Uniview Opens Manufacturing Base in China and Branch Office in South Korea

- Additionally, Uniview, together with China Transinfo Company, plans to invest 156 million USD into the new manufacturing base. In the future, the base will be able to produce more than 10 million pieces of high-end video surveillance products per year, valued at over 1 billion USD.

On 16th November, Uniview opened a new branch office in South Korea. The office, located at 1203, Kolon Digital Tower Millart II, 31 Digital-ro 30-gil, Guro-gu, Seoul, represents the company's strong commitment to the Korean market and rapid growth in South Korea.

The opening of Uniview's Korean office is the culmination of several years of resounding success. With the branch office, Uniview is able to provide more efficient, localized service and support, and strengthen relationships with customers. More investment will be put into the Korean market and human resources, including sales, pre-sales, and after-sales teams, will be increased to meet the demands of both the market and the customers.

"The manufacturing base is the first step for a higher objective and the Korean office is a significant milestone for Uniview's overseas market," said Hermit Zhang, CEO of Uniview. "With a stronger manufacturing foundation in Tongxiang, Uniview will explore new logistics models for the international market, break the trade barrier and fully accelerate international market development."

Uniview, the global pioneer and leader of IP video surveillance, is committed to providing high-quality and professional services to global customers. Uniview has a nearly 100% growth rate in overseas markets, covers over 145 regions and countries, and aims to provide better services and support to customers in the future.

For more information, please visit Uniview's website at www.uniview.com.

Facebook: @UniviewHQTwitter: @UniviewTechYouTube: Uniview

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785959/Uniview_manufacturing_base_office.jpg

 


Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro" Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

Chiesa

Nuovo testo per il "Padre Nostro"
Cambia il passo sulla tentazione

