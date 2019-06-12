Proteste a Hong Kong, almeno 22 feriti in scontri con polizia
Corruzione, Musumeci: Arata cercava complici, ha trovato divieti
Lo zafferano d'Abruzzo rinasce con la cosmesi bio di Tindora
Universiadi, Balich: "Napoli teatro ideale di italianitÃ  e...". INTERVISTA
Ces Shanghai, l'auto del futuro? AI e intrattenimento
Hi-Tech, Klecha: cyber guerra Cina-Usa opportunitÃ  per l'Europa
Ces di Shanghai, il microfono diventa un karaoke portatile
Thaler: "Nudge fa raggiungere molti obiettivi, non tutti"
Galateri di Genola, Generali: "DiversitÃ  e inclusione mission del Gruppo"
Delespaul, CCI Francia Italia: "Imprese unite segno di buonsenso"
Ferrarini, Confindustria: "Accordi Italia-Francia: buone notizie da imprese"
Masset, Ambasciata francese: "Crescono scambi e investimenti Italia-Francia"
Fotografo rivela contenuto accordo Usa-Messico su migranti
Dal CaffÃ¨ al compost al riso: un'economia circolare per Nespresso
Cavallo, Campari: "SostenibilitÃ  culturale prioritÃ  del Gruppo"
Fumagalli, BNP Paribas: "Sostegno al talento dei giovani e delle donne"
De Caterina, L'Oreal: "Siamo cittadini solidali con progetti di inclusione"
Fontana, Carrefour: "Con CSR restituiamo valore al territorio"
Ambrosino, Elior: "Al centro della strategia l'economia circolare"
Benayoun, Edison: "Prioritaria salvaguardia dell'ambiente"
UPanda unveiled as a bridge to youngsters and the world

- After the 4-month competition, A Pu Panda, designed by Mr. Wang Tian Shi, has been selected as the winner as the perfect incarnation of "Chinese Giant Panda and world's new generation," which represents the common qualities shared by today's Chinese young people: dynamics, vitality, optimism, self-confidence, spirit of sharing.

The China Giant Panda Global Image Design Competition Winner Announcement Ceremony and Brand Promotion Campaign Launch Conference was held on June 12th in Beijing, China. Apart from the announcement ceremony, UPanda brand was unveiled to the public on site. During the event, UPanda announced its upcoming plans including animation, music, E-sports, fashion and environmental protection. A Pu Panda will be used as the prototype of a series of animation works. It is worth noting that more characters of UPanda will be coming. People E-sport and UPanda will be cooperating at International Masters Tournaments, providing strong influences for young people around the world. Furthermore, the collaboration with China Green Foundation on "Panda - Nature - Education" Action Plan - teenagers from both China and overseas will be invited to participate in an environmental protection education and action centered on protecting the giant pandas.

Giant pandas, used to be "special envoy" of China's rich and ancient culture but now they represent China bridging the global community with the aim to explore the new youth of China and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900905/1.jpg


