a unique set of all-inclusive services. With highly specialized testing laboratories and comprehensive material databases, the Chemicals division of UL supports automotive manufacturers and Tier suppliers from product concept stage to early product development through to final Part Production Approval Process (PPAP) for an optimized time-to-market.

