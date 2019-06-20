Universal Fibers Expands Finished Yarn Capabilities in Europe and Asia

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio
Cronache

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi
Cronache

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea
Politica

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese
Spettacoli

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75
Cronache

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole
Economia

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime
Cronache

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG
Cina

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete
Roma

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun
Economia

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"
Politica

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica
Economia

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo
Spettacoli

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi
Spettacoli

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua"...

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"
Economia

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello
Cronache

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata
Spettacoli

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"
Economia

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"
Politica

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"


Universal Fibers Expands Finished Yarn Capabilities in Europe and Asia

- "This marks another investment in our commitment to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers," said Phil Harmon, President of Universal Fibers. "As an expanding global company we continue to add resources and invest in our business to meet the unique and varied needs of our markets throughout the world."

Universal Fibers offers premium solution-dyed fiber in styled finished yarns including Helix®, Silkworks® and Revolve®. These proprietary ready-to-tuft technologies are highly valued in the market and require various finish techniques including twisting and heat-setting. By expanding capacity in these areas, Universal Fibers assures the highest standards of quality and service its customers have come to expect.

About Universal Fibers, Inc.: Universal Fibers, Inc. is one of two business units within Universal Fiber Systems, LLC, with Premiere Fibers, Inc. the second business unit. Based in Bristol, Virginia USA with manufacturing facilities in Europe, Thailand and China. Universal Fibers, Inc. is a global leader in the production of high quality, solution-dyed synthetic filament-based fibers for the flooring, transportation and industrial fibers industries.

Universal Fibers® | ISO 9001, 14001 | Bristol, Virginia USA | Taicang, ChinaFor more information, contact; +1.276.669.1161, info@unversalfibers.com  www.universalfibers.com

Media Contact:Amy SmithTele: +1.423.298.6962E: asmith@ndp.agency

 


in evidenza
Allenarsi a non fare nulla La lentezza è cool

Costume

Allenarsi a non fare nulla
La lentezza è cool

