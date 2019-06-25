Il nuovo singolo dei ModÃ  "Quel sorriso in volto"
Spettacoli

Salvini: la Sea Watch non entra a Lampedusa, neanche a Natale
Politica

Male la crescita nel Lazio, appello Federmanager alle istituzioni
Economia

Recita l'inno della Roma alla nozze in chiesa, prete furioso
Cronache

La rivincita della vodka alla frutta: diventa un cocktail da bar
Cronache

Spazio, l'impulso della politica con l'Intergruppo parlamentare
Economia

Auditel, de Bianchi (Upa): "Salto di qualitÃ  per investitori pubblicitari"
Scienza e tecnologia

Auditel, Imperiali (Presidente): 'Nel 2020 Total audience della Tv '
Scienza e tecnologia

Leonardo e la musica: a Milano rinasce il Grande Organo Continuo
Culture

La sfida delle 5 R di Ferrero: meno plastica nel packaging
Economia

Tablet e bambini? Se usato con regole puÃ² anche essere educativo
Cronache

Migranti Sea Watch: "Non ce la facciamo piÃ¹, fateci sbarcare"
Cronache

Parmigiani (Unipol): "Finanza sostenibile, servono competenze"
Economia

Marazia, Widiba:"Open Banking, da minaccia a nuova opportunitÃ "
Economia

Marco Morelli, MPS:"Portare in parallelo innovazione con l'esistente"
Economia

Cimbri (Unipol): "Finanza sostenibile, il percorso Ã¨ appena cominciato"
Economia

Ladri in casa inchiodati dalle telecamere: i furti in serie nei box auto
Roma

Rapporto Banca d'Italia: rallenta l'economia siciliana nel 2018
Economia

Colpo alla 'Ndrangheta in Emilia Romagna, il video delle intercettazioni
Politica

Ponte Genova, Toninelli: "Inaugurazione in primavera 2020"
Politica

Ulterion® Coatings Make Paper Packaging Truly Sustainable

- In its first major product rollout, well over 2 million paper cups coated with Ulterion® have been sold by a major fast-food chain and no complaints have been received.  Paper cups coated with Ulterion® are available now from major cup converters throughout North America and will soon be available in Europe. 

Surendra Jain, Chairman of Jain Chem states, "We created Ulterion® coatings to help the world flourish in a clean environment." Manoj Jain, CEO of Jain Chem continues, "When we considered the amount of packaging waste that occurs in our culture, we realized that we could really contribute to the circular economy."

About Jain Chem, Ltd.  Founded in 1977, Jain Chem, Ltd. specializes in designing customized and unique chemical solutions for our customers across a number of downstream businesses, including paper, packaging and textiles.  Our product innovation strategy is focused on developing environmentally friendly, green and sustainable products. We believe in delivering performance, added value and a competitive edge with our products that help differentiate our customers from their competition in the global marketplace.  Jain Chem adheres to the highest quality, safety and environmental standards and our manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

More information can be found at www.Ulterion.com.

Contact: Gil Sherman, Sales Manager, Jain Chem, Ltd. (864) 323-6993

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927859/Ulterion_Logo.jpg


