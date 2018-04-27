Coree, firmata dichiarazione per arrivare a una pace permanente
Politica

Nuove linee built-in di Bertazzoni in attesa del forno connesso
Economia

Salvini: "Mai col PD, Centrodestra al Governo o si torna al voto"
Politica

"Branco" accusato di abusi e non di stupro, proteste a Pamplona
Politica

Saturday Night Live quarta puntata: lo sketch con Claudia Gerini
Spettacoli

Coree, un viaggio nell'invisibile della Zona Demilitarizzata
Politica

Dal carcere alla Fashion Week: i detenuti lavorano a uncinetto
Politica

Una siepe a forma di Lupa capitolina a Piazza Venezia a Roma
Cronache

Scontro Mussolini-sindaco Macerata per un fantoccio del Duce appeso in piazza il 25 aprile, servizio
Politica

Salvini: "Nel centro-destra c'e' chi si preoccupa di ricucire e chi passa il tempo ad insultare"
Politica

Migliaia di manifestanti in Messico chiedono giustizia per gli studenti uccisi a Guadalajara
Politica

A Ila air show di Berlino c'Ã¨ MALE, risposta europea al Predator
Scienza e tecnologia

Nicaragua, corteo e veglia per il giornalista ucciso Angel Gahona
Politica

Meloni: ''Vergognoso un governo senza centrodestra''
Politica

La sicurezza stradale raccontata in musica, ecco i vincitori del contest #buonmotivo di Anas
Politica

Il truck di Anas arriva a Reggio Emilia, lo speciale
Politica

Si chiama Louis Arthur Charles, il terzogenito di Kate e William
Politica

Berlusconi acclamato a Trieste, pioggia di selfie per l'ex cavaliere
Politica

Colaninno: ''Se Italia non ha ancora governo Ã¨ colpa delle favole di Salvini"
Politica

Salvini: "Impensabile un Governo senza la Lega, non siamo fessi"
Politica

Unique Digital Football Business Dugout Announces New £8.275 Million ($11.685 Million) Investment

- Digital football business Dugout today revealed details of new investment that will see the company expand its existing operations, as well as ambitious partnership plans to enhance its technology offering and support growth in the MENA region.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683085/Dugout_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683086/Dugout_Phone.jpg )

Dugout represents the first time the world's biggest clubs have joined forces to create a business - with founding partners including AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid CF, Inter Milan, Roma, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and more.

All 77 clubs (and a growing number of players) have a dedicated Dugout profile to upload content and interact with fans, meaning that Dugout users get a totally personalised experience based on the clubs and players they follow. The business launched in late 2016 and has already gathered over 67 million unique users and 912 million video views to date. Dugout has a social footprint of 2.1 billion and over 12,500 videos have been posted on the platform by clubs, players and brands.

Today, Dugout has announced an additional £8.275 million investment led by renowned US entrepreneurs David and Frank McCourt, alongside a number of other strategic smaller-scale investors. The £8.275 million investment reflects the rapid growth of the business and its expanding network of partners across football, business, media, technology and brand advertising. 

David McCourt, founder and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications, is one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs. David is also the founder of ALTV.com, one of the fastest growing free streaming services in the MENA region. His brother, Frank, is Chairman and CEO of McCourt LP and McCourt Global, and well known to sports fans as the owner of Olympique De Marseille and former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

David McCourt, Founder and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, said: 

"Dugout represents an excellent opportunity to capitalize on two significant global trends. Firstly, the huge demand for great, original and highly-personalized content. Secondly, the soaring popularity of football in practically every market. Dugout has already done what many thought impossible by bringing the world's top clubs together in one shared enterprise. Now, we want to use this excellent foundation to grow a truly iconic company that inspires fans and brands the world over." 

"Our collaboration with Dugout will also enhance the company's tech capabilities and enable it to grow its audience in strategically important markets. For example, the partnership between Dugout and ALTV will deliver exclusive access to original content for football fans across the Middle East and North Africa." 

Elliot Richardson, Founder and Chairman of Dugout, said: 

"We are delighted to have secured both the Series A funding round and strategic capital investment, led by Frank and David McCourt. Frank and David bring with them decades of commercial success, experience and entrepreneurial zeal - they are fantastic partners as we move into the next phase of our development as a business." 

"We're thrilled with how popular the platform has proven so far with fans, as well as the brands and commercial partners we've brought into the fold. This investment keeps that momentum going and partnerships with innovators like ALTV and Alchemy Media both enhance our technology offering and open up key markets like the Middle East and North Africa, where we know our club partners have such huge support." 

Dugout has recently announced a number of other strategic partnerships designed to support the business' objective of expanding its global presence. For example, in December Dugout launched a partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) - boosting the brand's global profile and tapping into the growing popularity of football in North America. Today's announcement highlights the company's focus on MENA, although Dugout is expected to make further announcements in the coming weeks about other territories and partnerships.

This approach reflects Dugout's core belief in "localisation of content" - giving partners and brands detailed analytics that enable them to better understand audience behaviour and tastes in specific markets, in order to boost fan engagement and unlock potential.

The company has also signed deals with innovative tech companies like VEWD, SPOTX Rakuten/Viber and Amazon to reach more users and provide brands advertising on the platform with better engagement, cutting-edge user consumer targeting and detailed analytics.

Dugout was initially available in eight languages: English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese and Bahasa (Indonesian), with Arabic to be added in the coming months.

Akira Partners acted as Financial Advisors to Dugout on this transaction.

 

in evidenza
Royal Baby, ora c'è il nome Si chiama Louis Arthur Charles

Costume

Royal Baby, ora c'è il nome
Si chiama Louis Arthur Charles

