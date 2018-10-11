11 ottobre 2018- 17:57 Uniview Presents Reliable and Efficient Solutions at Security Essen

- "More reliable, more efficient" is Uniview's product slogan and also this year's theme at shows for Uniview. Intelligent solutions were on display at Security Essen, including retail, building, campus, and residential. Uniview's distinctive quality and flexibility effectively monitor and ensure appropriate operations and safety, enabling Uniview to support various advanced applications.

Comprehensive Product Series

Easy – Cost Effective, Outstanding Performance

Uniview never compromises on quality, even in entry level products. Strict quality control follows the entire process, from selecting components to design product reliability during research and development. All sensor boards in UNV cameras have a 2mm thickness to avoid defocusing by deformation in extremely harsh environment. Easy series IP cameras support one-click firmware upgrade, upgrade via cloud, and plug & play for installers and ease of use for end users.

Prime – Abundant Functions, Diverse Choices

StarView series produce crystal clear video at up to 0.0005 lux low illumination, which redefines starlight. It supports 2MP and 5MP, and the backside illumination sensor applies a big Iris lens at up to F1.2 to allow more light in. Meanwhile, the unique ISP technology can help to reduce image smearing at Low-Blur mode.

Prime series NVRs have many functions designed for commercial applications, for example, POS, Heat Map, Fisheyes to facilitate different business. N+1 architecture guarantees the stability of storage service in case of system failure. Excellent quality components like the maglev fan and high quality capacitor are also used to ensure high quality.

Pro – Prominent Performance, Excellent Quality

Uniview Pro series products include high-end products which are suitable for project applications. For example, StarView+ series and 4K series. StarView+ series applies Sony 1/1.8" big size sensor and big iris lens to support high-end starlight mode. 4K series delivers box camera, 4X bullet/dome, 22X PTZ dome camera products at 30fps.

Uniview envisions a safer world where a robust surveillance platform helps protect what matters most. Uniview utilizes the latest technology and end-to-end solutions, continuously focusing on "more reliable, more efficient" to build a safer and more secure world.