Ultrafabrics® to Launch First International Showroom During Clerkenwell Design Week

Direzione PD, Scalfarotto: "Noi non 'sbertucciamo' nessuno in diretta streaming, abbiamo rispetto"
Politica

Direzione PD, Scalfarotto: "Noi non 'sbertucciamo' nessuno in diretta streaming,...

Roma, ottant'anni di Eur: una mostra ne racconta l'evoluzione
Cronache

Roma, ottant'anni di Eur: una mostra ne racconta l'evoluzione

Alessio Bonomo in "La musica non esiste": un omaggio a Mesolella
Spettacoli

Alessio Bonomo in "La musica non esiste": un omaggio a Mesolella

Vinitaly: all'insegna del mercato asiatico e dei giovani
Economia

Vinitaly: all'insegna del mercato asiatico e dei giovani

Roma, la direzione Pd alla ricerca di una mediazione sul governo
Politica

Roma, la direzione Pd alla ricerca di una mediazione sul governo

Spagna, l'Eta ufficializza: smantellate tutte le nostre strutture
Politica

Spagna, l'Eta ufficializza: smantellate tutte le nostre strutture

Emma Morton, "Bitten by the Devil" melting pot di contaminazioni
Spettacoli

Emma Morton, "Bitten by the Devil" melting pot di contaminazioni

Due esemplari di okapi arrivati al Parco Zoo di Falconara
Politica

Due esemplari di okapi arrivati al Parco Zoo di Falconara

Roma a un passo dalla Champions, le voci dei tifosi il giorno dopo la partita
Politica

Roma a un passo dalla Champions, le voci dei tifosi il giorno dopo la partita

Direzione PD, Rosato: "Nessuna conta o resa dei conti, fiducia a Martina"
Politica

Direzione PD, Rosato: "Nessuna conta o resa dei conti, fiducia a Martina"

Direzione Pd, Romano: indispensabile una nuova legge elettorale
Politica

Direzione Pd, Romano: indispensabile una nuova legge elettorale

Visita veterinaria per le foche, ecco come si abituano agli strumenti
Politica

Visita veterinaria per le foche, ecco come si abituano agli strumenti

"Novantadue", al Piccolo Eliseo in scena Falcone e Borsellino
Spettacoli

"Novantadue", al Piccolo Eliseo in scena Falcone e Borsellino

Thomas, 18 anni e nuove sfide: studio il basso e sogno l'estero
Spettacoli

Thomas, 18 anni e nuove sfide: studio il basso e sogno l'estero

Direzione PD, contestatore fermato dalla Polizia all'ingresso del Nazareno e portato via in auto
Politica

Direzione PD, contestatore fermato dalla Polizia all'ingresso del Nazareno e portato...

ll Partito Democratico si riunisce tra pioggia, contestazioni e canti ecclesiastici
Politica

ll Partito Democratico si riunisce tra pioggia, contestazioni e canti ecclesiastici

Direzione PD, due anziani contestatori si presentano con un cartello 'Renzusconi hai rotti li mar..'
Politica

Direzione PD, due anziani contestatori si presentano con un cartello 'Renzusconi hai...

Chiara Ferragni svela una parte di 'Italiana', la nuova hit di J-Ax e Fedez
Politica

Chiara Ferragni svela una parte di 'Italiana', la nuova hit di J-Ax e Fedez

Il militante Pd: no a un accordo con il Movimento Cinque Stelle
Politica

Il militante Pd: no a un accordo con il Movimento Cinque Stelle

Direzione PD, Fassino: "Nessun rischio scissione"
Politica

Direzione PD, Fassino: "Nessun rischio scissione"

Ultrafabrics® to Launch First International Showroom During Clerkenwell Design Week

- NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, 2018, Ultrafabrics®, the maker of intelligent animal-free performance fabrics, is launching its first international showroom in the London district of Clerkenwell, a major hub of innovation and design in the UK, Europe and the world.

The Ultrafabrics showroom will serve as an innovative, engaging and inspiring destination for clients, designers, and the public at large, as well as the office headquarters for the Ultrafabrics Europe team.

The new space located at 6 Northburgh Street, will officially open for Clerkenwell Design Week, the UK's leading independent design festival, which annually attracts the international design community to the area for three days of exciting events.

The showroom is being designed by award-winning, Copenhagen and Tokyo-based, interior design agency OeO Studios, and it will focus on the Japan-meets-West combination of craftsmanship, quality, style, functionality and attention to detail synonymous with Ultrafabrics.

Clay Rosenberg, CEO of Ultrafabrics says:

"The goal for our showroom is to stimulate and inspire clients while serving as a new creative destination for the international design community. Clerkenwell plays host to a number of the world's top design brands and we are delighted to join the community."

About Ultrafabrics:With decades of polyurethane craftsmanship, Ultrafabrics is reshaping the world of performance fabrics – one surface at a time. Made by humans, for humans, our passion is the creation of unrivaled sensorial experiences and changing the definition and expectation for what a performance fabric can be, do and feel like.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479347/UF_Logo.jpg

in evidenza
"Mi chiamavano scimmia nera" Le confessioni di Baye Dame

Spettacoli

"Mi chiamavano scimmia nera"
Le confessioni di Baye Dame

