Uniview Brought the Latest Products to IFSEC International 2019

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio
Cronache

Scuola, Germani: ecco come farla funzionare meglio

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi
Cronache

Scuola, Rembado: serve intervento massiccio su figure e organismi

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea
Politica

Storica visita del presidente cinese Xi Jinping in Nord Corea

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese
Spettacoli

"Diktatorship", alla scoperta del sessismo nel nostro Paese

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75
Cronache

A Venezia gli aerei storici che hanno preso parte al D-day75

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole
Economia

Otto proposte per far funzionare bene le scuole

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime
Cronache

Crollo di Gorizia, ritrovati i corpi delle tre vittime

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG
Cina

LE IMMAGINI DELLA STORICA VISITA DI XI JINPING A PYONGYANG

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete
Roma

Baby balena trovata morta insieme alla madre: erano impigliate in una rete

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun
Economia

Nasce in Italia la scuola di volo internazionale dei Top Gun

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"
Politica

Toti e Carfagna nuovi coordinatori di Forza Italia: "Si apre una fase nuova"

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica
Economia

I pescatori di San Benedetto del Tronto a caccia di plastica

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo
Spettacoli

"Dolcissime", da Giffoni alle sale film su adolescenza e bullismo

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi
Spettacoli

Globo d'oro, la Stampa Estera premia "Il traditore" e Borghi

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Ue-Italia, Moscovici: "Lettera Conte? L'ho letta molto attentamente. Dialogo continua"...

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"
Economia

Natale (IIT): "Robotica e AI: necessario trasferire conoscenze scientifiche"

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello
Cronache

Strage di Viareggio, per Moretti condanna a 7 anni in appello

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata
Spettacoli

L'Arena di Verona corona il sogno di Zeffirelli con la Traviata

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"
Economia

Mancuso (Snam): "Innovazione digitale: ecco dove investe Snam"

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"
Politica

Ue, Zingaretti: "Italia isolata, mettere al centro interessi dei cittadini"


Uniview Brought the Latest Products to IFSEC International 2019

- During IFSEC International 2019, Uniview showcased a host of its latest products and technology developments, including Wi-Fi kit, mini PTZ, Doorbell, PixelSense and so on.

1. EZ WallEZ Wall starts the componentization era of decoding and screen control. It is powerful and has many advantages. It supports access of third-party IPC, NVR, applicable to various supplementary and renovation projects. It also features one-click operation, quickly displaying all channels on the video wall. With window opening, roaming, picture in picture, virtual LED and scene plan tour, it provides user-friendly experiences.

2. Mini PTZ Dome SeriesThe mic and speaker of our mini PTZ is on the pan-tilt head and rotates with the pan-tilt head to ensure that the sound is always in the same direction, so the monitoring picture and the sound is clearer. In comparison, other brands' loudspeaker is located on the base and does not rotate with the pan-tilt, which makes the picture and sound have different directions and affects the sound quality.

3. Uni OSAdopting a new UI design, Uni OS optimizes the page logic of human-computer interaction. Gesture decoding can help to have faster and easier memory. Channel optimization can support thumbnails, easier camera positioning and configuration. Also, it has functions like intelligent face capture and storage, face VIP service, etc.

4. DoorbellUniview doorbell is a useful communication device, it helps users in securing premises. It features IP65 weather-resistant, crystal-clear 1080HD video as well as two-way communication. EZlive, the doorbell APP, can share the same account number with EZView, so as to work seamlessly when the user is switching.

Uniview insists on improving the quality of products to bring customers reliable products and solutions. We also provided IP67 experiments for attendees to experience its high-quality.

Uniview owns industry-leading technologies and solutions, and works tirelessly to build strong partnerships with global partners. In 2019, Uniview increased more than 400 high-end projects worldwide, and business covered more than 145 countries and regions. We provided personalized solutions for various industries. We will continuously develop new products for global markets and insist on bringing value to customers.

 


in evidenza
Allenarsi a non fare nulla La lentezza è cool

Costume

Allenarsi a non fare nulla
La lentezza è cool

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.