UPDATE: Venture Global Announces Final Investment Decision and Financial Close for Calcasieu Pass LNG

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 22 agosto
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 22 agosto

Sostenitori M5S davanti al Senato: vogliamo un Conte bis
Politica

Sostenitori M5S davanti al Senato: vogliamo un Conte bis

Open Arms, nave sequestrata e sbarco dopo ispezione Procura
Cronache

Open Arms, nave sequestrata e sbarco dopo ispezione Procura

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni
Politica

Zampetti (Segr Generale Quirinale) annuncia dimissioni Conte e avvio consultazioni

Venduto per 660 mln di euro il grattacielo del dissidente cinese
Politica

Venduto per 660 mln di euro il grattacielo del dissidente cinese

Governo Conte al capolinea: il j'accuse contro Matteo Salvini
Politica

Governo Conte al capolinea: il j'accuse contro Matteo Salvini

Conte lascia il Senato tra gli applausi dei parlamentari M5s e le acclamazioni dei sostenitori
Politica

Conte lascia il Senato tra gli applausi dei parlamentari M5s e le acclamazioni dei...

Bonino a Conte: Le dissociazioni postume sono troppo comode
Politica

Bonino a Conte: Le dissociazioni postume sono troppo comode

Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'
Politica

Conte a Salvini: ti manca il coraggio ci penso io e l'aula esplode 'Giuseppe Giuseppe'

Renzi a M5s: non so che governo voteremo, io non ne farÃ² parte
Politica

Renzi a M5s: non so che governo voteremo, io non ne farÃ² parte

Renzi: "Salvini faccia chiarezza sui rapporti con la Russia"
Politica

Renzi: "Salvini faccia chiarezza sui rapporti con la Russia"

Renzi: "Non sarÃ² io ad andare alle consultazioni, ma darÃ² una mano per non andare a sbattere"
Politica

Renzi: "Non sarÃ² io ad andare alle consultazioni, ma darÃ² una mano per non andare a...

Renzi: "Salvini irresponsabile, aprire la crisi una follia"
Politica

Renzi: "Salvini irresponsabile, aprire la crisi una follia"

Renzi: con Salvini clima di odio, siamo all'Alabama di anni '50
Politica

Renzi: con Salvini clima di odio, siamo all'Alabama di anni '50

Salvini: Popolo italiano sovrano, idea di figli con mamma e papÃ 
Politica

Salvini: Popolo italiano sovrano, idea di figli con mamma e papÃ 

Casellati rampogna l'Aula: avete capito che c'Ã¨ crisi di governo?
Politica

Casellati rampogna l'Aula: avete capito che c'Ã¨ crisi di governo?

Salvini a M5s: vi vedo a fare la riforma del Csm con Lotti...
Politica

Salvini a M5s: vi vedo a fare la riforma del Csm con Lotti...

Salvini: non ci parlate di Iva e recessione, andiamo al voto
Politica

Salvini: non ci parlate di Iva e recessione, andiamo al voto

Salvini: per me ok taglio parlamentari e poi al voto
Politica

Salvini: per me ok taglio parlamentari e poi al voto

Salvini: sfiducia a Conte Ã¨ arrivata dal M5s col no alla Tav
Politica

Salvini: sfiducia a Conte Ã¨ arrivata dal M5s col no alla Tav


UPDATE: Venture Global Announces Final Investment Decision and Financial Close for Calcasieu Pass LNG

- Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners provided a $1.3 billion equity investment for the project.  The lender group for the company's $5.8 billion construction financing includes the world's leading Asian, European and North American project finance banks.  The lenders who provided funding at closing are Banco Santander, S.A, Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, ING Capital LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., Natixis, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. 

Venture Global LNG Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated, "Our goal has always been to lower the cost of electricity by delivering clean, low-cost LNG to the world.  The closing of our financing is the culmination of years of hard work, and we want to sincerely thank our Venture Global team, our construction partners, our foundation customers, our lenders and advisors, Cameron Parish and our local partners in Louisiana."

Calcasieu Pass has received all necessary permits, including FERC authorization and Non-FTA export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy.  The project has 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project and the 20 MTPA Delta LNG project, both in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.  

Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Venture Global for the transaction.  Latham & Watkins LLP served as counsel to Venture Global and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as counsel to the lenders.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg


in evidenza
BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Belen, Diletta Leotta e... GALLERY

BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA
LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.