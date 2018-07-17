UnionPay Will be Extensively Accepted in Tourist Attractions and Public Transportation in France

Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e obiettivo occupazione
Boccia, Presidente Confindustria: decreto dignitÃ  e obiettivo occupazione

Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "
Caprari Presidente Anima Confindustria: "Dal Governo ci aspettiamo continuitÃ "

CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia
CalabrÃ², Presidente Fondazione Pirelli: il rapporto tra uomo e tecnologia

La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato
La giovane calciatrice piÃ¹ fallosa di sempre, sospesa a tempo indeterminato

A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio
A Rainbow MagicLand il campionato di fuochi d'artificio

Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager
Spese pazze di Johnny Depp, salta processo contro ex manager

Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia
Corpi donna e bambino abbandonati su barca al largo della Libia

Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter
Giampiero Maioli, CrÃ©dit Agricole: nuova partnership strategica con Inter

Alessandro Antonello, ad Inter: la nuova partnership con Credit Agricole
Alessandro Antonello, ad Inter: la nuova partnership con Credit Agricole

Di Lernia presenta Peranziani.it, la Community dei "Senior"
Di Lernia presenta Peranziani.it, la Community dei "Senior"

Danilo Gallinari racconta il progetto "We playground together"
Danilo Gallinari racconta il progetto "We playground together"

FSN, Dr. Gualtiero Lorini: "Costruire la pace"
FSN, Dr. Gualtiero Lorini: "Costruire la pace"

FSN, Dr. Roberto Caracci: "La madre come archetipo e come mistero"
FSN, Dr. Roberto Caracci: "La madre come archetipo e come mistero"

FSN, Prof.ssa Basso: "Malattia mentale e imputabilitÃ "
FSN, Prof.ssa Basso: "Malattia mentale e imputabilitÃ "

Tria: "Reddito cittadinanza sostituirÃ  altri strumenti"
Tria: "Reddito cittadinanza sostituirÃ  altri strumenti"

Blitz Casamonica, Carabinieri: "Anche lo speaker Baldini vittima del clan"
Blitz Casamonica, Carabinieri: "Anche lo speaker Baldini vittima del clan"

Mattarella a Tbilisi: "La Georgia partner affidabile e stabile"
Mattarella a Tbilisi: "La Georgia partner affidabile e stabile"

Seoul, protesta choc con cuccioli morti: stop al massacro di cani
Seoul, protesta choc con cuccioli morti: stop al massacro di cani

Maradona, fan bielorussi in delirio allo stadio di Brest
Maradona, fan bielorussi in delirio allo stadio di Brest

Las Vegas, poliziotto spara mentre guida attraverso il parabrezza
Las Vegas, poliziotto spara mentre guida attraverso il parabrezza


UnionPay Will be Extensively Accepted in Tourist Attractions and Public Transportation in France

- France is the world's largest tourist destination and has been the first choice for Chinese tourists visiting Europe for five consecutive years. A Chinese tourist "Nicolas" found the UnionPay card was capable of cash withdrawal during his visit to Paris back in 2015. And last month, when he visited France for a second time, he discovered that UnionPay cards are being accepted in towns in Provence and Fontainebleau now. At present, about 70% of ATMs and more than 200,000 merchants in France accept UnionPay cards, covering places such as Paris Champs Elysées, Place Vendôme and Charles de Gaulle. AccorHotels Group and Louvre Hotel Group are also accepting UnionPay in all their hotels.

The cooperation between UnionPay International and La Banque Postale will realize UnionPay acceptance at many cultural attractions, 8,500 post offices, Paris Airport shuttle buses, about 10,000 taxis in the Paris region, and many transport, cultural establishments and supermarkets. Meanwhile, all the Bank's ATMs in France will accept UnionPay cards. The local UnionPay card acceptance network will be further improved to better meet the growing payment demand of free-and-independent travelers.

So far, UnionPay is accepted at more than 3 million merchants in 39 countries and regions in Europe, accounting for over 60% of all bankcard-accepting merchants in the region. UnionPay will reach 100% acceptance in Spain this year. UnionPay is also accepted at more than 80% of ATMs and 50% of merchants in Italy. The official website of European airlines such as Air France, KLM, Lufthansa and Finnair accept UnionPay cards, and cardholders can also purchase Eurail Europasses online with UnionPay cards.


Tutti pazzi per il caffè alla spina Illy, Cold Brew per i Millennial

Tutti pazzi per il caffè alla spina
Illy, Cold Brew per i Millennial

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


