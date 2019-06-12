12 giugno 2019- 13:05 UPanda unveiled as a bridge to youngsters and the world

- After the 4-month competition, A Pu Panda, designed by Mr. Wang Tian Shi, has been selected as the winner as the perfect incarnation of "Chinese Giant Panda and world's new generation," which represents the common qualities shared by today's Chinese young people: dynamics, vitality, optimism, self-confidence, spirit of sharing.

The China Giant Panda Global Image Design Competition Winner Announcement Ceremony and Brand Promotion Campaign Launch Conference was held on June 12th in Beijing, China. Apart from the announcement ceremony, UPanda brand was unveiled to the public on site. During the event, UPanda announced its upcoming plans including animation, music, E-sports, fashion and environmental protection. A Pu Panda will be used as the prototype of a series of animation works. It is worth noting that more characters of UPanda will be coming. People E-sport and UPanda will be cooperating at International Masters Tournaments, providing strong influences for young people around the world. Furthermore, the collaboration with China Green Foundation on "Panda - Nature - Education" Action Plan - teenagers from both China and overseas will be invited to participate in an environmental protection education and action centered on protecting the giant pandas.

Giant pandas, used to be "special envoy" of China's rich and ancient culture but now they represent China bridging the global community with the aim to explore the new youth of China and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900905/1.jpg